Unique architecture of Vietnamese communal houses introduced to German audiences

A photo exhibition entitled “Vietnamese communal house” was opened in Berlin on October 8, featuring the unique architecture of ancient village communal houses through the lens of architect-photographer Tran Trung Hieu.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu speaking at the exhibition. Photo: VNA

The exhibition was organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany and the iKARUS socio-cultural centre in Lichtenberg, Berlin, on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Vietnam-Germany diplomatic ties (1975-2020).

The event displays a selection of photos taken by architect-photographer Tran Trung Hieu, a member of the Vietnamese Communal House group, with the aim of introducing the unique culture and architecture of Vietnam to the German people.

The exhibition is also expected to promote the idea of building a Vietnamese Garden at the Gardens of the World (Garten der Welt) in Berlin.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu said that the Embassy has discussed with the leaders of Garten der Welt about the idea of building a Vietnamese Garden at the Berlin Garten der Welt.

The centre of the Vietnamese Garden will be a communal house complex combining with lakeside landscape and miniatures representing Vietnamese village landscape.

If the idea is materialised, the Vietnamese Garden project will have great significance in promoting Vietnamese culture and tourism to the German people and be a symbol of cooperation between the two countries as well as being the proud of the community of 200,000 Vietnamese people in Germany.

At the event, visitors had the opportunity to enjoy traditional cultural performances of both countries and to watch a video introducing the ancient architecture of Vietnamese communal houses.

The exhibition is open to visitors free of charge until the end of this month. NDO

