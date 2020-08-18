Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/08/2020 08:33:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

'Boss Thuy' may be among top 50 Vietnamese billionaires after trillion-dong deal

19/08/2020    07:30 GMT+7

Nguyen Duc Thuy, informally known as Boss Thuy, may be added to the list of the 50 richest billionaires in Vietnam after a transfer deal worth trillions of dong made late last week.

The extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of Thaiholdings of Nguyen Duc Thuy approved a resolution on increasing capital from VND539 billion to VND3.5 trillion to buy 82 percent of shares of Thaigroup, a business also belonging to Thuy that was the holding company of Thaiholdings.

'Boss Thuy' may be among top 50 Vietnamese billionaires after trillion-dong deal

Nguyen Duc Thuy, informally known as Boss Thuy

Thaiholdings plans to spend VND2.954 trillion to buy 204 million Thaigroup shares at maximum, at the price of VND15,000 per share.

With the decision, Thaiholdings and Thai group have swapped the roles of holding company and subsidiary. This is a backdoor listing case implemented by Thaigroup through Thaiholdings as Thaigroup still cannot meet the requirements to list shares as it has incurred an accumulative loss.

According to the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), Thuy now holds 10.8 million Thaiholdings shares, or 20 percent. Meanwhile, as announced, Thuy will sell 33.2 percent of Thaigroup shares of 83 million to Thaiholdings at VND15,000 per share.

According to the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), Thuy now holds 10.8 million Thaiholdings shares, or 20 percent. Meanwhile, as announced, Thuy will sell 33.2 percent of Thaigroup shares of 83 million to Thaiholdings at VND15,000 per share.

Thaiholdings shares are traded at nearly VND74,000 per share.

As such, after the huge transfer deal, Thuy would hold Thaiholdings shares worth trillions of dong, which would put him on the list of the 30-50 top richest stock billionaires.

In Thaiholdings’ prospectus for listing, the business of Boss Thuy also mentioned a plan to buy 40 percent of shares of Xuan Thanh Insurance, a non-life insurer with charter capital of VND680 billion. The move would increase the stock assets of the billionaire from Ninh Binh.

 

Thaigroup has charter capital of VND2.5 trillion contributed by 11 individual shareholders. Thuy holds 33.2 percent, while Trinh Van Thiêm has 8 percent, Nguyen Van Tan 8 percent, and Nguyen Van Ha 6 percent.

The major business activity of Thaigroup is importing coal to supply to cement plants in Ha Nam.

Boss Thuy is a well-known businessman. But he became better known with the acquisition of the ‘golden land plot’, where Kim Lien Hotel is located, in a state divestment deal.

In the deal, Thaigroup, whose predecessor was the Xuan Thanh Group of Nguyen Duc Thuy, was the winner. It spent VND1 trillion to acquire 52.4 percent of capital of Kim Lien Hotel, or 3.65 million shares, at VND274,200 per share. The price was 9 times higher than the starting price of VND30,600 per share that the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) set.

However, after five years, the most ambitious of businessmen from Ninh Binh has made no step forward.

The 2020 shareholders’ meeting resolution says the Kim Lien Tourism JSC will not increase the charter capital as initially planned, and dismissed Thuy from the post of president. 

V. Ha

Vietnamese billionaires pour money into non-core business fields

Vietnamese billionaires pour money into non-core business fields

While billionaires have been expanding their business fields, other businesspeople have scaled down their operations and sold some subsidiaries.

Four Vietnamese billionaires named in Forbes 2020 rich list

Four Vietnamese billionaires named in Forbes 2020 rich list

Four Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been named in the list of the world’s richest people in 2020 by Forbes magazine.

 
 

Other News

.
Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market
Animal-shaped mooncakes create ‘fever’ among domestic market
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Mooncakes created in unique and cute animal shapes are set to become the latest trend to hit the mooncake market for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

Domestic airlines ask for Government loan of $1.16 billion
Domestic airlines ask for Government loan of $1.16 billion
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA) has proposed the Government lend domestic airlines a credit package of VND25 trillion-VND27 trillion (US$1.07 billion-$1.16 billion) at a preferential interest rate for a three-four year term.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 18
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnamese goods make up high proportion of domestic supermarket system

Vietnam’s economy in first seven months on a tightrope
Vietnam’s economy in first seven months on a tightrope
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Giving forecasts about economic performance has never been so difficult as there are now too many influencing factors.

Which banks lead the digitization race?
Which banks lead the digitization race?
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

In the context of the digital economy, the financial institutions which pioneer the digitization process and run fast in the race will have long-term advantages over others.

How can VN stock market attract 'super' investors?
How can VN stock market attract 'super' investors?
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Some government officials say Vietnam needs to attract ‘eagles’, as it calls big and 'super-big' investors, to help upgrade the stock market.

Taxes lost from e-commerce sector during COVID-19
Taxes lost from e-commerce sector during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a golden opportunity for e-commerce trading floors, as well as social networks such as Facebook. However, the country has lost billions of dong in tax revenue due to e-commerce

VN textile, footwear companies confident to cope with new COVID-19 wave
VN textile, footwear companies confident to cope with new COVID-19 wave
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Armed with experience from coping with the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, many textile and footwear enterprises are quietly confident they can alter their plans as required and find new markets to cope with the second.

Co-working space believed to prosper after epidemic
Co-working space believed to prosper after epidemic
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Covid-19 is one reason more businesses are choosing co-working spaces. Analysts predict big changes in working office models after the epidemic ends.

Local automobile manufacturers look forward to big preferences
Local automobile manufacturers look forward to big preferences
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

What should automobile manufacturers do – import cars for domestic sale or assemble cars domestically? They prefer the second solution, though the first brings higher profit.

Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
Vietnam's e-commerce revenue grows 25 percent in 2019
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s B2C e-commerce revenue rose by 25 percent to 10.08 billion USD in 2019, according to the e-Commerce White Book 2020 released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s e-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency (iDEA).

How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?
How would electricity bills set at single-price level affect residents?
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

If the single price of VND1,864 per kwh, which is equal to the average retail price, is set, millions of clients will have to pay more for electricity bills.

Cumbersome procedures delay public investment
Cumbersome procedures delay public investment
BUSINESSicon  18/08/2020 

Dr. Nguyen Duc Kien, Head of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Economic Advisory Council, speaks about the key reasons that led to the slow disbursement of public funds because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam startups share ‘IPO dream’
Vietnam startups share ‘IPO dream’
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Having an IPO (initial public offering) is an unfulfilled dream for startups because they are all incurring losses, experts said.

Experts make different predictions on market trend
Experts make different predictions on market trend
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Experts have made differing predictions about the trend of the local stock market next week, saying it remained hard to forecast as price movements have been sensitive.

FDI inflows from Europe yet to shift into Vietnam
FDI inflows from Europe yet to shift into Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from Europe will initially be slow to move into Vietnam following the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) which entered into force on August 1.

Vietnam opposes Indonesia’s conclusions on anti-dumping investigation on steel sheets
Vietnam opposes Indonesia’s conclusions on anti-dumping investigation on steel sheets
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) recently sent a letter opposing several contents in the Indonesia's draft conclusions of an anti-dumping investigation

Inflation not a concern, USD depreciates, capital remains cheap
Inflation not a concern, USD depreciates, capital remains cheap
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Capital has become very cheap with the Vietnam dong interest rates in the interbank market having fallen to a four-year record low, according to the Vietnam Interbank Market Research Association.

Gold price escalates but gold miner incurs losses
Gold price escalates but gold miner incurs losses
BUSINESSicon  17/08/2020 

Though the gold price has soared recently, gold miners have mysteriously incurred losses.

Ministry to evaluate impact of COVID-19 on businesses to identify support policies
Ministry to evaluate impact of COVID-19 on businesses to identify support policies
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) will prepare a report on the efficiency of existing and new policies and support packages for businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 