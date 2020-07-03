Vietnam supports Laos in education

A new secondary school has been recently inaugurated in Bounneua district in Laos’ Phongsaly province as a gift from the Vietnamese Government, the Vientiane Times reported on its July 3 issue.

The new secondary school in Bounneua district (Source: vientianetimes)

The school worth 49 billion LAK (5.4 million USD) was handed over to Lao authorities on June 30.

With three storeys and 40 classrooms, it is expected to benefit over 1,700 local students.

The Lao and Vietnamese governments have collaborated in several areas, including education development.

At the end of last year, Vietnam also handed over a school, built with 9 billion LAK in grant funding in Dakcheung district of Xekong province./.VNA