Vietnam-funded high school handed over to Lao school

The Bun Nua district High School, built from non-refundable aid provided by the Vietnamese Government, was inaugurated and handed over to Phongsaly District, Laos,

at a ceremony held at Tay Trang International Border Gate in Dien Bien Province on June 30.

Delegates at the handover ceremony

Construction of the school was built at a total cost of VND120 billion under a memorandum of agreement signed between Vietnam’s Dien Bien province and Laos’ Phongsaly Province in 2016.

Covering nearly 38,500 square metres, the school has 40 classrooms which can provide education to more than 1,800 students.



Speaking at the Deputy Governor of Phongsaly Province, Thongsy Saosoulinphon expressed his thank to the Vietnamese Government and Dien Bien Province in particular for the project, pledging to manage and operate the school effectively.



The project is an illustration of the two countries’ sincere and close relations between the provinces of Dien Bien and Phongsaly as well as other Laos’ northern provinces in general.



It also contributes to nurturing and deepening the traditional friendship and special solidarity between the two Parties, States, Governments and peoples.



Also on June 30, Metfone, the Cambodian affiliate of Vietnam’s telecom group Viettel, handed over a video conferencing system to the Royal Gendarmerie of Cambodia (RGC).



Delegates at the event to hand over Metfone's video conferencing system to the Royal Gendarmerie of Cambodia on June 30.



This system is a long-term cooperation project in which Metfone will use its high technologies and experienced personnel to assist the RGC to digitalise the force’s systems and apply new techniques.



Metfone’s technicians will install this system at 28 video conferencing locations of the RGC and supply them with telecom facilities that are among the best of their kind.



RGC Commander Gen. Sao Sokha appreciated the company’s wholehearted and practical assistance for the force in recent times, especially since COVID-19 broke out.



He believes that the new technologies equipped for RGC will help boost the effectiveness of its activities. Nhan Dan