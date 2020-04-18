Teleconferences talk COVID-19 prevention, treatment in Germany, Russia

The Vietnam-Germany Innovation (VGI) Network held a teleconference in Berlin on April 17 to discuss the COVID-19 situation, with law, immunology and bio-technology experts taking part.

At the teleconference in Germany (Photo: VNA)

Speaking in the event, Dr. Hoang Xuan Chien, a biotechnology expert, said scientists and research institutes worldwide are striving to develop test kits, medicines and vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19. According to the preliminary statistics, over 100 kinds of medicines and vaccines are being developed across the world, with some now in the clinical trial phase.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese Business Association in Germany (VBAG) Nguyen Xuan Hoang said the VBAG has informed Vietnamese firms about the host government’s relief packages and necessary information via forums.

Minister Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany Dang Chung Thuy said Vietnam and Germany have been working closely together during the pandemic, including offering medical supplies and conducting joint scientific researches in the field.

Meanwhile, overseas Vietnamese in Germany have also produced face masks and offered free meals to German medical staff, who are front-line workers in the fight.

A similar event was also held in Moscow, Russia, on the same day, attracting a number of foreign diplomats and doctors from leading Vietnamese hospitals.

Deputy head of the Bach Mai Hospital’s Resuscitation and Emergency Department Pham The Thach advised Vietnamese nationals in Russia to follow treatment regimes at home offered by doctors there because they have proved effective, thus easing overload in hospitals and preventing the spread of the virus.

Vietnamese doctors also offered precautionary measures and necessary advice in case pregnant women or children are infected with COVID-19.

Vietnamese medical students and trainees were also advised how to offer necessary support to overseas Vietnamese in Russia.

Talking with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporter in Russia, First Secretary of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia Ly Tien Hung said the COVID-19 Prevention Network in Russia has received the participation of doctors from the two countries, who he said, are ready to assist the Vietnamese community in Moscow and other Russian regions in COVID-19 treatment at home.

Following the teleconference, Vietnamese doctors will continue offering treatment advice to COVID-19 patients in the Vietnamese community in Russia via telephones, viber, zalo and whatsapp, he said.

