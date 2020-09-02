Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VIETNAM & WORLD
 
 
Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Czech traditional relations

03/09/2020    07:39 GMT+7

A photo exhibition on Vietnam’s development and renovation is underway in the Czech Republic to mark the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) and 70 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Photo exhibition spotlights Vietnam-Czech traditional relations hinh anh 1

Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

The event was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and its bureau in Prague.

Addressing the opening on September 1, Nguyen Vu Cuong, First Secretary for cultural affairs at the Embassy, said the exhibition aims to introduce Vietnam’s development achievements and highlight the traditional friendship between Vietnam and the Czech Republic.

On display are 75 photos, representing 75 years of the heroic struggle and development history of Vietnam, as well as the country’s beauty, great potential, honest people, dynamic economy and hospitality and developed society.

 

It also features the traditional friendship between the two nations through photos on late President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the European country in the past, bilateral meetings of the two sides’ leaders, valuable support from the Czech people to Vietnam during its national construction and defence, and contributions by the Vietnamese community to the host country’s development.

Taking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents, Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Martin Tlapa highlighted the significance of the event, saying that the photos on important meetings and talks between Vietnamese and Czech leaders have manifested close relations between the two nations.

The organizers said the photos displayed at the exhibition will also be introduced at events in other localities of the European nation to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Czech Republic diplomatic ties, helping to further promote the friendship between the two nations./.VNA

 
 

