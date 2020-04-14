Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Business rents on the decrease

 
 
15/04/2020    16:00 GMT+7

Many realtors have slashed retail premises rent by 20-40 percent to help tenants survive Covid-19, which is damaging the economy.

The Da Nang-based Dai Thang Holdings has announced 20-40 percent decreases in rent of the offices the company is managing.

Business rents on the decrease



Doan Thien Viet, CEO of Dai Thang, said the company cut the office rent to share difficulties with clients. Both clients signed contracts prior to March 1.

Hung Thinh Group has also announced the reduction of retail premises rent until April to two shopping centers in HCM City – Moonlight Plaza in Thu Duc district and Saigon Mia in Binh Chanh, and one in Vung Tau City – Vung Tau Melody.

Hung Thinh’s president Nguyen Dinh Trung said the company lowered rent to help partners stabilize their business. Because of the epidemic, the number of visitors to shopping centers, supermarkets, restaurants and convenience stores has decreased dramatically.

Tenants have also asked landlords to slash rents. 

 

Hoa, who has been working as a broker for half a decade in districts 1, 2 and Binh Thanh, said some large food and beverage chains have asked landlords to slash rent by 40 percent, equal to their 40 percent revenue reduction.

“The chains said if the landlords don’t lower the rents, they will leave,” Hoa said.

Some small and medium businesses which are leasing offices at $25 per square meter per month and street-front houses have also asked to lower the rents by 20-25 percent as their business has become stagnant.

“New rent levels have been set up in the Covid-19 period. It’ll be okay if landlords lower the rents by 50 percent of the proposed levels,” he commented.

The owners of street-front houses have already begun slashing rents. According to Hoa, the rent of the houses in Binh Thanh district has decreased by 7-8 percent, while the rents in district 2 have decreased most sharply by 15 percent.

The negotiations appear to last longer for premises in central district 1 because of their advantageous positions. Some landlords have promised to raise the rent only once every two years and lower the fees of some kinds of services.

The rent decreases are more common in the localities neighboring HCM City because of their less advantageous positions.

Huynh Phuoc Nghia from the HCM City Economics University commented that rent reductions were inevitable, saying that the domino effect may continue for many more months until the epidemic ends. 

Kim Chi

Businesses now have bigger choices for retail premises as the rent has decreased significantly.

Large companies are not recruiting workers, while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are laying off workers as they cannot maintain a big staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Hanoi office market fared relatively well in the first quarter this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to CBRE Vietnam.

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

International manufacturers are seeking component suppliers in Vietnam, considering Vietnam as an alternative market in the context of Covid-19 escalation.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

From demand for orange juice to vegetables left unpicked, our usual supply chains have been upended.

FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s foreign investment picture in the first quarter of 2020 showed the hardest downtrend in over a decade since the 2003 SARS pandemic, as the current coronavirus continues to thrash manufacturing, real estate, retail, services, and tourism.

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

India Post steps in to transport vital medical supplies during the coronavirus lockdown.

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The IMF says the coronavirus pandemic has plunged the world into a "crisis like no other".

BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

About 700,000 enterprises are expected to enjoy a cut in corporate income tax (CIT) to between 15-17 per cent from July 1 this year, down from the current rate of 20 per cent.

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

A ban at a Guangzhou branch of the fast-food chain came amid rumours Africans were spreading coronavirus.

BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

Coronavirus hits flower gardens

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Net outflow of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from ASEAN markets in the first quarter of 2020 reached US$283 million, VNDirect Securities Corporation (VNDS) has estimated.

BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to cut power bills for businesses and households by 10 per cent over the next three months to ease their difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The total amount of rice that Vietnamese exporters have to deliver to partners under contracts from now to the end of May is 1.385 million tons.

FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Virtual kitchen, tech fitness at home and others are among the business models going online during the stay-at-home period.

FEATUREicon  14/04/2020 

Switching to face mask production may not yield long-term benefits as the COVID-19 pandemic should last no more than two years based on previous epidemics.

BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

Industrial park owners are forecasting a drop in 2020 profits, blaming the ongoing damage inflicted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

Large companies are not recruiting workers, while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are laying off workers as they cannot maintain a big staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

Amidst the complicated developments of the covid-19 pandemic, foreign-invested enterprises are struggling to maintain business as usual, and taking measures to curb the spread of the virus and ensure employees’ health.

BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

The number of newly opened accounts has reached a record high at a time when the stock market has fallen sharply.

BUSINESSicon  14/04/2020 

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is to be a driver for the recovery of the ASEAN economy after the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control.

FEATUREicon  13/04/2020 

China is beginning to offer a glimpse into the near future for some countries, as the economic superpower tries to pick itself back up slowly following major lockdowns in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

