Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/08/2020 12:31:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

A strange move initiated by the central bank

21/08/2020    11:25 GMT+7

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued decisions No. 1349 and 1351 on cutting interest rates applicable to compulsory reserves deposited at the central bank by credit institutions, 

the Vietnam Development Bank, the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies and the State Treasury.

That is the second time this year these rates have been lowered. What may be the implications behind?

The office of the State Bank of Vietnam in HCMC. In reality, since early this year, although the central bank has twice cut the interest rates for deposits with terms shorter than six months, lending rates have hardly changed - PHOTO: THANH HOA

In essence, the revision impacts banks and other credit institutions as income from the deposits they make is scheduled to decline, which also means a lower amount will be spent by the State budget to pay for the interest.

Many have opined that this move made by the central bank may be a multipurpose step and is not one that aims only to cut costs for the State. First, it may be because the move prompts banks to share the burden of the State budgets when the former’s profit will not be seriously affected in the immediate future. In the second quarter of this year, most banks recorded positive growth for their business results. Vietinbank even posted a pre-tax profit growth rate of 106% year-on-year.

However, the central bank’s goals, functions and first priorities are not for the sake of the balance of the State budget. They are instead to stabilize the national monetary market. Then is there any other implication of the SBV’s move? In its first interest rate revision, the SBV cut both the mobilization ceiling rates and lending rates applicable to priority sectors. In the context of the second wave of Covid-19, experts in the field are expecting another cut of key policy rates in the coming time to shore up enterprises.

Big leeway for lower rates

Latest statistics show that by July 28, the total banking system’s credit growth had reached 3.45% compared with the beginning of the year, way lower than the 7.48%-mark in the same period last year. That credit growth was lower than the mobilization growth (5.31%) created high liquidity among banks. Subsequently, the interest rates applicable to the Interbank market is currently low, about 0.3%/year for the one-week term.

Furthermore, according to some commercial banks the SBV last week bought almost US$1 billion. That means there was an equivalent amount of the dong, some VND23 trillion, was pumped into the banking system. Interbank interest rates are therefore forecast to remain low in the time to come. It is this reason that expectations are lofty for a new wave of lower mobilization rates conducted by the central bank.

However, inflation and the exchange rate are the two elements which must be taken into account by the central bank if it wishes to introduce any regulatory policy. Data collected till the end of June show that Vietnam’s trade surplus had reached US$6.5 billion, significantly higher than the US$2 billion mark in the year-earlier period, which goes beyond all predictions. In other words, the anticipation that production facilities would be shifted by foreign manufacturers to Vietnam may be well-founded. If so, it cannot be ruled out that the trade balance will continue to be highly positive in the coming months and toward the year-end, the high season of shopping in American and European markets.

Another factor relates to the fact that the U.S. dollar is losing its value against other currencies around the world at an unprecedented rate. This tendency is forecast to sustain in the future as the United States remains faithful to her loosened monetary and fiscal policies. As a result, in Vietnam, the exchange rate may not be a worrisome problem in the rest of the year.

Albeit still unpredictable, inflation is certain to lose steam in the coming months as the foundation for inflation in end-2019 was already strong. Currently, Y-o-Y inflation till the end of July was 3.39% and average inflation was 4.07%. However, by the end of this year, inflation will be lower than the 4%-level set by the Government. It means the SBV is being given ample chances to cut policy rates deeper in the coming time when the mobilization ceiling rate is at 4.25%/year, remarkably higher than the current inflation rate.

Yet loan rates have not changed much

Lower mobilization rates will usher in lower lending rates. Yet, in reality, since early this year, although the central bank has cut twice the mobilization rates applicable to deposits with terms shorter than six months, from 4.75% to 4.25%, lending rates have hardly changed. That many banks reported positive business results in Q2 may be partly because their mobilization rates had been cut but their lending rates had not correspondingly.

Consequently, whether loan rates will come down depends totally on banks no matter whether the SBV further cuts mobilization rates.

Reality has shown that banks will cut their lending rates by a margin lower than the SBV’s cut and at a later time. In this case, the efficacy of the monetary policy formulated to support companies facing difficulties during Covid-19 may be lower than expected.

This scenario in real life means to give effective assistance to the corporate sector, the Government has to resort to more fiscal policy tools. Although a host of fiscal policy tools have been in use, they have failed to reach their intended targets because enterprises are confronted with difficulties in assessing their damages due to Covid-19. Companies across the board are looking forward to more effective policies which must be enacted in a faster time. One of them may involve the package which gives preferential loans which was once in place. This should become an urgent solution given the fact that the second attack by the corona virus will soon cut off the lifeline of many companies. SGT

Mai Khanh

 
Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market

Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market

Lower lending rates in the financial-banking market may not mean good things for the securities market, specialist Dao Phuc Tuong said.

Bad debts tend to rise despite slow credit expansion

Bad debts tend to rise despite slow credit expansion

Non-performing loans are still increasing despite slow credit expansion as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches many businesses to their limits.  

 
 

Other News

.
Fast food delivery services compete in $200 million battlefield
Fast food delivery services compete in $200 million battlefield
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Continuously launching promotion programs and promising ‘free shipping’, fast food delivery apps have been trying every possible means to win customers’ hearts.

Single power price to be applied when there’s a competitive retail market
Single power price to be applied when there’s a competitive retail market
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Minister of Industry of Trade Tran Tuan Anh has decided to withdraw the suggested plan to allow consumers to choose to pay electricity bills with either a multi-level or single-level price mechanism.

Ministry to halt market trading in emergency cases
Ministry to halt market trading in emergency cases
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

If serious turbulence is caused by large-scale sell-offs and considered a threat to the security of the equity market, the Ministry of Finance will have to switch the market off.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 20
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnamese enterprises shying away from digitalisation

Samsung denies moving part of VN smartphone production to India
Samsung denies moving part of VN smartphone production to India
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Samsung has rejected information that it plans to shift part of its smartphone production in Viet Nam to India.

Exporting raw tea, Vietnam earns little money
Exporting raw tea, Vietnam earns little money
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnamese tea makers are now faced with choosing to either renovate or leave the industry.

Vietnam's coal imports surge during the COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnam's coal imports surge during the COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam's coal imports have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ride-hailing apps run super-app race, diversify services
Ride-hailing apps run super-app race, diversify services
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Ride-hailing apps have entered a new race – developing all-in-one apps.

Vietnam should not allow foreigners to own condotels: HOREA
Vietnam should not allow foreigners to own condotels: HOREA
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

With warnings from the Ministry of National Defence and Ministry of Public Security, the HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) believes that it is not the right time to allow foreigners to owns condotels and tourist villas.

Steel manufacturer has $1.1 billion thanks to huge public investment package
Steel manufacturer has $1.1 billion thanks to huge public investment package
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

Strong cash flow to the stock market, a VND700 trillion package for public investment, and high demand for ingot steel from China have all helped billionaire Tran Dinh Long pocket more money despite the Covid-19 crisis.

Ministry scraps single power price proposal
Ministry scraps single power price proposal
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cancel plans for a single price model to calculate power tariffs after receiving feedback from relevant ministries and experts.  

Electricity Regulatory Authority rethinks single pricing model
Electricity Regulatory Authority rethinks single pricing model
BUSINESSicon  20/08/2020 

The Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has changed the proposal of allowing household consumers to choose to pay electricity bills under either a multi-tiered price or single-price mechanism.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 19
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Fruit exporters seek new markets to survive pandemic

HCM City landlords have little choice but to cut rents as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits
HCM City landlords have little choice but to cut rents as 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Nguyen Thi Minh has been forced to reduce the rents for her two apartments in HCM City’s District 2 twice this year from US$1,300 a month each to $900 to keep her tenants.

The EVFTA 'dose’ for the drug market
The EVFTA 'dose’ for the drug market
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

With EVFTA, Vietnam’s pharmacy firms will have to compete fairly with the manufacturers from the EU.

Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic
Central bank to adjust monetary policies to weather pandemic
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) announced it could adjust monetary policies, including credit growth and incentives, in the remaining months of the year to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consumers to negotiate electricity prices in 5 years, when monopoly is removed
Consumers to negotiate electricity prices in 5 years, when monopoly is removed
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

When the competitive electricity retail market takes shape, EVN will no longer be the only retailer and people will be able to choose their retailer and negotiate prices.

Why do startups fail?
Why do startups fail?
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Entrepreneurs have ambitious plans when starting up a business, but they often experience a thorny path to success.

Local steel firms face challenges in exporting to EU despite FTA
Local steel firms face challenges in exporting to EU despite FTA
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

Vietnam’s steel industry would face many challenges in exporting steel to the EU despite the advantages gained under the Vietnam - EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to experts.

Startups turn up, then quietly disappear
Startups turn up, then quietly disappear
BUSINESSicon  19/08/2020 

The closures of startups is being reported frequently, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 