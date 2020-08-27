Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/08/2020 19:45:04 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Car dealers experience hardships amid weak demand

27/08/2020    18:38 GMT+7

Car trading companies are complaining about high inventories and sharp profit decreases as people have cancelled car purchase plans amid Covid-19.

Savico’s finance report shows that its revenue in Q2 was VND3.107 trillion and post-tax profit VND15.3 billion, a decrease of 29 percent and 56 percent, respectively, in comparison with the same period last year.

Car dealers experience hardships amid weak demand



Its cumulative revenue in H1 was VND6.253 trillion, or 27 percent lower than H1 2019, while the post-tax profit dropped by 79 percent to VND24.1 billion.

Savico distributes cars, and provides repair and maintenance services. It has 50 sales agents which distribute cars for many brands.

City Auto, the distributor of Ford and Hyundai products in Vietnam, is in the same situation. Its H1 finance report showed that revenue from sale and services was VND2.151 trillion, a sharp decline compared with the VND2.945 trillion H1 2019.

The post-tax profit dropped from VND48.6 billion to VND783.1 million. Meanwhile, the profit of the holding company plunged from VND42 billion to VND1.3 billion, or 97 percent.

Car trading companies are complaining about high inventories and sharp profit decreases as people have cancelled car purchase plans amid Covid-19.

Haxaco, which distributes Mercedes cars, reported a 68.5 percent decrease in post-tax profit of Q2 to VND8 billion. In H1, the company got VND2.01 trillion in revenue, a decrease of 13 percent, and earned VND11 billion in post-tax profit, a decrease of 62.3 percent.

 


As retail has been going slowly, car assemblers and importers have also suffered. VEAM, a partner in three automobile joint ventures, Toyota Vietnam, Honda Vietnam and Ford Vietnam, reported VND790 billion in profit from the three companies, just 37.5 percent of Q2 2019.

In H1, it had VND1.165 trillion worth of profit sharing from joint ventures and affiliated companies.

As for truck manufacturing, TMT JSC reported profit of VND1.183 billion in H1, or 10 percent lower than the same period last year.

MOIT confirmed that all enterprises in the automobile industry, from manufacturers and assemblers, to importers and retailers, have seen their revenue drop sharply in H1.

According to VAMA, automobile manufacturers faced difficulties in H1 because of the impact of Covid-19. Most companies have had to recalculate their production and business targets for 2020 in new conditions.

Because of social distancing, enterprises could not organize production in the first half of Q2. In May and June, the demand was still very weak, which led to the sharp fall in sales in the entire system.

The current situation is different from 2018, when demand was strong and supply could not satisfy demand. Buyers had to pay additional money to get deliveries quickly. It was estimated that for the 10 best selling models alone, customers had to pay VND1 trillion more to get quick deliveries. 

Tran Thuy

Local automobile manufacturers look forward to big preferences

Local automobile manufacturers look forward to big preferences

What should automobile manufacturers do – import cars for domestic sale or assemble cars domestically? They prefer the second solution, though the first brings higher profit.

Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing

Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing

The sales of automobile surged 62 percent month-on-month in May following the end of social distancing measures, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnamese hotels put up for sale amid tourism slump
Vietnamese hotels put up for sale amid tourism slump
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The hotel market has been in a state of hibernation since the beginning of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEOs take the ‘hot seats’
CEOs take the ‘hot seats’
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

“I am overwhelmed with joy. But the worry about what to do to help the corporation overcome the pandemic is 20 or 30 times more,” said the newly appointed chair of Vietnam Airlines.

Power price proposal on table as equality remains uncertain
Power price proposal on table as equality remains uncertain
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Amid feedback from the public and experts about calculating energy price, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has rounded off the single-price model for household electricity in a bid to harmonise the benefits of all stakeholders in society.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 26
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Creating sustainable businesses in Vietnam

Local firms still not aware of anti-dumping investigations
Local firms still not aware of anti-dumping investigations
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

While local export products have been facing more anti-dumping investigations and tax evasion cases in foreign countries, Vietnamese enterprises are still unaware of the risk.

Real estate market on ‘standby’ again
Real estate market on ‘standby’ again
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Real estate firms are again postponing sales and investment plans after new Covid-19 cases were discovered in late July in Da Nang.

Hotel sector’s long-term outlook remains positive: CBRE
Hotel sector’s long-term outlook remains positive: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Though the second wave of COVID-19 dashed hopes for quick tourism recovery in 2020, real estate services firm CBRE Vietnam believed the industry’s long-term outlook remains positive.

Banks cut pay, lay off workers due to impact of Covid-19
Banks cut pay, lay off workers due to impact of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Bank officers' incomes, which include a monthly salary and bonus, have decreased significantly amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Branded-goods 'king' buys shares of Sasco, capitalization value rises
Branded-goods 'king' buys shares of Sasco, capitalization value rises
BUSINESSicon  26/08/2020 

Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, known as the ‘branded-goods king’, has succeeded with his bottom fishing deal at a time when the new outbreak of Covid-19 shows signs of weakening.

Vietnam opens seaports to receive new FDI 'wave'
Vietnam opens seaports to receive new FDI 'wave'
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Development of coastal industrial zones appears to be the right move to take advantage of incoming FDI.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 25
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Boosting online payments for e-commerce growth

More than 90% of Vietnamese travel firms suspend operations
More than 90% of Vietnamese travel firms suspend operations
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Around 90%-95% of travel companies in HCM City have suspended operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong restructures his business network
Dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong restructures his business network
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Vuong has made a number of moves recently to restructure his huge business system to shift his development strategy to technology, industry and services.

HCM City to provide second support package to businesses, speed up public fund disbursement
HCM City to provide second support package to businesses, speed up public fund disbursement
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

HCM City authorities plan to provide another support package for businesses affected by the pandemic, and aim to increase the disbursement rate of public funds to 95 per cent by the end of the year.

Fruit prices in traditional markets plummet as exports remain stuck
Fruit prices in traditional markets plummet as exports remain stuck
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

The loyal Chinese market has restricted the import of Vietnam’s fruits, while exports to the US are stuck because of Covid-19.

Breaking the monopoly: key to the power industry development
Breaking the monopoly: key to the power industry development
FEATUREicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnam needs an electricity power policy under which the market rules, investors make a profit, and the poor can afford electricity.

Vietnam records highest rate of SMEs in SE Asia looking for expansion
Vietnam records highest rate of SMEs in SE Asia looking for expansion
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

The majority of firms are looking to invest in technologies and employee’s skill development during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry aims to facilitate gambling industry
Ministry aims to facilitate gambling industry
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed amendments to the decree about casino businesses to create favourable conditions for investors.

47,000 Vietnamese visited casinos last year
47,000 Vietnamese visited casinos last year
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Revenue from casino businesses has increased significantly over the last one to two years. However, the casinos that are open to Vietnamese still have reported losses.

Vietnam aims for transparent and legal wood industry
Vietnam aims for transparent and legal wood industry
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnam is aiming to build a transparent and legal wood industry to support exports of timber products and bolster the domestic timber manufacturing industry.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 