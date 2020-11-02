Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/11/2020 07:46:33 (GMT +7)
Go
 
YOUR VIETNAM
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Unique water ceremony of the Jrai people

03/11/2020    06:40 GMT+7

Dam San Music, Dancing and Singing Theatre in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai recently hosted the water source worship ceremony for Jrai ethnicity locals in Krêl Village, Krêl Commune, Duc Co District.

The ceremony aims to wish for good health and bountiful crops.

As many as three shamans and four assistants join the ceremony. Offerings include a pig, 10 chickens, sticky rice and a jar of wine.

Unique water ceremony of the Jrai people
Shamans and assistants at the ceremony. VNA/VNS Photos Quang Thai

Early in the morning, locals gather at the main water source to prepare for the event.

After the pig and chicken are slaughtered, the assistants takes the liver, lung, kidney, tail and the wine to put on the worship altar. The shamans and their assistants will conduct the ceremony in a few hours.

The main shaman will start the ceremony saying: “Greatest Heaven, today we organise a worship ceremony at Krêl Village.

"We conduct it with our sincere hearts. Here are the offerings, with a big pig, 10 big chickens, a big jar of wine.

"We hope genies bless us and give us clean water source, good health, bumper harvest and other assets.

"Please protect us and help us do as good business as others in other villages.”

Unique water ceremony of the Jrai people
An elderly shaman in practice.

The next day, locals will conduct the same ceremony at the communal house to pay homage to genies.

Nguyen Ngoc Long, director of the theatre, said it had hosted various traditional ceremonies since 2019.

“We have chosen the most special customs of local ethnic minority groups to remake,” he said. “We remake the water source worship ceremony to develop traditional values and enhance patriotism among Jrai people, as well as their pride.”

Unique water ceremony of the Jrai people
The ceremony wishes for a bumper harvest and good health for everyone.

According to Rơ Mah Che, a resident of Krêl Village, the community has maintained the ceremony every October, but on a smaller scale.

“This year, authorities help us to organise the ceremony per the original model in our customs, so we are very happy,” he said.

 

Long said since early this year, the theatre has hosted three such important ceremonies including worship for rain and worship for a water source to enhance local’s solidarity and preserve traditional customs.

“Ceremonies dedicated to various genies are the heritage of the Central Highlands’ ethnic minority groups,” Long said. “Though they are organised in family or community scale, they spread a message of a wealthy and happy life to each person, each home.”

Jrai people live in villages. Each village hosts 50-70 households. They keep the habit of living in houses on stilts with the main doors facing north.

Unique water ceremony of the Jrai people
Ancient procedures are kept in the ceremony.

The male head of the village and male elders have great prestige and manage the community’s activities.

Every village has at least one communal house. Some villages have two community houses, which are called “male” and “female” one.

The communal house is not only where locals gather but also a place to welcome guests. The communal house is located in the north of the village.

Jrai people live mainly on agriculture. Their farming tools are very simple like knives and hoes. They keep poultry and cattle as well. They also raise horses, buffaloes and elephants. Buffaloes are important cattle for them as they are used as offerings at worship ceremony and to exchange for objects like gongs, jars and copper saucepans.

Jrai men are good at knitting bamboo containers while women are excellent at weaving cloths.

They also go hunting and fishing for food.

Jrai people follow matriarchy. Jrai women are free to choose their partners and be active in marriage. After the wedding, the groom lives in the wife’s house and has no property inherited from their parents. In contrast, when women get married, they can move out of their parents’ house and get some assets from parents. Children take their mother’s surname. But in society, men take a more important role than women.

Unique water ceremony of the Jrai people
The audience at the worship ceremony. VNA/VNS Photos Quang Thai

Jrai people are known for epics and legendary stories like Đăm Di Đi Săn (Đăm Di Goes Hunting) and Xing Nhã (Life Story of Xing Nhã), and the art of gongs, drums as well as T’rưng bamboo xylophone.

Most Jrai people are good at dancing and singing from a small age. They will sing and dance till their later years. VNS

Praying for rain in a parched landscape

Praying for rain in a parched landscape

When the summer sun is at its fiercest and all around is cracked and dried the Jrai ethnic minority in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai pray for rain.

Wooden sculptures play key roles in life and death

Wooden sculptures play key roles in life and death

The province's Bahnar and Jrai ethnic groups' Pơ Thi or Bỏ Mả ceremony is held one to three years after someone dies to ask for the dead's permission to let the living move the corpse to a new tomb.

 
 

Other News

.
Oan cake reflects the spirit of the Vietnamese people
Oan cake reflects the spirit of the Vietnamese people
YOUR VIETNAMicon  31/10/2020 

Hanoi is not only famous for its traditional dishes such as pho and bun cha but also banh oan, a cake made of roasted glutinous rice flour.

Time-honoured craft of gold laminating in Kieu Ky village
Time-honoured craft of gold laminating in Kieu Ky village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  18/10/2020 

The craft of gold laminating in Kieu Ky village, Gia Lam district, Hanoi has seen around 400 years of history. 

Ukrainian DJ finds second home in Vietnam
Ukrainian DJ finds second home in Vietnam
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/10/2020 

The Vietnamese digital music community has been impressed by the appearance and performances of a beautiful Ukrainian DJ at major domestic musical events in recent years.

H'mong ethnic group continues traditional paper-making craft
H'mong ethnic group continues traditional paper-making craft
YOUR VIETNAMicon  13/10/2020 

The unique paper-making craft of the H'mong ethnic group in Hoa Binh Province has been going strong for 300 years.

Ancestor worship, a sacred rite of the Lo Lo in Ha Giang
Ancestor worship, a sacred rite of the Lo Lo in Ha Giang
YOUR VIETNAMicon  13/10/2020 

The Lo Lo ethnic minority people live mostly in Lung Cu commune, Ha Giang province. They live harmoniously with other ethnic groups of the Dong Van stone plateau while maintaining their ancient customs and traditions.

"Weaving" scent into tea
"Weaving" scent into tea
YOUR VIETNAMicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnamese people have long maintained the tradition of enjoying flower-scented tea and the pastime has been elevated in the way Hanoians prepare the typical drink.

Gold laminating and gilding in Kieu Ky Village
Gold laminating and gilding in Kieu Ky Village
YOUR VIETNAMicon  10/10/2020 

The Kieu Ky gold laminating craft village (Gia Lam District, Hanoi) has a history of about 400 years. Through ups and downs, people still retain their traditional profession with stages that require ingenuity and sophistication.

Wedding rituals of the Bo Y
Wedding rituals of the Bo Y
YOUR VIETNAMicon  29/09/2020 

After spring dating, when cold wind begins to blow, young ethnic boys and girls in the northwest mountain region decide to get married.

Tomb house of the Co Tu
Tomb house of the Co Tu
YOUR VIETNAMicon  28/09/2020 

A tomb house built on the grave of a dead person is typical of folk belief of the Co Tu ethnic minority who live in Vietnam’s central region.

Arieu Ping, the reburial festival of the Pa Ko
Arieu Ping, the reburial festival of the Pa Ko
YOUR VIETNAMicon  19/09/2020 

For the Pa Ko ethnic people, taking care of ancestral tombs is not a family’s private affair, but the responsibility of the whole village.

Love in Pieu scarf of Thai women
Love in Pieu scarf of Thai women
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/09/2020 

The ethnic Black Thai of Vietnam’s northwestern region value the Pieu scarf as a symbol of love and an important clothing accessory for women. All Black Thai women can weave and embroider Pieu scarves.

Music in wedding ritual of Red Dao in Lao Cai province
Music in wedding ritual of Red Dao in Lao Cai province
YOUR VIETNAMicon  15/09/2020 

For the Red Dao, a ceremonial music band is an important part of happy events such as wedding ceremonies. The cheerful sound of clarinets and drums expresses the joy of the bride, bridegroom, and their guests.

Ok Om Bok Festival of the Khmer
Ok Om Bok Festival of the Khmer
YOUR VIETNAMicon  12/09/2020 

The Khmer in Vietnam’s southern region are celebrating the Ok Om Bok or Moon Worship Festival.

Unique marriage custom of the Raglai
Unique marriage custom of the Raglai
YOUR VIETNAMicon  09/09/2020 

The Raglai are a matriarchal ethnic minority group who live in Vietnam’s Central Highlands. When a Raglai couple decides to get married, the girl’s family decides everything.

Tay hamlet preserves ethnic culture
Tay hamlet preserves ethnic culture
YOUR VIETNAMicon  29/08/2020 

Preserving ethnic culture is a tough challenge in the modern world. In Thai Hai hamlet, Thai Nguyen province, preserving the language, costumes, folklore, and customs of Vietnam’s Tay ethnic minority is a task for every family.

Steel takes shape as the furnace roars
Steel takes shape as the furnace roars
YOUR VIETNAMicon  23/08/2020 

The summer sun adds to the heat on Lò Rèn (Blacksmith) Street in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, which is home to dozens of shops selling steel frames. The pace of life is as it is most days.

Vietnam tourism launches sustainable travel showcase online
Vietnam tourism launches sustainable travel showcase online
TRAVELicon  29/08/2020 

Foreign travellers dreaming of their next vacation in Vietnam can now find the country’s best sustainable tourism options in one online destination.

Ramadan month of the Cham
Ramadan month of the Cham
YOUR VIETNAMicon  17/08/2020 

Cham people in the Mekong delta province of An Giang live mostly in An Phu, Tan Chau, and Phu Tan district. 

Silk woven from lotus
Silk woven from lotus
YOUR VIETNAMicon  11/08/2020 

From the fragile silk thread and extraordinary craft manipulation, lotus silk has become a unique product in the fashion market.

Thai singing to bid farewell to son, welcome daughter in-law
Thai singing to bid farewell to son, welcome daughter in-law
YOUR VIETNAMicon  02/08/2020 

Thai people have still observed a singing custom at weddings called “khap xong khuoi, ton pau” which means singing to bid farewell to the son and welcome the new daughter in-law.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 