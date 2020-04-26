Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
27/04/2020 00:11:07 (GMT +7)
VIETNAM & WORLD
 
 
More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia

 
 
27/04/2020    00:03 GMT+7

Vietnamese authorities worked together with the Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta, Vietjet Air, and relevant Indonesian agencies to bring home more than 100 Vietnamese citizens on April 26.

More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia hinh anh 1

Spraying disinfectant at the airport (Source:  baoquocte.vn)

They are those from disadvantaged backgrounds such as children, elderly people, and students.

The flight is set to land at Can Tho airport and all people on board will have a health check and be under quarantine in line with regulations.

 

In the flight to Indonesia, Vietjet Air also brought some Indonesian citizens back to home.

Vietnamese citizens abroad are advised to follow preventive measures in the host countries and refrain from going out and returning home at present.

Vietnamese relevant agencies and representative offices abroad will arrange some flights for those in difficult situations to return home, based on the disease developments at home and abroad and the country’s reception and quarantine ability./.

 
 

Other News

.
Teleconferences talk COVID-19 prevention, treatment in Germany, Russia
Teleconferences talk COVID-19 prevention, treatment in Germany, Russia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/04/2020 

The Vietnam-Germany Innovation (VGI) Network held a teleconference in Berlin on April 17 to discuss the COVID-19 situation, with law, immunology and bio-technology experts taking part.

Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/04/2020 

An American man of Vietnamese origin living in California, the US, has passed away after he was infected with the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Vietnamese Canadian doctor dies from COVID-19
Vietnamese Canadian doctor dies from COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/04/2020 

Dr. Huy Hao Dao, a Vietnamese Canadian public health specialist, has become the first doctor in Quebec to pass away as a result of complications relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Canadian health authorities.

VN's book on diplomatic wins in the 1975 Spring Offensive released in French
VN's book on diplomatic wins in the 1975 Spring Offensive released in French
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/04/2020 

The Gioi Publishing House has recently released a book in French, featuring memoirs of Vo Van Sung, a former Vietnamese ambassador in France, and images of Paris during Vietnam’s struggle for the reunification of the country in 1975.

Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan steel themselves for COVID-19 fight
Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan steel themselves for COVID-19 fight
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15/04/2020 

As war-ravaged South Sudan confirmed its first case of COVID-19 last week, medical officers of Vietnam’s second level-2 field hospital stand ready to join the fight against the pandemic while undertaking their UN peacekeeping mission in the country.

Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  14/04/2020 

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc in the world, Vietnamese in Russia are working with communities in their host country to fight the deadly virus. 

PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  12/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to the overseas Vietnamese community, calling on them to remain unanimous and stand side by side with the homeland in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overseas Vietnamese preserve traditional culture
Overseas Vietnamese preserve traditional culture
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  06/04/2020 

Vietnamese people, no matter where they live, always turn their heart to the homeland.

Vietnamese in Germany sew COVID-19 masks for local doctors
Vietnamese in Germany sew COVID-19 masks for local doctors
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  05/04/2020 

Groups of Vietnamese nationals living in Germany have joined hands to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in their host country by sewing face masks for local residents and medical workers.

Russian teacher with love for Vietnamese kids
Russian teacher with love for Vietnamese kids
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/03/2020 

Settling in a new country requires cultural adaptation and language skills, which are best obtained with help from locals. 

Great poet Nguyen Du’s death anniversary to be commemorated in France
Great poet Nguyen Du’s death anniversary to be commemorated in France
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/02/2020 

Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UNESCO in collaboration with the central province of Ha Tinh will organise a ceremony to commemorate the 200th death anniversary of great poet Nguyen Du at the UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris in March.

Photo exhibition “Vietnam: Country and People” held in Russia
Photo exhibition “Vietnam: Country and People” held in Russia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/02/2020 

A photo exhibition, themed “Vietnam: Country and People”, has been held at the Primorye State Art Gallery in Vladivostok, Russia, from February 27 to March 1.

Biggest-ever football championship for Vietnamese launched in Japan
Biggest-ever football championship for Vietnamese launched in Japan
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  25/02/2020 

FAVIJA Olympic Tokyo, the biggest-ever football championship for Vietnamese in Japan, recently kicked off at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan.

Leipzig festival marks Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties
Leipzig festival marks Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  24/02/2020 

A festival to celebrate the 45th founding anniversary of the Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties was held in Leipzig city, the German state of Sachsen, on February 23.

Vietnam joins multicultural festival in Australia
Vietnam joins multicultural festival in Australia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22/02/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia is participating in a multicultural festival that opened on February 21 in Canberra to promote beauty of Vietnamese land and people to Australians and international friends.

Language, law course opened for Vietnamese living in Cambodia
Language, law course opened for Vietnamese living in Cambodia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22/02/2020 

A training course to teach Khmer language and provide knowledge of culture, history and law of Cambodia for people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia who wish to get Cambodian citizenship was opened in Takeo province of Cambodia on February 22.

Roots not forgotten as Vietnamese expats play a part in homeland’s development
Roots not forgotten as Vietnamese expats play a part in homeland’s development
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/02/2020 

Over the years, the community of more than 4.5 million Vietnamese people living abroad have become deeply assimilated into local political, economic, cultural and social life. 

Lao nationals in Quang Nam granted Vietnamese citizenship
Lao nationals in Quang Nam granted Vietnamese citizenship
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/02/2020 

In late 2019, 20 Lao people living in the Tay Giang and Nam Giang border district of Quang Nam province were granted Vietnamese citizenship.

Vietnamese language course opens in Austria
Vietnamese language course opens in Austria
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/02/2020 

A Vietnamese language course for young Vietnamese generations opened in Vienna, Austria on February 15.

Saudi Arabia showcases Vietnamese culture across several days
Saudi Arabia showcases Vietnamese culture across several days
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  14/02/2020 

A large contingent of the Overseas Vietnamese community along with foreign friends gathered together to enjoy a series of Vietnamese cultural days which are being held in Saudi Arabia from February 3 through to February 15.

More News
. Latest news

