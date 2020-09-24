VN aviation sector rebounds with reopening of air routes

Vietnamese airlines have recently unveiled plans to resume air routes following the containment of the second coronavirus outbreak, showing the fact that the aviation market has begun to pick up again.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines recently deployed a range of promotional activities aimed at stimulating travel demand. It also exerted all-out efforts in a bid to ensure service quality and the implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

A representative from Vietnam Airlines stated that the firm had transported approximately 40,000 passengers on its domestic routes between the beginning of the year and September 21, representing an annual increase of 12%.

Currently, the firm operates more than 40 routes with nearly 200 flights per day. With the COVID-19 epidemic being gradually brought under control, the airline has added more flights on eight of its domestic routes between Hanoi and localities such as Vinh, Quy Nhon, Da Nang, Tuy Hoa, Nha Trang, Da Lat, and Pleiku, in addition to between Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang.

From October 1, it will reopen six domestic routes, namely Hai Phong to Da Lat, Nha Trang, and Buon Ma Thuot, Da Nang to Da Lat and Buon Ma Thuot, in addition to Hai Phong to Da Nang.

For the occasion, the airline has offered discounted tickets priced at only VND99,000 for a one-way ticket, equivalent to VND579,000 including taxes and fees, on these routes, with the departure time starting from October 1 to December 31.

Simultaneously, Vietnam Airlines has co-operated with Pacific Airlines to introduce several products for passengers.

Meanwhile, Bamboo Airways announced on September 23 that they will officially resume domestic routes from Hai Phong, Vinh, Da Nang, and Can Tho to other localities nationwide from September 28 to October 12.

At present, local airlines are working to gradually reopen international flights in line with the Government’s instructions and approval from foreign authorities.

Most notably, Vietnam Airlines officially put tickets on sale on September 23 for the first regular international commercial flight from the Republic of Korea following the suspension of international flights due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Commercial flights from RoK officially resume

The first commercial flight took off from Seoul in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on the morning of September 25 to Noi Bai International Airport after a period of international routes being suspended due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.



Flight VN417 was carried out by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and transported more than 100 passengers from Incheon International Airport in the RoK to Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport.

Vietnam Airlines in co-ordination with relevant units have made thorough preparations for the journey in recent days as part of efforts for the airline and other carriers to reopen a number of international air routes.

This comes following the COVID-19 epidemic being successfully brought under control in the nation and many other countries globally.

During the duration of the flight, a number of strict epidemic prevention measures were put in place, with passengers being required to present mandatory proof of a negative COVID-19 tests, through PCR diagnostics, that was issued three days prior to the flight.

In addition, travelers had to confirm the location of their quarantine facility upon arrival in Vietnam or download the contact tracing app in line with regulations.

Furthermore, Vietnam Airlines also successfully carried out the first regular international commercial flight from Hanoi to Tokyo in Japan, with approximately 60 passengers on board.

The majority of passengers were made up of international students, Vietnamese guest workers, and some Japanese citizens.

Aside from air routes with Japan and the RoK, the national flag carrier has plans to restore flights between the nation and China, Taiwan (China), Laos, and Cambodia in the near future. VOV