Apartment online markets thrive as residents shop indoors

Online markets within apartment buildings are booming during the social distancing period, as more and more people are staying indoors and buying goods from their neighbours.

A resident promotes oranges on an online market Facebook page for Vinhomes Central Park residents. More people are earning revenue selling goods online to apartment residents during the COVID-19 pandemic . — Photo facebook.com

For instance, numerous online market platforms, including Facebook pages, are dedicated to residents of Vinhomes Apartments.

The goods offered range from fresh produce, foodstuff and clothes to other necessities needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A resident of Vinhomes in Bình Thạnh District told Người Lao Động newspaper that many residents were choosing to buy goods from the internal markets because they have more trust in other residents.

Since many are limiting going outside, residents can also have their products easily delivered to their doorstep.

Meanwhile, a resident in Ha Noi’s Park Hill-Vinhomes Times City said that her sales of foodstuff and snacks have increased by three to four times compared to before Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Her products are cheaper than those sold outside since she has no overhead costs, she said, adding that residents who have bought goods are more likely to keep buying from her.

Other residents are selling foodstuff online and delivering them to customers at their apartments, improving their income since earnings from their main jobs have been affected.

Pham Bao Ngoc, a resident in Ha Noi’s Time City, told Voice of Vietnam that she was doing more shopping online. Because she knows the address of the sellers, she can voice complaints or return goods easily if needed, which makes her feel safe, she added. — VNS

Restaurants, coffee chains in Vietnam switch to selling online delivery After HCM City decided to temporarily close restaurants and catering services with the capacity of more than 30 customers, they began selling online and delivering food.