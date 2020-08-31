Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/08/2020 15:43:48 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Big auto manufacturer goes bankrupt, can't sell assets

31/08/2020    13:31 GMT+7

Banks are trying to sell Vinaxuki’s assets to collect debts, but the assets remain unsold.

Vietcombank is offering for sale Vinaxuki’s workshop, machines and equipment in Hau Loc district in Thanh Hoa province. This is the fourth time the bank has announced the sale of assets to collect long existing debts.

Big auto manufacturer goes bankrupt, can't sell assets

The workshops have been left idle

In early April, Vietcombank put Vinaxuki’s assets on sale at the starting price of VND44.3 billion, but there was no buyer. The starting price was lowered the next time to VND42.9 billion and VND39.5 billion. And now the bank is offering the assets at VND36.3 billion.

In early 2019, Vietcombank sued Vinaxuki Thanh Hoa Automobile Co Ltd in the Hau Loc district’s Court. The bank asked Vinaxuki to implement the repayment of the VND188 billion debt, including the principal of VND98 billion and interest of VND89.7 billion.

Vinaxuki’s president and CEO Bui Ngoc Huyen confirmed the principal of VND98 billion and said Vinaxuki could not pay the debt. Vinaxuki accepted to let Vietcombank foreclose the collateral to collects debt, as the two parties agreed in 2015.

According to Huyen, in 2009, Vinaxuki invested VND200 billion in the automobile factory in the first phase of the project, setting up assembling workshops, bodyshell workshop and component storehouse. The total asset value had reached VND297.227 billion by 2012.

Huyen believes that if Vinaxuki could have continued to borrow capital in 2013, just VND200 billion, the factory would have resumed operation and it would have paid all the bank debts after three years, because the automobile market at that time began seeing high growth rates.

In mid-February, BIDV released an announcement about choosing the organization to auction Vinaxuki’s and Xuan Kien Thai Nguyen Automobile Co Ltd’s assets which were collateral for the loans BIDV provided to VInaxuki and the factory in Thai Nguyen province.

As of mid-September 2019, the total principal and interest of the loan had reached VND1.265 trillion. The collateral for the loan included a land plot and assets on the land located in Tien Phong commune of Me Linh district in Hanoi, with the total area of 138,814 square meters. This is where Vinaxuki’s manufacturing factory is located.

The collateral also included the machines and equipment at Vinaxuki Me Linh, the right to exploit antimony ore mine, the ore sorting line in Cu Jut district of Dak Nong province, and the assets on land at Vinaxuki Thai Nguyen factory.

Trillions of dong turn into scrap

In 2004, Vinaxuki built its factory in Me Linh district in Hanoi which had the capacity of 20,000 products a year. In 2006-2008, the factory manufactured more than 20 truck lines with the localization ratio of 27 percent. After three years, the investor was able to take back the investment capital and paid bank debts.

 

The 2006-2009 period was the golden age of Vinaxuki. The annual lowest profit was VND90 billion, while the highest was VND160 billio.

In 2010, Vinaxuki began making cars with less than nine seats. With the government’s encouragement, Vinaxuki decided to ‘play big’: more than VND900 billion was poured into metallurgy, draft casting, mold production, automatic equipment for the stamping line, plasma cutting, laser cutting, and automatic painting with robots. The manufacturer also set up factories in Thai Nguyen and Thanh Hoa.

During these years, Vinaxuki cooperated with Japanese companies and received technology transfer on car body and tire design, and built a design center. It also joined forces with some companies belonging to the Ministry of National Defence to research and develop armored vehicle with a chassis from Russia.

However, the projects stopped in 2012, when Vinaxuki incurred a loss of VND45 billion and had overdue debts. As the manufacturer had overdue debts, it could not continue to borrow money.

Vinaxuki, which had pioneered the movement of developing Vietnamese automobiles, fell into a tragic situation.

Some investors have shown their intention to buy Vinaxuki’s assets put up for liquidation, but just as scrap. Some others just want to buy the land to develop real estate projects. A large automobile company offered to buy the auto production line at VND670 billion, but the foreign partner did not agree on the price.

Huyen believes that if Vinaxuki could have continued to borrow capital in 2013, just VND200 billion, the factory would have resumed operation and it would have paid all the bank debts after three years, because the automobile market at that time began seeing high growth rates.

However, as the factory was hungry for capital, the production lines have been left idle since then.

According to Huyen, it would be ideal if the mortgaged assets can be sold at a price equal to 20 percent of the original value.

Tran Thuy

Local automobile manufacturers look forward to big preferences

Local automobile manufacturers look forward to big preferences

What should automobile manufacturers do – import cars for domestic sale or assemble cars domestically? They prefer the second solution, though the first brings higher profit.

Car prices expected to drop in August

Car prices expected to drop in August

More people could afford imported cars from the EU when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect from August 1.

 
 

Other News

.
Dilemmas abound for Vietnamese coffee exporters trying to compete
Dilemmas abound for Vietnamese coffee exporters trying to compete
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The ongoing global health crisis has left the Vietnamese coffee export industry in the lurch due to continued falls in price.

Vietnam loses $1 billion a year because of low port fees
Vietnam loses $1 billion a year because of low port fees
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Port fees in Vietnam are by far lower than regional countries, which causes the country to lose $1 billion a year from revenue sources.

Pig imports push domestic pork prices down
Pig imports push domestic pork prices down
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Efficient reproduction of pigs and enhancing imports of frozen pork and live pigs have made prices of live hogs fall, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar
Vietnam’s position in the eyes of a Japanese scholar
FEATUREicon  30/08/2020 

Vietnam’s upper class, whose net worth is invested in more than $30 million, has increased to 13 percent in the past five years, surpassing 10,000 people.

Private investors lack interest in railway projects
Private investors lack interest in railway projects
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Hundreds of trillions of dong of private capital have been mobilized for transport development, but most of these have been for roads and none for railways.

Vietnam’s woodworks prepare for FLEGT licensing
Vietnam’s woodworks prepare for FLEGT licensing
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Striving to become a woodwork manufacturing center of the world, Vietnam is endeavoring to localize regulations to be able to grant FLEGT licenses, paving the way for woodworks to penetrate the EU and other markets.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 30
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 30
BUSINESSicon  30/08/2020 

Import-export expected to drive credit growth

Lobster farmers incur huge losses amid Covid-19
Lobster farmers incur huge losses amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Lobster farmers in Binh Thuan Province's Nhon Hai Commune are facing big losses from falling prices due to Covid-19.

HCM City ready to welcome investment opportunities in new situation
HCM City ready to welcome investment opportunities in new situation
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The rate of foreign investment attraction in Ho Chi Minh City since the beginning of the year has continued to rise.

Exporters strike gold by unlocking new markets
Exporters strike gold by unlocking new markets
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Amid the Vietnamese government’s efforts in deploying economic diplomatic efforts, the prolonged blow of the health crisis sabotaging import and export activities has prompted enterprises to seek new means

Law change offers construction clarity
Law change offers construction clarity
BUSINESSicon  30/08/2020 

The National Assembly has passed amendments to the Law on Construction, which will take effect from January 2021.

Aviation traditions crumble as airlines take on new restructuring approaches
Aviation traditions crumble as airlines take on new restructuring approaches
FEATUREicon  29/08/2020 

It is undeniable that the aviation industry has contributed greatly to the development of the global economy, accounting for roughly 3.6 per cent of total global GDP. 

Vietnam keen on encouraging ASEAN e-commerce solutions
Vietnam keen on encouraging ASEAN e-commerce solutions
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

In light of a boom in e-commerce across Southeast Asia, Vietnam as the ASEAN chair in 2020 is determined to encourage the growth of cross-border e-commerce across the region.

Vietnam good at taking advantage of crisis: WB expert
Vietnam good at taking advantage of crisis: WB expert
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

Vietnam has been always very good at taking advantage of crisis to accelerate reforms and move faster and grow better, Jacques Morisset, World Bank Lead Economist and Programme Leader for Vietnam, has said.

Vietnamese coffee industry seeking growth through EU trading pact
Vietnamese coffee industry seeking growth through EU trading pact
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

Despite being one of the world’s leading coffee exporting countries, Vietnam has not delved deep into processing to raise the added value of the popular product.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 29
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 29
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

Agro-forestry-fisheries post trade surplus of US$6.2 billion

100,000 pigs imported from Thailand within two months, pork price falls
100,000 pigs imported from Thailand within two months, pork price falls
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

The rising number of herd stock, plus pork imports, have helped lower the domestic pork price.

Strong cash flow as investors remain optimistic about Vietnam’s Covid-19 management
Strong cash flow as investors remain optimistic about Vietnam’s Covid-19 management
BUSINESSicon  28/08/2020 

Vietnam’s stocks have seen a strong rise in the context of strong capital flow, successful pandemic control, and businesses’ adaptation to the new conditions.

Pocketing trillions of dong, businessmen succeed in new fields
Pocketing trillions of dong, businessmen succeed in new fields
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

A number of businessmen returning from Eastern Europe have been making great marks in the banking sector.

International capital heads for Vietnam, stocks prosper
International capital heads for Vietnam, stocks prosper
BUSINESSicon  29/08/2020 

Foreign capital continues to pour into Vietnam, bringing benefits to industrial property developers and the stock market.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 