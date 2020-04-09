Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/04/2020
Apartment online markets thrive as residents shop indoors

 
 
09/04/2020

Online markets within apartment buildings are booming during the social distancing period, as more and more people are staying indoors and buying goods from their neighbours.

A resident promotes oranges on an online market Facebook page for Vinhomes Central Park residents. More people are earning revenue selling goods online to apartment residents during the COVID-19 pandemic . — Photo facebook.com

For instance, numerous online market platforms, including Facebook pages, are dedicated to residents of Vinhomes Apartments.

The goods offered range from fresh produce, foodstuff and clothes to other necessities needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A resident of Vinhomes in Bình Thạnh District told Người Lao Động newspaper that many residents were choosing to buy goods from the internal markets because they have more trust in other residents.

Since many are limiting going outside, residents can also have their products easily delivered to their doorstep.

Meanwhile, a resident in Ha Noi’s Park Hill-Vinhomes Times City said that her sales of foodstuff and snacks have increased by three to four times compared to before Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

 

Her products are cheaper than those sold outside since she has no overhead costs, she said, adding that residents who have bought goods are more likely to keep buying from her.

Other residents are selling foodstuff online and delivering them to customers at their apartments, improving their income since earnings from their main jobs have been affected.

Pham Bao Ngoc, a resident in Ha Noi’s Time City, told Voice of Vietnam that she was doing more shopping online. Because she knows the address of the sellers, she can voice complaints or return goods easily if needed, which makes her feel safe, she added. — VNS

Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery

After HCM City decided to temporarily close restaurants and catering services with the capacity of more than 30 customers, they began selling online and delivering food.

Online sales rise sharply amid pandemic

As Vietnamese are now favoring ‘contactless purchases’ in Covid-19, online sales have increased rapidly.

 
 

Market capitalisation of listed shares on HOSE drops in March
The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impacts on the stock market, with all indexes on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) falling sharply in March.

VN banks lower business targets amid COVID-19 crisis
Many banks have adjusted business plans and set lower business targets as businesses, or bank clients, have been hit hard by Covid-19.

Few pharma firms in VN eye big earnings growth in 2020
Pharmaceutical firms are not entirely confident with performance in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic has turned the global supply chain up-side-down.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 9
Hanoi poised to cut regular spending by 5% to combat epidemic

VN realty firms try their best to cope with COVID-19
Cutting costs and restructuring products are what many real estate firms are doing to deal with difficulties caused by COVID-19.

The health of VN manufacturing sector worsens amid Covid-19 crisis
The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in Vietnam fell from 49 points in February to 41.9 points in March. 

Coronavirus: 'Drop in global trade to be worse than 2008 crisis'
The World Trade Organization (WTO) predicts a contraction of between 13% and 32% this year.

Coronavirus: Marathon talks over EU virus rescue package stall
EU finance ministers suspend talks on a recovery fund after 16 hours, amid deep divisions.

Four Vietnamese billionaires named in Forbes 2020 rich list
Four Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been named in the list of the world’s richest people in 2020 by Forbes magazine.

No fresh ODA projects signed during March
There were no new ODA projects signed during March according to a report sent to the Government by the Ministry of Planning and Investment on socio-economic performance during the first quarter of the year.

European enterprises in Vietnam hit hard by COVID-19
The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant, negative impact on European business in Vietnam, according to the latest Business Climate Index (BCI) from the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham).

Rice price escalates, Vietnamese exporters eager to resume exports
After Vietnam halted rice exports, Thailand pushed its export prices up, but now Vietnamese exporters are preparing to return to the world market.

Coronavirus: Iran appeals for $5bn IMF loan as deaths pass 4,000
President Rouhani warns IMF against “discrimination”, amid reports of US opposition to request.

Vietnam Airlines shares unavailable for margin lending
Vietnam Airlines is among 51 stocks that had been barred from margin lending in the second quarter, according to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

16,000 businesses still need Ministry of Finance rescue
About 16,000 businesses are not included in the Ministry of Finance’s support package on tax and land rent.

Garment 10 to produce medical face masks, first export order worth US$52m
Garment 10 Company was investing in producing medical face masks as well as cloth masks with ten production lines being installed, the company’s director Than Duc Viet said

New tariff scheme approved to encourage solar development
The Government has officially decided to approve a new feed-in-tariff mechanism to encourage development of solar power in Vietnam.

HCM City: Tourism sector endures losses of over $426 mln in Q1
The HCM City Department of Tourism has estimated that the city’s tourism industry suffered losses worth close to $426.2 million in the first quarter of this year due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 8
More points of sales needed to ensure good supply: says MoIT

Tech retailers manage to survive COVID-19 pandemic
Many retailers in phone and electronics segments focus on developing online channels to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

