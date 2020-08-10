Russian book features modern, innovative Vietnam

The book "Vietnam takes off" by Grigory Trofimchuk, an expert on international affairs, has been recently published in Russia.

The nearly-200-page book includes many vivid illustrations of a modern and innovative Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

The nearly-200-page book, with many vivid illustrations of a modern and innovative Vietnam, was written after the author’s field trip to Vietnam.

The front page of the book states that it was published on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the signing of the treaty on fundamental principles of friendship between Vietnam and Russia, and the 70th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.

The author, who is Chairman of the Russia-based Expert Council of the Eurasian Foundation for Support of Scientific Research, said that Vietnam has become more attractive to foreign visitors.

Anyone visiting the Southeast Asian country for the first time will want to come back, charmed by the mysterious nature and the kindness of local people, he said.

In his book, the author described Vietnam as integrating into the world strongly, acting responsibly and contributing to ensuring regional peace and stability.

Russian readers will get an insight to Vietnamese traditional art, cuisine and culture reading the book./. VNA