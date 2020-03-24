Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Troi and chay cakes for Cold Food Festival

 
 
24/03/2020    13:52 GMT+7

Many Vietnamese people are preparing ingredients to make bánh trôi (floating cake) and bánh chay (small balls made from green bean paste wrapped in a shell made of glutinous rice flour) for Hàn Thực (Cold Food) festival.

Troi and chay cakes for Cold Food Festival

Different from the past, housewives make white trôi and chay cakes, many people now a day are interested in making colourful trôi and chay cakes to worship their ancestors. Photo suckhoephunu.vn

Traditionally, Chinese people do not cook for three days from the third lunar day of the third lunar month, they only eat cold food to remember a hero named Jie Zhitui who lived in the 7th century BC.

Legend has it that Jie was so considerate that to feed his starving lord, he cut flesh from his own thigh to make soup to relieve his hunger.

His sacrifice was later forgotten until his lord wanted Jie back in the fold, so he started a forest fire to smoke him out of hiding. Jie refused to leave and died.

The lord felt so aggrieved that he asked his troops to build a temple to Jie while asking local people not to cook for three days and only eat cold food to remember him. These days later became known as Tết Hàn Thực (Cold Food Festival), which falls on Thursday, the third day of the third lunar month.

Although sourced from the Chinese legend, the festival in Việt Nam carries a different meaning, with days that people from across the country try to return home to join their family to clean and decorate their ancestral graves.

When at home they put these cakes on their altar to worship their ancestors, wishing for a safe and happy year to come, researcher Nguyễn Ánh Hồng from the Academy of Journalism and Communication.

Troi and chay cakes for Cold Food Festival

A woman in Hà Nội puts a tray of white trôi and chay cakes on her altar on the main day of the festival on the third day of the third lunar month. Photo vtv.vn


Made from fragrant glutinous rice, these cakes together with traditional bánh chưng (square cake) and bánh giầy (round cake) reflect Việt Nam’s long wet rice civilisation, Hồng said, noting however that Vietnamese do not have to abstain from cooking during these days like the Chinese.

The tradition of making these cakes has existed in the country for a thousand years across the nation, Hồng said.

She said the pure white trôi and chay cakes were also part of the Vietnamese legend of Mother Âu Cơ.

Trôi cake represents the 50 eggs hatched to become 50 female children following Mother Âu Cơ to open land in the mountains while chay cake represents the other 50 eggs hatched to become male children to follow their Father Lạc Long Quân that went to the sea and expanded the borders to build a thriving country.

 

Housewife Nguyễn Bích Liên, 75, in the northern city of Ninh Bình’s Tam Điệp District said ingredients to make bánh trôi include 1kg of wet glutinous rice, 100g of green beans, 5g of vanilla, two spoonfuls of arrowroot powder, white sugar, dried molasses and coconut threads.

Troi and chay cakes for Cold Food Festival

Kicker: Green bean is main ingredients for the cakes' dumpling apart from coconut threads. Photo bachhoaxanh.com

“I grind the rice when wet and let it half dry and cut it into pieces before shaping it into ping pong balls and grind the green beans well and shape them into smaller balls like the thumb tip to be the cake’s dumpling,” Liên said.

Like Liên, many housewives make the cakes at home while many others buy them.

Phạm Xuân Thanh, a shop owner in Hà Nội, said his shop specialises in selling these cakes and different sorts of sweet desserts such as chè đỗ xanh and chè đỗ đen.

He said he had recently received hundreds of orders from Hanoians and other provinces to buy trôi and chay cakes for the festival.

“We ordered hundreds of kilos of nếp cái hoa vàng (top quality glutinous rice) ready to supply increasing demand these days,” he said.

Lê Thị Huấn from Quảng Ninh said she was interested in Thanh’s cakes because they are far superior to others.

“I often buy these cakes to worship our ancestors and after the worshiping ceremony, we enjoy them so much,” Huấn said, adding that diabetics and the obese should take it easy on the cakes. VNS

Ha Nguyen/Hoang Ha

Fish cake noodles - a Phan Rang speciality

Fish cake noodles - a Phan Rang speciality

Besides its pristine beaches and white sheep herds, Phan Rang in Ninh Thuan Province is also famous for its cuisine, especially fish cake noodles.

H’Mong round sticky rice cakes in northwest Vietnam

H’Mong round sticky rice cakes in northwest Vietnam

Giay (round sticky rice) cakes have long been an indispensable part of H’Mong cuisine in Vietnam’s northwestern region.

 
 

Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert
Vietnamese food: Pomelo dessert
YOUR VIETNAMicon  21/03/2020 

This pomelo dessert won’t leave a bitter taste in your mouth, in fact, people love the sweet treat of fruit, tapioca and beans. Try it out!

Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group
Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group
YOUR VIETNAMicon  19/03/2020 

“Mo khoăn khoai” is a ceremony of the Lu ethnic group in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau to honor buffalos, a very important animal to famers.

Wedding and new rice ceremonies of Kho Mu people
Wedding and new rice ceremonies of Kho Mu people
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/03/2020 

The Kho Mu ethnic people in the northern and central parts of Vietnam have unique cultural traditions and customs. These are reflected in their wedding ceremony and farming practices.

Wooden sculptures play key roles in life and death
Wooden sculptures play key roles in life and death
YOUR VIETNAMicon  16/03/2020 

The province's Bahnar and Jrai ethnic groups' Pơ Thi or Bỏ Mả ceremony is held one to three years after someone dies to ask for the dead's permission to let the living move the corpse to a new tomb.

Flute kites: A way to create a symphony in the sky
Flute kites: A way to create a symphony in the sky
YOUR VIETNAMicon  03/03/2020 

Kite flying is a popular childhood game for many Vietnamese people in rural areas.

Ancestral worship ritual of the Dao
Ancestral worship ritual of the Dao
YOUR VIETNAMicon  01/03/2020 

Like other ethnic groups, the Dao in Vietnam’s northwestern region worship their ancestors devotedly.

Soya sauce – a delicacy of Hung Yen
Soya sauce – a delicacy of Hung Yen
PHOTOSicon  24/02/2020 

Tương Bần (Ban soya sauce) has been a delicacy of northern Vietnam since the end of the 19th century. It is a delicacy found in Ban Yen Nhan Ward in My Hao Town, Hung Yen province.

Northern village helps make unique folk singing thrive again
Northern village helps make unique folk singing thrive again
YOUR VIETNAMicon  23/02/2020 

Dong Mon village in Hai Phong city is known as the cradle of Ca Tru (ceremonial) singing in Vietnam’s northern coastal region.

Unique century-old house in the heart of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
Unique century-old house in the heart of Hanoi’s Old Quarter
PHOTOSicon  22/02/2020 

Until now, the house has become a must-visit cultural site when foreign visitors arrive in Hanoi.

Young chef preserves traditional Hanoi cuisine
Young chef preserves traditional Hanoi cuisine
YOUR VIETNAMicon  22/02/2020 

I first met Nguyen Phuong Hai in Hanoi a month ago when he was holding a class to teach people how to make bánh chưng (square sticky rice cake). 

The octogenarian shoemaker in Saigon
The octogenarian shoemaker in Saigon
YOUR VIETNAMicon  19/02/2020 

At the age of 88, Trinh Ngoc still makes handmade leather shoes everyday. His store in HCMC’s District 3 has served both local and foreign guests for decades.

Pi Le panpipe, a traditional musical instrument of the Giay
Pi Le panpipe, a traditional musical instrument of the Giay
YOUR VIETNAMicon  18/02/2020 

The Giay in Bat Xat district, Lao Cai province, have a rich culture that includes music and musical instrument. The Pi Le clarinet is a typical woodwind instrument of the Giay.

Rice cooking contest in Hanoi's Thi Cam village
Rice cooking contest in Hanoi's Thi Cam village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/02/2020 

On the 8th day of the first lunar month each year, Thi Cam village in Hanoi’s Nam Tu Liem district holds a rice cooking contest. 

Traditional ceremony marks coming of age
Traditional ceremony marks coming of age
YOUR VIETNAMicon  15/02/2020 

The ceremony has been held for hundreds of years, honouring the principles of marriage, family happiness and uniting people in their family and community.

Co Tu ritual pays gratitude to forest
Co Tu ritual pays gratitude to forest
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/02/2020 

Expressing gratitude to the forests is an original tradition of the Co Tu in Tay Giang district, Quang Nam province.

Dong Ho – An outstanding folk painting genre
Dong Ho – An outstanding folk painting genre
YOUR VIETNAMicon  27/01/2020 

Dong Ho village in Song Ho commune of Thuan Thanh district, the northern province of Bac Ninh, is known as the cradle of one of the most famous folk painting genres of Vietnam.

“Lay co” – a unique tradition of Tay and Nung people in Lang Son
“Lay co” – a unique tradition of Tay and Nung people in Lang Son
YOUR VIETNAMicon  27/01/2020 

Together with sli and luon singing, “lay co” folk game has been indispensable at any gathering, especially during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, of the Tay and Nung ethnic groups in Lang Son and many other provinces.

Ancestor worship reminds people of their roots
Ancestor worship reminds people of their roots
YOUR VIETNAMicon  27/01/2020 

Ancestor worship, an ancient Vietnamese tradition, is a ritual practice paying tribute to deceased family members and reminding people of their roots.

Y Yen bronze casting village keeps furnaces burning
Y Yen bronze casting village keeps furnaces burning
YOUR VIETNAMicon  27/01/2020 

Tong Xa bronze casting village in Yen Xa commune, Nam Dinh province, is a center of the traditional bronze casting craft. For nearly 900 years, bronze casting has been preserved and developed by the village.

Tet of the San Diu ethnic minority group
Tet of the San Diu ethnic minority group
YOUR VIETNAMicon  26/01/2020 

The San Diu ethnic minority group, who live in northern mountainous areas with a population of nearly 147,000, celebrate quite a lot of festivals the most important of which is Tet, the lunar New Year festival.

