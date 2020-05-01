Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/05/2020 11:00:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Chinese investors step up acquisitions of Vietnamese firms amid Covid-19 crisis

 
 
04/05/2020    10:50 GMT+7

The rise in the number of Chinese investors acquiring stakes in Vietnamese firms amid the Covid-19 pandemic has put domestic industry and production at risk, as domestic firms might gradually be pushed out of the market.

Employees work at a local apparel firm. The rise in the number of Chinese investors contributing capital and purchasing shares in Vietnamese firms amid the Covid-19 pandemic has put domestic industry and production at risk – PHOTO: VNA

According to data from the Foreign Investment Agency, Chinese investors were involved in more than 100 cases of capital contributions and share purchases at Vietnamese firms last month. This has brought the number of investments from Chinese investors during the year to 557 cases, with over US$230 million being invested in total. Compared with the same period last year, the number of transactions of this kind increased by 154 (over 38%), with an additional US$65 million.

As for direct investments, Chinese investors funded 135 projects in the January-April period.

This reflects the investors’ preference for capital contributions and share purchases rather than foreign direct investments.

The high number of transactions and capital from Chinese investors mostly target small- and medium-sized Vietnamese enterprises.

This investment trend is not a surprise to observers and foreign investment consultants.

According to experts, stagnant business and production activities as a result of the pandemic have attracted foreign investors, especially from China, for acquisition opportunities in Vietnam.

Truong Thanh Duc, a lawyer from Basico Law Firm, noted that the shares of many domestic firms have lowered in value significantly during the pandemic, allowing foreign investors with financial capacity and experience to quickly buy in.

Chinese firms have increased their investments in Vietnam over the past two years, and more opportunities are available for foreign investors due to the difficulties facing domestic firms during the current pandemic, according to Duc.

Before the Covid-19 outbreak, domestic firms had contacted Basico for consultation or support in selling their shares or transferring control to Chinese investors.

According to Duc, the Foreign Investment Agency’s data only reflects the tip of the iceberg, and actual acquisitions by Chinese investors could be even higher.

For instance, many Chinese enterprises and individuals, operating as Vietnamese firms, have been buying coastal estates or land in prime locations to convert their land-use purposes.

Vietnamese partners with a poor understanding of business and management activities can be exploited through capital contributions.

Chinese investors typically invest in sectors that are easy to enter based on similar experiences, where heavy investments, as in the case of service provision or goods production, are not required.

However, the acquisition of Vietnamese firms is not the only concern.

According to experts, once Chinese investors acquire Vietnamese businesses, it is likely that they will not increase investment and production but will import goods from China for export to a third country under Vietnamese-made labels.

Besides this, amid the China-U.S. trade war, China’s exports to the United States are in trouble. As such, Chinese firms have been incentivized to use Vietnam as a neutral zone to process goods before exporting them to the United States to avoid taxes.  

This practice would ultimately create problems for Vietnamese producers and attract high tax penalties on Vietnamese goods from importing countries.

Duc pointed out that if the pandemic lasts too long, more Vietnamese businesses will be acquired.

Instead of registering a new business, which involves several lengthy procedures, investors prefer to acquire operational firms, as this saves time and gives them access to an existing customer base, supply chains and human resources.

Apart from Vietnam, Chinese investors have enhanced acquisitions in other countries as well. Many of these countries, including India, have taken steps to control these acquisitions.

Experts believe that the domestic market should have effective investment policies in place and must introduce necessary regulations to ensure safe investment attraction and socioeconomic development. SGT

Hung Le

 
Vietnamese enterprises add jobs as Chinese supplies to int'l buyers are interrupted

Vietnamese enterprises add jobs as Chinese supplies to int'l buyers are interrupted

International manufacturers are seeking component suppliers in Vietnam, considering Vietnam as an alternative market in the context of Covid-19 escalation.

Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions

Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions

A number of local firms in supporting industries have been receiving more orders from foreign partners due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting supply chains in China.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 1
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 1
BUSINESSicon  01/05/2020 

Customs clearance resumes at Lang Son border gate

Problems plaguing rice export controls
Problems plaguing rice export controls
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Confronted with food security risks as Covid-19 spreads, the Prime Minister decided on March 25, 2020 to suspend rice export and then regulate it using quotas. 

Online business a lifeline for retail amidst COVID-19 disruptions
Online business a lifeline for retail amidst COVID-19 disruptions
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

While COVID-19 dealt a blow to the retail market in the first quarter, e-commerce, online shopping, and delivery services emerged as clear beneficiaries.

Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam
Harnessing further FDI to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Since national reunification in 1975, Vietnam’s economy has grown from strength to strength. Senior economist Nguyen Mai writes about how the economy has developed in that time, with foreign direct investment serving as one of the key driving forces.

Vietnamese enterprises at risk of being acquired by foreign firms
Vietnamese enterprises at risk of being acquired by foreign firms
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Nguyen Kim home appliance distribution chain has been acquired by Central Retail of Thailand. 

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 3
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 3
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Foreign investment inflows dip nearly 15% in first 4 months

Long Son Petrochemical Complex receives $1.4 billion added capital
Long Son Petrochemical Complex receives $1.4 billion added capital
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The $1.386 billion added investment will help accelerate Long Son Petrochemical Complex that has fallen behind schedule.

High demand promises great opportunities for Vietnam's paper manufacturers
High demand promises great opportunities for Vietnam's paper manufacturers
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Demand for packaging paper is expected to increase by 14-18 percent per annum in the next 5-10 years, according to the Vietnam Paper and Pulp Association (VPPA).

2019 provincial competitiveness index to be announced soon
2019 provincial competitiveness index to be announced soon
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will jointly publicise the 2019 provincial competitiveness index (PCI) at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 5.

Vietnamese e-wallets charm investors
Vietnamese e-wallets charm investors
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Hefty sums found their way to Vietnamese e-wallets from diverse partners during the year, turning the segment into one of the investment hotspots.

E-commerce provides opportunities for VN firms to boost exports
E-commerce provides opportunities for VN firms to boost exports
BUSINESSicon  03/05/2020 

Amid the negative coronavirus impact, local small and medium-sized enterprises are paying attention to digital solutions that utilise artificial intelligence technology to increase exports by connecting buyers globally via e-commerce channels.

Is the $42 billion garment export target out of reach?
Is the $42 billion garment export target out of reach?
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The input material supply from China ha resumed, but some American and European buyers have asked to delay deliveries for the orders they had previously placed.

VN enterprises face shortage of workers after easing of social distancing measures
VN enterprises face shortage of workers after easing of social distancing measures
BUSINESSicon  03/05/2020 

Enterprises in the southern provinces of Việt Nam that have resumed operation after the end of the social distancing period are facing a shortage of workers.

Vietnam’s efforts to improve international trade policy
Vietnam’s efforts to improve international trade policy
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Hironobu Kitagawa, who was once JETRO’s Chief Representative in VN, speaks about the country’s efforts to improve its international trade policies.

How will seafood companies fare this year?
How will seafood companies fare this year?
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

Analysts believe that Vietnam’s seafood industry will face difficulties until the end of June.

Vietnam has high hopes for investments from Europe after EVFTA ratification
Vietnam has high hopes for investments from Europe after EVFTA ratification
BUSINESSicon  03/05/2020 

Vietnam is looking forward to receiving high-quality investments from Europe once the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) take effect.

EU - Vietnam FTA a challenge for garment sector
EU - Vietnam FTA a challenge for garment sector
VIDEOicon  02/05/2020 

Vietnam’s garment sector will face a host of challenges from the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, with the greatest being a shortage of raw material supplies. 

Vietjet petitions for reallocation of JPA flight operation rights
Vietjet petitions for reallocation of JPA flight operation rights
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

A local air carrier has asked the national aviation authority to withdraw the aviation business license of local budget carrier Jetstar Pacific (JPA) and reallocate its flight operation rights to other local airlines.

Finance Ministry rejects tax reduction proposals
Finance Ministry rejects tax reduction proposals
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has rejected several proposals to reduce taxes to help revive production and trade and support businesses affected by Covid-19.

Airlines expect strong recovery after Covid-19 crisis
Airlines expect strong recovery after Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  02/05/2020 

Air carriers have increased the frequency of domestic airlines since April 25 after the Prime Minister relaxed the social distancing policy.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 