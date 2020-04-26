More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia

Vietnamese authorities worked together with the Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta, Vietjet Air, and relevant Indonesian agencies to bring home more than 100 Vietnamese citizens on April 26.

Spraying disinfectant at the airport (Source: baoquocte.vn)

They are those from disadvantaged backgrounds such as children, elderly people, and students.

The flight is set to land at Can Tho airport and all people on board will have a health check and be under quarantine in line with regulations.

In the flight to Indonesia, Vietjet Air also brought some Indonesian citizens back to home.

Vietnamese citizens abroad are advised to follow preventive measures in the host countries and refrain from going out and returning home at present.

Vietnamese relevant agencies and representative offices abroad will arrange some flights for those in difficult situations to return home, based on the disease developments at home and abroad and the country’s reception and quarantine ability./.