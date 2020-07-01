Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/07/2020 15:53:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
VIETNAM & WORLD
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

German journalist launches new book on late President Ho Chi Minh

 
 
01/07/2020    15:49 GMT+7

German journalist Hellmut Kapfenberger on June 30 presented his newly-published book on late President Ho Chi Minh to Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu.

German journalist launches new book on late President Ho Chi Minh hinh anh 1

German journalist Hellmut Kapfenberger (R) presents his newly-published book to Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo: VNA)

The book, entitled “Ho Chi Minh - Politische Biografie” (Political Biography), is an improved version of his previous book “Ho Chi Minh – A Chronicle” which was released in 2009.

It features various images of the late President when he was a young man and then leader of the Vietnamese people.

The 86-year-old Kapfenberger said that an official launch ceremony of the book is slated for Vietnam’s National Day on September 2.

 

For his part, Ambassador Vu spoke highly of the German journalist’s efforts in helping German friends understand more about Vietnam through his works, thereby bolstering the Vietnam-Germany relations.

The new book holds a significant meaning as it marks the 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh on May 19 and the 45th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties, he added.

Kapfenberger used to be a correspondent for the East German news agency ADN and New Germany newspaper in Vietnam during 1970-73 and 1980-84. He has authored several books on Vietnam./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
New Vietnamese language learning textbook launched
New Vietnamese language learning textbook launched
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  26/06/2020 

The Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese held a ceremony on June 24 to introduce a new Vietnamese textbook entitled “Xin Chao Viet Nam” designed for overseas Vietnamese and foreigners who wish to learn the Vietnamese language.

Thoughts of an American living in HCM City during COVID-19
Thoughts of an American living in HCM City during COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  23/06/2020 

Christopher Otis, an American living in HCM City who works as a teacher, photographer, and geographer, feels pride in Vietnam being his second home, in order to explain his emotions 

Vietnamese woman in Australia walks to raise funds for children
Vietnamese woman in Australia walks to raise funds for children
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15/06/2020 

A Vietnamese woman living in Sydney, Australia has challenged herself to walk 20,000 steps per day for the entire of June to raise funds for disadvantaged Vietnamese children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam on focus of African friends and partners
Vietnam on focus of African friends and partners
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  14/06/2020 

Inspired by recent remarks from Vietnam’s Ambassador to South Africa Hoang Van Loi, about a forthcoming study visit to Vietnam by a group of African policy specialists and influencers, 

Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War
Russia honours Vietnamese soldiers fighting in Great Patriotic War
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/06/2020 

Seven Vietnamese soldiers who once fought alongside Russian comrades in the Great Patriotic War now have their profiles included in the database of the ‘memorial road’ museum complex soon to be inaugurated in the suburb of Moscow.

President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday observed in many countries
President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday observed in many countries
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20/05/2020 

The Venezuelan Government held a ceremony to mark the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh on May 19, with the participation of officials of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

President Ho Chi Minh in the eyes of foreign friends
President Ho Chi Minh in the eyes of foreign friends
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20/05/2020 

Park Chan Kyong, a journalist in the Republic of Korea who worked for French news agency AFP for 35 years, has expressed his admiration for late President Ho Chi Minh’s endless love for the Vietnamese people.

Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
Uncle Ho in the heart of overseas Vietnamese in Laos
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  19/05/2020 

Despite being born in foreign countries and having never met Ho Chi Minh, overseas Vietnamese in Laos and Thailand always pay special respect to Uncle Ho. 

Foreign articles spotlight late President’s life, dedication
Foreign articles spotlight late President’s life, dedication
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/05/2020 

Artistic Director and founder of Bangladesh’s Turongomi Repertory Dance Theatre Pooja Sengupta shared the Bangladeshi people’s sentiment for President Ho Chi Minh

President Ho Chi Minh’s footprints kept alive in Thailand
President Ho Chi Minh’s footprints kept alive in Thailand
VIDEOicon  19/05/2020 

After his 17-year journey for national salvation, President Ho Chi Minh arrived in Bangkok in July 1928 and began efforts to promote patriotism among the Vietnamese community.

Russian people hold special sentiments toward President Ho Chi Minh
Russian people hold special sentiments toward President Ho Chi Minh
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/05/2020 

The people of the Soviet Union in the past and Russia at present always hold special sentiments for late President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Ngo Duc Manh has affirmed.

Anti-war protest at US campus remembered
Anti-war protest at US campus remembered
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  05/05/2020 

Photos of a bloody protest against the war by US forces in Vietnam at Kent State University in Ohio are now on display on the university’s online platform to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event.

Vietnamese expatriates proud of their homeland amid COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese expatriates proud of their homeland amid COVID-19 pandemic
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  05/05/2020 

Despite limited resources, but with strong determination, Vietnam has gradually brought the novel coronavirus epidemic under control. The success story has been shared and admired by many overseas Vietnamese no matter where they live.

Vietnamese, Canadian friends come together online on national reunification anniversary
Vietnamese, Canadian friends come together online on national reunification anniversary
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  30/04/2020 

The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) held a webinar on April 28 to connect Canadian friends with the overseas Vietnamese community, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Liberation of the South on April 30.

Vietnamese community abroad support fight against COVID-19
Vietnamese community abroad support fight against COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  30/04/2020 

The Vietnamese community abroad has actively collaborated with local authorities and people in both Vietnam and their host countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan people
Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan people
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/04/2020 

The Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association on April 28 presented 10,000 medical face masks to help people in Azerbaijan fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador urges Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united amid COVID-19
Ambassador urges Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united amid COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/04/2020 

Ambassador to Australia Ngo Huong Nam called on Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united and support those affected by COVID-19 during a video meeting on April 28.

More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  27/04/2020 

Vietnamese authorities worked together with the Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta, Vietjet Air, and relevant Indonesian agencies to bring home more than 100 Vietnamese citizens on April 26.

Teleconferences talk COVID-19 prevention, treatment in Germany, Russia
Teleconferences talk COVID-19 prevention, treatment in Germany, Russia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/04/2020 

The Vietnam-Germany Innovation (VGI) Network held a teleconference in Berlin on April 17 to discuss the COVID-19 situation, with law, immunology and bio-technology experts taking part.

Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/04/2020 

An American man of Vietnamese origin living in California, the US, has passed away after he was infected with the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 