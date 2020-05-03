Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/05/2020 12:42:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
VIETNAM & WORLD
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese expatriates proud of their homeland amid COVID-19 pandemic

 
 
05/05/2020    10:19 GMT+7

Despite limited resources, but with strong determination, Vietnam has gradually brought the novel coronavirus epidemic under control. The success story has been shared and admired by many overseas Vietnamese no matter where they live.

With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crippling over 200 countries and territories worldwide, devastation is expected on a scale larger than the 2008 global financial crisis. In the face of this health crisis, Vietnam, a small Southeast Asian nation with limited resources, has taken great strides in weathering the storm and has enjoyed initial success with only 270 COVID-10 cases confirmed and no deaths reported.

In light of these efforts, the international community has widely recognised the country as a success story, praising Vietnam as a role model for other nations to follow. As a result, plenty of Vietnamese citizens living abroad can take pride in their homeland.   

vietnamese expatriates proud of their homeland amid covid-19 pandemic hinh 0
From California, Khanh Nguyen Nye says it is the top-down bureaucracy in Vietnam which helps bring the epidemic under control

Khanh Nguyen Nye, a Vietnamese expat who married an American citizen and moved to California to live eight years ago, has stayed updated about news from her homeland, despite living in the United States.

Nye explained she was filled with joy after hearing news of the Vietnamese government’s decision to lift the social distancing order in 28 cities and provinces on April 23, telling her husband the news with pride.

“I often asked myself why Vietnam had responded to the pandemic so effectively, I then found the answer myself,” she said. “It is because Vietnam's political system is suitable for dealing with an emergency. It is a well-organised top-down bureaucracy from the central to grassroots levels which is able to discover, quarantine, zone off, and then trace suspected cases swiftly and effectively, alongside implementing social distancing measures.”

She went on to explain that the second reason is the absolute resolve and strong co-operation given by local people in the fight against the epidemic. This quality, according to her, originates from the tradition of building and defending a nation over centuries, with Vietnamese people being aware that only when they are united will they have the strength to succeed.

Moreover, Nye believed that most important factor in the country’s success is the swift response of the government at the start of the outbreak. Although the nation’s resources are more limited in comparison to many countries, the government has made the health of citizens a priority, therefore providing free testing and treatment to suspected cases and patients. This humane policy has served to help Vietnam successfully control the outbreak. 

In terms of those on the frontline fighting the virus, Nye was especially impressed with the qualifications of Vietnamese doctors, whom she described as talented.

“When by chance I read a news story that stated Vietnam has produced a COVID-19 test kit which had been ordered by 20 countries, I told my husband about it because at that time there were millions of Americans waiting to be tested. It is amazing that Vietnam has not reported any fatalities since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed on January 23. That reflects the truth that Vietnamese doctors are very good.”

vietnamese expatriates proud of their homeland amid covid-19 pandemic hinh 1
Phan Bich Thien, who is residing in Hungary, says she was moved to see images of soldiers working hard to take care of people in quarantine

Elsewhere, Phan Bich Thien, a Vietnamese citizen residing in Hungary, said she has followed developments in her homeland with keen interest. To her surprise, the government’s drastic preventive measures have proved effective, successfully bringing the outbreak under control.

 

“During the past few weeks, all local governments and people have shown their determination and stayed united to combat the disease. I am so moved to see soldiers work very hard around the clock to take care of those in quarantine. In fact, it is hard to quarantine and manage all returnees from abroad for 14 days – an uphill task is not seen in many countries. 

In addition, images of ‘rice ATMs’ set up by philanthropists to support people in need also impressed me a lot. This once again indicates the Vietnamese people’s age-old tradition of mutual assistance between the haves and the have-nots.”

In a recent interview granted to Hungarian newspaper 168 Óra, Thien stated her appreciation for the implementation of Vietnam’s effective preventive measures, recalling the government’s declaration that ‘combating the epidemic is fighting the enemy’ along with making the safety of local citizens the top priority.

She concluded by saying, “This is a very convincing and humane act, and I am very proud of the Vietnamese achievements in this battle. I also feel pride when such news grabbed headlines in both Hungary and around the globe.”

vietnamese expatriates proud of their homeland amid covid-19 pandemic hinh 2
Quach Hung Tong, who lives in San Jose, California, says Vietnam's initial success in the COVID-19 battle has surprised the world

Like many other Vietnamese nationals living overseas, Quach Hung Tong, a resident of San Jose, California, the US, questioned himself regarding why the Vietnamese battle against the COVID-19 has surprised the world. After some consideration, he was able to find the answer in that it is a battle which requires a high sense of responsibility, discipline, and determination of both the government and people to win. The nation’s success is therefore a testimony to people’s unity in strictly following the government’s regulations as a means of preventing the virus from spreading among the wider community.

“In the fight against the pandemic at this time, Vietnam’s image once again shines globally. There is a tradition of mutual assistance in difficult circumstances among Vietnamese people and between them and the international community,” Tong said.

“Not only me, but lots of people are very touched by what soldiers and doctors have contributed to the country’s efforts. They are really heroes fighting on the front line against the epidemic, and as far as I know, the majority of the public appreciate their high sense of responsibility towards the community.

“I cannot forget the images of soldiers taking care of students returning from abroad in quarantine facilities, displaying extreme kindness and thoughtfulness. Such sentiments cannot be fabricated, but are a sign of the sincere treatment and care taken by Vietnamese soldiers and doctors.”

Increasingly, more touching stories of Vietnamese citizens living abroad discussing the nation’s efforts to contain the epidemic during this difficult time are beginning to emerge. In such circumstances, they are becoming more aware about the bravery, strength, resilience, and humanity of the nation, with the country always remaining in their hearts and minds. VOV

Overseas Vietnamese preserve traditional culture

Overseas Vietnamese preserve traditional culture

Vietnamese people, no matter where they live, always turn their heart to the homeland.

Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic

Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic

While thousands of overseas Vietnamese have returned home over the past few weeks, many others are still living in places abroad ravaged by COVID-19.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese, Canadian friends come together online on national reunification anniversary
Vietnamese, Canadian friends come together online on national reunification anniversary
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  30/04/2020 

The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) held a webinar on April 28 to connect Canadian friends with the overseas Vietnamese community, on the occasion of the anniversary of the Liberation of the South on April 30.

Vietnamese community abroad support fight against COVID-19
Vietnamese community abroad support fight against COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  30/04/2020 

The Vietnamese community abroad has actively collaborated with local authorities and people in both Vietnam and their host countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan people
Vietnam presents 10,000 medical face masks to Azerbaijan people
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/04/2020 

The Vietnam-Azerbaijan Friendship Association on April 28 presented 10,000 medical face masks to help people in Azerbaijan fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador urges Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united amid COVID-19
Ambassador urges Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united amid COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/04/2020 

Ambassador to Australia Ngo Huong Nam called on Vietnamese students in Australia to stay united and support those affected by COVID-19 during a video meeting on April 28.

More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
More than 100 Vietnamese brought home from Indonesia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  27/04/2020 

Vietnamese authorities worked together with the Vietnamese Embassy in Jakarta, Vietjet Air, and relevant Indonesian agencies to bring home more than 100 Vietnamese citizens on April 26.

Teleconferences talk COVID-19 prevention, treatment in Germany, Russia
Teleconferences talk COVID-19 prevention, treatment in Germany, Russia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/04/2020 

The Vietnam-Germany Innovation (VGI) Network held a teleconference in Berlin on April 17 to discuss the COVID-19 situation, with law, immunology and bio-technology experts taking part.

Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/04/2020 

An American man of Vietnamese origin living in California, the US, has passed away after he was infected with the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Vietnamese Canadian doctor dies from COVID-19
Vietnamese Canadian doctor dies from COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/04/2020 

Dr. Huy Hao Dao, a Vietnamese Canadian public health specialist, has become the first doctor in Quebec to pass away as a result of complications relating to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Canadian health authorities.

VN's book on diplomatic wins in the 1975 Spring Offensive released in French
VN's book on diplomatic wins in the 1975 Spring Offensive released in French
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  17/04/2020 

The Gioi Publishing House has recently released a book in French, featuring memoirs of Vo Van Sung, a former Vietnamese ambassador in France, and images of Paris during Vietnam’s struggle for the reunification of the country in 1975.

Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan steel themselves for COVID-19 fight
Vietnamese peacekeepers in South Sudan steel themselves for COVID-19 fight
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15/04/2020 

As war-ravaged South Sudan confirmed its first case of COVID-19 last week, medical officers of Vietnam’s second level-2 field hospital stand ready to join the fight against the pandemic while undertaking their UN peacekeeping mission in the country.

Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  14/04/2020 

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc in the world, Vietnamese in Russia are working with communities in their host country to fight the deadly virus. 

PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  12/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to the overseas Vietnamese community, calling on them to remain unanimous and stand side by side with the homeland in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overseas Vietnamese preserve traditional culture
Overseas Vietnamese preserve traditional culture
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  06/04/2020 

Vietnamese people, no matter where they live, always turn their heart to the homeland.

Vietnamese in Germany sew COVID-19 masks for local doctors
Vietnamese in Germany sew COVID-19 masks for local doctors
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  05/04/2020 

Groups of Vietnamese nationals living in Germany have joined hands to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in their host country by sewing face masks for local residents and medical workers.

Russian teacher with love for Vietnamese kids
Russian teacher with love for Vietnamese kids
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  10/03/2020 

Settling in a new country requires cultural adaptation and language skills, which are best obtained with help from locals. 

Great poet Nguyen Du’s death anniversary to be commemorated in France
Great poet Nguyen Du’s death anniversary to be commemorated in France
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/02/2020 

Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UNESCO in collaboration with the central province of Ha Tinh will organise a ceremony to commemorate the 200th death anniversary of great poet Nguyen Du at the UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris in March.

Photo exhibition “Vietnam: Country and People” held in Russia
Photo exhibition “Vietnam: Country and People” held in Russia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  29/02/2020 

A photo exhibition, themed “Vietnam: Country and People”, has been held at the Primorye State Art Gallery in Vladivostok, Russia, from February 27 to March 1.

Biggest-ever football championship for Vietnamese launched in Japan
Biggest-ever football championship for Vietnamese launched in Japan
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  25/02/2020 

FAVIJA Olympic Tokyo, the biggest-ever football championship for Vietnamese in Japan, recently kicked off at the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan.

Leipzig festival marks Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties
Leipzig festival marks Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  24/02/2020 

A festival to celebrate the 45th founding anniversary of the Vietnam – Germany diplomatic ties was held in Leipzig city, the German state of Sachsen, on February 23.

Vietnam joins multicultural festival in Australia
Vietnam joins multicultural festival in Australia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22/02/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Australia is participating in a multicultural festival that opened on February 21 in Canberra to promote beauty of Vietnamese land and people to Australians and international friends.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 