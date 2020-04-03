Soong hao rhythms bridge Tay ethnic couples closer

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
When talking about love duets, many people think of Quan Ho, a sweet folk music originating in Bac Ninh province. 

However, let’s go on a tour a few hundred miles to the North to listen to another type of love-duet by Nung ethnic people in Bac Giang province. Their folk singing is locally called Soong hao.

 

Soong hao songs are performed with no background music, simply the pure voices of the Nung men and women. They are often sung during gatherings, the Lunar New Year festival and the full-moon day every month. Once in the mood, they can sing from early dawn till sunset. From these sessions, many people have found their partners.

Nung ethnic people have always considered Soong hao singing an indispensable part of their culture. In order to uphold the art form as a way to promote Nung ethnic culture, Son Dong district’s government holds a Soong hao singing contest in spring every year.

Given fast-paced social development, preserving traditional values, especially those of ethnic groups, is challenging. With frequent Soong hao singing contests and clubs, local authorities and the people of Son Dong district, Bac Giang province are showing their determination to preserve the traditional culture of the Nung ethnic people./.VNA

 
 

Birth registration makes Dao newborns unique
Birth registration makes Dao newborns unique
YOUR VIETNAMicon  30/03/2020 

The “Dao Tien” in Son La province believe that a newborn baby is not an official member of the family or recognized by his or her ancestors until the child experiences a birth registration ceremony.

Ta Oi ethnic minority preserve traditional Zeng weaving
Ta Oi ethnic minority preserve traditional Zeng weaving
YOUR VIETNAMicon  29/03/2020 

The traditional craft of Zeng (brocade) weaving has long been the pride of the Ta Oi ethnic group in A Luoi district, Thua Thien–Hue province.

Vietnamese food: Rice paper salad
Vietnamese food: Rice paper salad
YOUR VIETNAMicon  27/03/2020 

Your trip to HCM City won't be complete without rice paper salad. 

Troi and chay cakes for Cold Food Festival
Troi and chay cakes for Cold Food Festival
YOUR VIETNAMicon  24/03/2020 

Many Vietnamese people are preparing ingredients to make bánh trôi (floating cake) and bánh chay (small balls made from green bean paste wrapped in a shell made of glutinous rice flour) for Hàn Thực (Cold Food) festival.

Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert
Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert
YOUR VIETNAMicon  21/03/2020 

This pomelo dessert won’t leave a bitter taste in your mouth, in fact, people love the sweet treat of fruit, tapioca and beans. Try it out!

Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group
Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group
YOUR VIETNAMicon  19/03/2020 

“Mo khoăn khoai” is a ceremony of the Lu ethnic group in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau to honor buffalos, a very important animal to famers.

Wedding and new rice ceremonies of Kho Mu people
Wedding and new rice ceremonies of Kho Mu people
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/03/2020 

The Kho Mu ethnic people in the northern and central parts of Vietnam have unique cultural traditions and customs. These are reflected in their wedding ceremony and farming practices.

Wooden sculptures play key roles in life and death
Wooden sculptures play key roles in life and death
YOUR VIETNAMicon  16/03/2020 

The province's Bahnar and Jrai ethnic groups' Pơ Thi or Bỏ Mả ceremony is held one to three years after someone dies to ask for the dead's permission to let the living move the corpse to a new tomb.

Flute kites: A way to create a symphony in the sky
Flute kites: A way to create a symphony in the sky
YOUR VIETNAMicon  03/03/2020 

Kite flying is a popular childhood game for many Vietnamese people in rural areas.

Ancestral worship ritual of the Dao
Ancestral worship ritual of the Dao
YOUR VIETNAMicon  01/03/2020 

Like other ethnic groups, the Dao in Vietnam’s northwestern region worship their ancestors devotedly.

Soya sauce – a delicacy of Hung Yen
Soya sauce – a delicacy of Hung Yen
PHOTOSicon  24/02/2020 

Tương Bần (Ban soya sauce) has been a delicacy of northern Vietnam since the end of the 19th century. It is a delicacy found in Ban Yen Nhan Ward in My Hao Town, Hung Yen province.

Northern village helps make unique folk singing thrive again
Northern village helps make unique folk singing thrive again
YOUR VIETNAMicon  23/02/2020 

Dong Mon village in Hai Phong city is known as the cradle of Ca Tru (ceremonial) singing in Vietnam’s northern coastal region.

Unique century-old house in the heart of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
Unique century-old house in the heart of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
PHOTOSicon  22/02/2020 

Until now, the house has become a must-visit cultural site when foreign visitors arrive in Hanoi.

Young chef preserves traditional Hanoi cuisine
Young chef preserves traditional Hanoi cuisine
YOUR VIETNAMicon  22/02/2020 

I first met Nguyen Phuong Hai in Hanoi a month ago when he was holding a class to teach people how to make bánh chưng (square sticky rice cake). 

The octogenarian shoemaker in Saigon
The octogenarian shoemaker in Saigon
YOUR VIETNAMicon  19/02/2020 

At the age of 88, Trinh Ngoc still makes handmade leather shoes everyday. His store in HCMC’s District 3 has served both local and foreign guests for decades.

Pi Le panpipe, a traditional musical instrument of the Giay
Pi Le panpipe, a traditional musical instrument of the Giay
YOUR VIETNAMicon  18/02/2020 

The Giay in Bat Xat district, Lao Cai province, have a rich culture that includes music and musical instrument. The Pi Le clarinet is a typical woodwind instrument of the Giay.

Rice cooking contest in Hanoi's Thi Cam village
Rice cooking contest in Hanoi's Thi Cam village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/02/2020 

On the 8th day of the first lunar month each year, Thi Cam village in Hanoi’s Nam Tu Liem district holds a rice cooking contest. 

Traditional ceremony marks coming of age
Traditional ceremony marks coming of age
YOUR VIETNAMicon  15/02/2020 

The ceremony has been held for hundreds of years, honouring the principles of marriage, family happiness and uniting people in their family and community.

Co Tu ritual pays gratitude to forest
Co Tu ritual pays gratitude to forest
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/02/2020 

Expressing gratitude to the forests is an original tradition of the Co Tu in Tay Giang district, Quang Nam province.

Dong Ho – An outstanding folk painting genre
Dong Ho – An outstanding folk painting genre
YOUR VIETNAMicon  27/01/2020 

Dong Ho village in Song Ho commune of Thuan Thanh district, the northern province of Bac Ninh, is known as the cradle of one of the most famous folk painting genres of Vietnam.

