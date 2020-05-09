Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/05/2020 17:01:33 (GMT +7)
President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war

 
 
09/05/2020    15:54 GMT+7

Historical evidence proved that the Vietnamese revolution under the leadership of the VN Communist Party and President Ho Chi Minh is a decisive factor in the victory of the national resistance war against the French invaders during 1946-1954.

President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war

President Ho Chi Minh talks to overseas Vietnamese in Marseille, September 17, 1946. The visit to France by President Ho Chi Minh as the head of state of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam from May 31 - October 10, 1946 at the invitation of the French Government was one of the most important external activities of the Vietnamese Government in 1945-1946 (Photo: File/VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war

President Ho Chi Minh meets overseas Vietnamese during his visit to France in 1946 (Photo: File/VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war

President Ho Chi Minh and Government members are sworn in at the first National Assembly’s first session, March 2, 1946 (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war

The first National Assembly convenes at the Opera House in Hanoi to discuss and approve the 1946 Constitution, March 2, 1946 (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war

President Ho Chi Minh works at the Viet Bac war zone during the resistance war against French invaders (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war

President Ho Chi Minh and General Vo Nguyen Giap study the operational plan for the Border campaign Autumn-Winter, 1950 (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war

President Ho Chi Minh visits farmers in Bac Kan province during their rice harvest, 1950 (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war

President Ho Chi Minh in Viet Bac war zone, 1951 (Photo: VNA)

 
President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war

President Ho Chi Minh in Viet Bac (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war

Uncle Ho visits the voluntary youth force in the resistance war, 1951 (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war

President Ho Chi Minh and members of the Party Central Committee convene to decide the opening of the 1953-1954 Winter-Spring Offensive and Dien Bien Phu Campaign. The meeting took place in Phu Dinh Commune, Dinh Hoa District, Thai Nguyen Province in 1953 (Photo: VNA)

 
 

