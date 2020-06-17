Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/06/2020 16:30:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Consortium buys 6% stake in Vinhomes for US$650 million

 
 
17/06/2020    16:28 GMT+7

A KKR-led consortium has acquired a 6 per cent stake in the residential property developer Vinhomes JSC for US$650 million

​ The Vinhomes Ocean Park in Hà Nội. Residential real estate firm Vinhomes JSC (HoSE: VHM) has sold a 6 per cent stake to the KKR-led consortium for US$650 million. — Photo vinhomes.vn

A consortium led by the US global investment firm KKR has acquired a 6 per cent stake in the residential property developer Vinhomes JSC for VND15.1 trillion (US$650 million).

After the deal, conglomerate Vingroup JSC will remain the controlling shareholder of Vinhomes. Transactions were carried out via the put-through system at the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) on June 15.

The consortium also included the Singapore-based investment firm Temasek.

Vinhomes shares (HoSE: VHM) dived 6.7 per cent to end at VND70,000 apiece on June 15 but have bounced back by total 10.6 per cent to trade at VND77,400 apiece on June 16.

The investment “underscores the attractiveness of Viet Nam as a regional investment destination with its strong development and growth prospects,” KKR said in a statement on June 16.

“The investment into Vinhomes further emphasises the attractiveness of Vinhomes as an investment opportunity given its position as Viet Nam’s leading integrated real estate platform with unparalleled execution capabilities, access to sizeable land bank and significant growth opportunities in residential, commercial and industrial real estate.”

In the first quarter of the year, Vinhomes posted an 11.4 per cent on-year increase in its net revenue, which reached VND6.52 trillion.

 

Financial income tripled to VND8.59 trillion thanks to transferring VND7.5 trillion worth of stakes in member companies.

Post-tax profit jumped 184.5 per cent on-year to VND7.64 trillion in the first quarter.

In 2019, the company earned VND51.83 trillion in total net revenue, up 34 per cent on-year, and VND24.2 trillion in total post-tax profit, up 69 per cent on-year.

“This investment exemplifies the type of platinum brands and management teams KKR looks to work with in Southeast Asia,” Ashish Shastry, co-head of Private Equity for KKR Asia Pacific and head of Southeast Asia, said on June 16.

“Today’s announcement further underscores our strong commitment to Viet Nam, where KKR has been active and present for nearly a decade.

“We believe that the investment demonstrates the confidence of international investors in Vinhomes, Vingroup and the Vietnamese market,” Vinhomes Chairwoman Nguyen Dieu Linh said.

“KKR’s expertise and proven track record of helping companies achieve long-term success will be valuable… to enhance value for Vinhomes shareholders,” she said. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam's Finance Ministry to consider 5% VAT on fertiliser
Vietnam's Finance Ministry to consider 5% VAT on fertiliser
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance will consider a value-added tax (VAT) rate of 5 per cent on fertiliser products which are now free of VAT in response to domestic producers’ claim that the zero VAT policy made it harder for them to compete.

Vietnamese cement producers urged to be flexible
Vietnamese cement producers urged to be flexible
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s cement sector is facing oversupply and firms need flexible business strategies to overcome the difficulties.

NA deputies debate tax exemption for Vietnamese SMEs
NA deputies debate tax exemption for Vietnamese SMEs
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A policy that may grant up to 30 percent tax exemption for small-to-medium-sized business (SMEs) to mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19 was discussed on Tuesday by National Assembly deputies during a meeting in Hanoi.

Vietnamese banking system sees big changes
Vietnamese banking system sees big changes
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Private banks that can satisfy the requirements on capital adequacy ratio (CAR) now have great opportunities to obtain bigger market share.

Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20% to 30% to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions

Vietnamese optimism believed to help economy recover quickly
Vietnamese optimism believed to help economy recover quickly
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Restaurants and eateries have been crowded recently, following the social distancing period. Analysts believe this indicates a rapid recovery of the economy after the epidemic.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 17
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam's aquatic exports drop 6 percent in five months

COVID-19 pushes businesses online
COVID-19 pushes businesses online
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have seen the benefits of trading online.  Dang Hoang Hai, director of the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, talks about the issue.

UPCoM-traded firms seek ways for bourse switch
UPCoM-traded firms seek ways for bourse switch
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Unlisted public companies are planning to move to the Ho Chi Minh and Ha Noi stock exchanges to increase share liquidity and capital.

Vietnamese fear loss of strong local brands
Vietnamese fear loss of strong local brands
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Businesspeople have called on the government to take measures to control foreign capital and prevent foreign investors from acquiring local strong brands and Vietnamese enterprises in important business fields.

Rice exports set to jump, renewable energy in high demand: Vietnamese trade minister
Rice exports set to jump, renewable energy in high demand: Vietnamese trade minister
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam may take a global lead in rice exports in 2020, a trade report to the National Assembly on Monday showed. 

Vietnamese export goods face 12 trade remedy cases in H1
Vietnamese export goods face 12 trade remedy cases in H1
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam announced that 12 trade remedy cases were initiated by foreign countries and territories for Vietnamese goods in the first six months of this year.

Many Vietnamese trapped by Chinese lending apps
Many Vietnamese trapped by Chinese lending apps
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Chinese apps in Vietnam are luring borrowers who have to pay back debt at high interest rates within a short period of time.

Domestic pork prices fall as pigs imported in large volume
Domestic pork prices fall as pigs imported in large volume
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

The price of pork in the domestic market has been experiencing a downward trajectory in recent days after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) granted permission to local firms to import live pigs from Thailand.

Vietnamese traders have difficulty to maintain retail spaces
Vietnamese traders have difficulty to maintain retail spaces
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Experts have forecast a tough time ahead for the domestic retail, with many store owners struggling to pay rent after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior economist projects "swoosh-shaped" recovery for Vietnam
Senior economist projects "swoosh-shaped" recovery for Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

It won’t be a V-shaped recovery, but a swoosh-shaped recovery like Nike’s logo: the economy will go down and then bounce back beginning in 2021, according to BIDV’s chief economist Can Van Luc.

Vietnamese goods entering EU not straightforward under EVFTA
Vietnamese goods entering EU not straightforward under EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Quality standards, rules of origin, and legal aspects are said to be among the barriers Vietnamese businesses will have to overcome to gain a foothold in the European market under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Jetstar Pacific to change name, step up cooperation with Vietnam Airlines
Jetstar Pacific to change name, step up cooperation with Vietnam Airlines
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam Airlines and the Qantas Group from Australia have recently agreed on changes to their joint venture, Jetstar Pacific, to improve the operations and profits of the budget airline.

New strategy needed for coming FDI wave
New strategy needed for coming FDI wave
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

There is a new FDI capital flow heading for Southeast Asian countries, but analysts say it is not easy for Vietnam to grab the opportunities.

Vietnam's credit institutions must speed up restructuring to meet deadline
Vietnam's credit institutions must speed up restructuring to meet deadline
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Some credit institutions (CIs) that have not yet completed their restructuring roadmap will have to speed up the process to meet the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s deadline this year.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 