12 loss-making mega-projects proceed slowly

10/10/2020    15:00 GMT+7

The assets of the 12 loss-making mega-projects under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) total VND59.1 trillion, while total accounts payable is VND63.3 trillion.

The government’s report to the National Assembly’s Deputies on October 5 included updates about the 12 loss-making projects.

The Ha Bac Fertilizer Plant

The report says the figures about the economic losses to the state caused by the 12 projects are still unclear because of the disputes and problems in EPC contracts in five out of 12 projects. The final settlement and exact valuation of the projects have not been completed.

The financial situation of the 12 projects was still gloomy in H1 2020: the stockholder equity was minus (-) VND7.200 trillion. The total asset value was VND59.1 trillion, while total liabilities reached VND63.3 trillion.

The accumulated loss of the projects had reached VND26.3 trillion.

In the Government Office’s Document No 90 dated July 11, 2020 on the Prime Minister’s conclusion at the meeting between the government and the steering committee on handling the problems of loss-making projects, the Prime Minister asked the committee to speed up the handling and complete the process within 2020, or the first half of 2021 at the latest.

The Phuong Nam Pulp Plant project, capitalized at VND3 trillion, has been left idle for tens of years and no way out has been found as it cannot find buyers.

In 2017, Vinapaco, the investor of the project, organized the first auction, but it failed. After the first certificate of valuation expired, the company conducted the second asset and inventory valuation.

Deputy PM Vuong Dinh Hue requested the State Audit to audit the result of the second valuation by Vinapaco.

 

However, after the State Audit added Phuong Nam into its 2019 auditing plan the second certificate of valuation also was expired (the certificate is valid for 6 months from the date of issue).

On October 22, 2019, MOIT released Document 7970, requesting Vinapaco to hire consultants for a valuation of the total assets and inventories of the project.

Vinapaco is considering the draft of asset valuation documents compiled by consultants before official issuance. After the results of the valuation are available, VInapaco will send the results to the State Audit for auditing as per the instruction of Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh.

As of December 31, 2019, the total liabilities of the project had reached VND3 trillion.

The problems of the projects also have relations with the lawsuit between PVComBank and VInapaco, under which the former has sued the latter and asked for payment of VND592.3 billion.

The 12 loss-making projects include four fertilizer production, three biofuel production, two steel manufacturing, one polyester production, one pulp and one shipbuilding project. 

L. Bang

HCM City to complete major transport projects at gateways by 2025

HCM City plans to complete a number of major transport projects by 2025 that are expected to reduce traffic congestion at city gateways and improve connections to neighbouring provinces.

PM urges site clearance of key transport projects in the south

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent an urgent order to HCM City and Dong Nai Province authorities to complete site clearance for the Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway project in the fourth quarter of this year.

 
 

Equitisation doesn't necessarily mean a better future for SOEs
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Equitisation should be a magic wand to improve the performance of a State-owned enterprise (SOE), but in some cases, it is not.

Rising handling charges neccessary to advance
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

International shipping lines are expected to face an increase of 12 per cent in domestic container handling service charges at Vietnamese seaports from early 2022, triggering concerns over a possible charge burden on local shippers.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 9
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Hanoi spends USD304.34 million on road investment

Tra fish famers, exports hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Tra (pangasius) fish prices have dropped to their lowest levels in 11 years since exports have been hit by Covid-19, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Fish sauce producers in a tight spot
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Traditional fish sauce is one of the most typical components in Vietnamese cuisine and while its nutritional value has been analysed thoroughly, getting EU customers to consume it more regularly remains a challenge.

September surprise: fruit prices soar to record high
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Passion fruit, pomelo, dragon fruit and fresh coconut have been exported to Europe in large quantities under the EVFTA, which took effect this year.

Reforms to cut unwanted administrative processes
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

In a bid to boost institutional reforms towards a modern market economy, further abolishing and reducing business regulations to create a bigger space for the private sector to develop will serve as a new driving force 

Mystery businessmen pours VND150 billion into ITA, Dang Thi Hoang Yen makes surprise move
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

The ITA shares of the Tan Tao Group unexpectedly witnessed an impressive trading session with a record high trading volume.

Sound direction for Vietnam’s chances of economic revival
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Despite heavy aftermaths caused by the global health crisis, the Vietnamese economy remains in positive growth in the first nine months of the year on the back of the government’s sound responses to curb the pandemic return.

Banks push bancassurance amid low credit growth
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

Banks are pushing the sale of life insurance products (bancassurance) in the context of low credit growth since the beginning of this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN rice exporters gear up to penetrate EU arena
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Vietnamese companies have been stepping up investment to boost rice exports to Europe – however, it remains a challenging task penetrate the market efficiently.

Dreaming big, investors pour trillions of dong into automobile factories
BUSINESSicon  09/10/2020 

The Vietnamese automobile market is full of potential with predicted sales of up to 1.8 million products a year, but it still remains risky to invest in the industry.

VRDF highlights advantages of value chain development
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Amid the heavy impact the pandemic has had so far on Vietnam’s economy, possible solutions to overcome the crisis and come out even stronger have been under discussion at this year’s Vietnam Reform and Development Forum.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 8
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

HCM City businesses resume operation as pandemic eases: city official

Plastic stocks surge in two months, boosted by low production cost
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Listed plastic companies have seen their market values expand 15-50 percent in the last two months on low oil prices and increased consumption.

Husbandry to undergo modernisation
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

New technologies from the fourth Industrial Revolution will be applied in livestock breeding in order to produce safe and high-quality output while improving the husbandry sector’s competitive edge,

Businessman leaves after 16 years of building fortune
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

The long battle inside the biggest construction company in Vietnam has come to an end with the departure of a successful businessman.

VN issues action plan to implement National Energy Development Strategy
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Vietnam aims to raise its renewable energy sources to 15-20 per cent of the total energy supply by 2030 and 25-30 cent by 2045.

Additional economic relief packages in the pipeline
FEATUREicon  07/10/2020 

The Government is drafting second economic relief packages aimed at assisting the national economy, especially businesses, in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

‘Branded goods King’ sells pho, earns VND1 billion a day
BUSINESSicon  08/10/2020 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, Duc Long Gia Lai and Diem Thong Nhat were top names in the news last week.

