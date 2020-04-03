Australia initiates anti-dumping investigation on Vietnamese steel products

The information was released by the Trade Remedies Authority under Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Steel pipe products from Vietnam will face anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations in Australia. — Photo trav.com

The Australian Anti-dumping Commission has launched anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations on steel pipe products which originate from China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Viet Nam.

The information was released by the Trade Remedies Authority under Viet Nam's Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Certain electric resistance welded pipes and tubes made of carbon steel, whether or not including alloys, comprising circular, rectangular and square hollow sections in metallic-coated and non-metallic coated finishes are subject to the investigations.

Non-metallic finishes that include hot-rolled and cold-rolled are also being investigated.

The investigations were launched following a request from Orrcon Manufacturing Pty Ltd Company.

The anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations will look at imports in 2019, while the period of investigating and assessing damage being considered is from January 1, 2016, to the present.

The Trade Remedies Authority said Vietnamese companies related to the lawsuit included Chinh Dai Steel Technology Company, Vina One Steel Manufacturing Corporation and Tay Nam Steel Manufacturing and Trading Company.

According to an announcement from ADC, the investigations were initiated on March 31. It asked relevant firms to submit the questionairre before May 7.

The Viet Nam Remedies Authority recommends relevant producers and exporters co-operate with the Australian commission during their review, including participating in on-site investigations to verify the content in the answer sheet.

Businesses could also seek lawyers and consultants who have expertise in the field of trade defence in Australia.

They can also work with the Viet Nam Remedies Authority and associations to have timely support. — VNS

