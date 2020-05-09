President Ho Chi Minh during French resistance war

President Ho Chi Minh talks to overseas Vietnamese in Marseille, September 17, 1946. The visit to France by President Ho Chi Minh as the head of state of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam from May 31 - October 10, 1946 at the invitation of the French Government was one of the most important external activities of the Vietnamese Government in 1945-1946 (Photo: File/VNA) President Ho Chi Minh meets overseas Vietnamese during his visit to France in 1946 (Photo: File/VNA)