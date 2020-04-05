Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese in Germany sew COVID-19 masks for local doctors

 
 
05/04/2020    16:23 GMT+7

Groups of Vietnamese nationals living in Germany have joined hands to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in their host country by sewing face masks for local residents and medical workers.

vietnamese in germany sew covid-19 masks for local doctors hinh 0

A representative of the Vietnam Cultural Association in Dresden hands over the first batch of face masks to a representative of Vincentius hospital

The coronavirus pandemic is taking its toll on Germany with more than 91,000 infections and 2,300 deaths confirmed as of April 4. Many health facilities are crying out for medical supplies, especially face masks which are in short supply.

In response to the appeal, a group of Vietnamese nationals living in Dresden called on the Vietnamese community to land a helping hand to local residents. The Vietnam Cultural Association in Dresden was the first to take part in the campaign by presenting 2,000 face masks to Vincentius hospital.

vietnamese in germany sew covid-19 masks for local doctors hinh 1

Vietnamese nationals work hard to sew masks for German residents

“Vietnamese nationals in Dresden have sewn thousands of face masks for hospitals, nursing homes and other medical centres, as well as residents in the city,” said Thien Nga Vo, a campaigner. “We encouraged everyone to contribute clothing for mask making just in case the pandemic is spreading on a large scale.”

In the coastal city of Rostock, the Vietnam Business Association here campaigned for mask sewing by collaborating tailors and philanthropists. On April 2, they handed over the first batch of 2,500 face masks to Klinikum Südstadt hospital.

 

Meanwhile, Vietnamese nationals in Berlin capital were singled out in Germany for delivering medical supplies to medical facilities in the country.

vietnamese in germany sew covid-19 masks for local doctors hinh 2

Doctors and nurses at Charité Berlin hospital receive Vietnamese meals

The humanitarian campaign attracted many groups of Vietnamese nationals in the capital, including GoldStar Berlin and Dong Xuan Women Association, alongside businesses operating at Dong Xuan Commercial Centre.

On March 31, about 1,000 first medical masks and 30 boxes of disinfectants were given to Lichtenberg district. Receiving the gifts, a representative of the Lichtenberg council thanked the Vietnamese people for their heartfelt support and said the gifts would be delivered to hospitals, first-aid workers, firefighters and on-duty policemen. VOV

