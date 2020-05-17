Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:33:41 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN banks eye post-pandemic business opportunities

 
 
19/05/2020    11:10 GMT+7

Banks are ready to seize business opportunities in the coming months as the COVID-19 pandemic has been basically controlled in Vietnam and domestic production and business are expected to accelerate soon.

VPBank provided new loans worth VND18 trillion for 13,000 individual and corporate borrowers as of May 4.— Photo VPB

Experts have forecast that credit demand will increase faster in the coming months as production and business activities in the country return to a normal pace. The recovery of domestic production is also expected to receive more support when other countries re-open their economies.

According to data from the State Bank of Viet Nam, credit by the end of April increased by 1.32 per cent compared to the end of 2019. After declining in March and early April, credit increased again in the last two weeks of April thanks to loan packages with preferential interest rates to support businesses and individuals affected by COVID-19. By the end of April, credit packages announced by banks were worth more than VND650 trillion (US$28.26 billion).

According to Nguyen Duc Vinh, general director of Vietnam Prosperity Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank), his bank built plans for the post-COVID-19 pandemic quite early. Right after the COVID-19 outbreak was controlled and the Government eased social distancing, VPBank has launched programmes to boost domestic business and production. As of May 4, the bank provided new loans worth VND18 trillion for 13,000 individual and corporate borrowers.

Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) has so far this year also provided loans worth VND481 trillion with preferential interest rates.

A representative of a bank, who declined to be named, said after the pandemic, consumers would tend to increase the use of online services and prioritise health care.

 

According to Nguyen Toan Thang, general secretary of the Vietnam Banking Association, there would be many big changes when the pandemic ends.

Business and production conditions, operating environment, market structure and production methods of firms will change to create better supply and value chains, which will require banks to adapt to seize business opportunities, Thang said.

Banking expert Can Van Luc said banks needed to carefully study market recovery trends after the pandemic to optimise business opportunities.

In addition, Luc suggested banks enhance IT applications and develop new business models based on technology and that suit new tastes of customers to increase labour productivity, cut costs and meet customer's needs.— VNS

Some local banks to recover fast after the epidemic

Some local banks to recover fast after the epidemic

If the the epidemic is contained by the second quarter of 2020, the profits of some commercial banks may recover from 2021.

Is European capital targeting Vietnam’s banks?

Is European capital targeting Vietnam’s banks?

JP Morgan says Vietnam’s banks are an outstanding investment opportunity in Southeast Asia, while a report from Bao Viet Securities says the banking sector is very promising.

 
 

Other News

.
VN dairy expected to continue growing in 2020: VIRAC
VN dairy expected to continue growing in 2020: VIRAC
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

VIRAC forecasts that the dairy industry prospect in 2020 will continue to grow at a high level, increase investment capital in dairy farms to reduce dependence on imported milk and to meet the needs of people’s domestic consumption.

VN enterprises need protection from takeovers: experts
VN enterprises need protection from takeovers: experts
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnamese businesses reeling under financial stress due to the COVID-19 pandemic have become vulnerable to foreign takeovers and need the Government's support, according to experts.

Property firms top bond issuers, having risks as outstanding bonds much higher than equities
Property firms top bond issuers, having risks as outstanding bonds much higher than equities
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Property firms were the top bond issuers in the first four months of this year, but the race of issuing bonds to raise capital in the context of tightened credit was creating risks as many had much higher outstanding bonds than their equities.

Vietnamese enterprises grasp opportunities amid COVID-19
Vietnamese enterprises grasp opportunities amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  19/05/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused enormous impacts on Ho Chi Minh City in particular and Vietnam in general. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 19
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 19
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Vietnamese, US footwear firms to discuss trade amid pandemic

Measures proposed to promote casino operations
Measures proposed to promote casino operations
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

The Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) has suggested the development of casino services as a means of economic recovery, in a document submitted to the Government.

Vietnam holds advantages as investors look beyond China: Experts
Vietnam holds advantages as investors look beyond China: Experts
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Vietnam holds a number of advantages against other countries at a time when investors are looking to exit China, according to experts.

China changes policy, buys Vietnam’s rice
China changes policy, buys Vietnam’s rice
BUSINESSicon  19/05/2020 

Previously, China imported rice in small quantities from Vietnam, but the country has recently increased imports from Vietnam and accepted higher prices.

Vietnam economy accelerates to get back to normal state
Vietnam economy accelerates to get back to normal state
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

With the resumption of key economic sectors' activities, such as manufacturing, services and retail, Vietnam’s economy is accelerating to get back to its normal state.

When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving
When Apple comes to Vietnam and FDI flow starts moving
FEATUREicon  18/05/2020 

Apple is making clearer signals in the production of components and products in Vietnam, opening up opportunities for Vietnam to participate more deeply in the global value chain.

It may take one year to recover VN economy: experts
It may take one year to recover VN economy: experts
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

A low GDP growth rate is unavoidable in 2020 as the economy has been seriously affected by Covid-19.

Vietnam urged to readjust development strategy in post-pandemic period
Vietnam urged to readjust development strategy in post-pandemic period
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

With a limited state budget, Vietnam should mobilize social resources to support startups and large-scale enterprises, those considered capable of driving the economy forward.

Despite big losses, local airlines keep buying aircraft
Despite big losses, local airlines keep buying aircraft
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Airlines continue ordering aircraft in their ambitious plans to expand their fleets, betting on the recovery of the market after the pandemic ends.

Golden opportunity for VN farm produce to regain home market
Golden opportunity for VN farm produce to regain home market
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Because of Covid-19, the global farm produce supply chain has been interrupted because of logistics problems. Now is the right time for domestic farm produce to conquer domestic consumers’ hearts, experts say.

Vietnam remains among 4 most optimistic countries worldwide despite Covid-19
Vietnam remains among 4 most optimistic countries worldwide despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Health continued to be No.1 concern among Vietnamese consumers, with the highest level globally.

Vietnam businesses eyed by foreign investors
Vietnam businesses eyed by foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Instead of following procedures to become nvestors, foreign enterprises are preferring to ‘take a shortcut’ by taking over Vietnamese businesses, which allows them to penetrate the market more quickly.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 18
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 18
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

VN to strengthen simplification of business regulations in 2020-25 period

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 17
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 17
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

Signs of recovery for businesses who weather COVID-19 storm

Ministry to strictly manage rice exports via international border gates
Ministry to strictly manage rice exports via international border gates
BUSINESSicon  17/05/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will continue to strictly manage rice exports through international border gates, said an official.

To become face mask supplier, Vietnam told to focus on quality, not quantity
To become face mask supplier, Vietnam told to focus on quality, not quantity
BUSINESSicon  18/05/2020 

Vietnamese face mask producers will have to satisfy CE and FDA standards when exporting products to the EU and US markets.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 