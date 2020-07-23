H'mong ethnic group continues traditional paper-making craft

The unique paper-making craft of the H'mong ethnic group in Hoa Binh Province has been going strong for 300 years.

H'mong ethnic people in Mai Chau District live 1,200-1,500 metres above sea level. For hundreds of years, they have made bark paper from giang trees, Aganonerion polymorphism, for religious ceremonies.



When the trees are about three metres tall, H'mong people will cut from of them off to make papers.



The trees are cooked with kitchen ashes and calcium hydroxide for a night before it is incubated for about a week. The paper is smooth and has a light beige colour. Many people can earn good money from making the paper and sell it for VND15,000 to VND25,000 for a 1.2x1.8 metre sheet.



The paper is used for religious ceremonies. It is often used in the new year festival. The paper is pasted on the house's corners, pillars or furniture and utensils as a way to seal off the old year and welcome a new year.



However, fewer and fewer people know about this technique.



Some photos of the paper making village:



Dtinews