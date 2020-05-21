Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/05/2020 12:13:28 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Covid-10 sparks new competition in fresh food market

 
 
25/05/2020    10:00 GMT+7

Selling fresh food online is a service provided by supermarkets, but e-commerce firms and technology platforms have jumped on the bandwagon recently.

A representative of Lotte Mart Vietnam once told the Vietnam National Television (VTV) that there were not many e-commerce firms involved in selling fresh food, but Lotte had been doing it very well.

Covid-10 sparks new competition in fresh food market



However, things have become different over the last two months. Many businesses in other fields have joined the market, including Bach Hoa Xanh, a brand of The Gioi Di Dong (Mobile World), Grab and Now, the e-hailing platforms, and Lazada, an e-commerce firm.

Lazada began distributing fresh food on April 14, committing to deliver products within two hours.

According to James Dong, CEO of Lazada Vietnam, e-commerce firms start with electronics sale, then expand their business into fashion, cosmetics, groceries distribution, and finally fresh food.

With the cooperation with 10 partners supplying fresh food, Lazada now sells a wide range of products from meat to milk. The goods are delivered to customers several hours after Lazada receives orders.

“Distributing fresh food is a part of the plan to expand our business and Covid-19 just accelerates the implementation of the plan,” he said.

 


With the cooperation with 10 partners supplying fresh food, Lazada now sells a wide range of products from meat to milk. The goods are delivered to customers several hours after Lazada receives orders.

At Bach Hoa Xanh, there are 5,000 online orders each day, or 50 percent higher than the days before the epidemic outbreak. The Gioi Di Dong plans to set up three distribution centers, understood as hypermarkets storing goods to serve online orders.

Nearly one year ago, Vingroup decided to take part in the competition of selling fresh food online through the virtual store project. Customers just need to open VinID app, choose Scan&Go and scan QR codes of the products they want to buy at ‘VinMart 4.0’ and make payment with VinID app.

The supermarket chain has committed to deliver goods to customers within 2-4 hours.

According to Hexa Research, the global food delivery market would have value of nearly $9 billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 18 percent.

Experts believe that in Vietnam, the demand for ordering fresh food always exists, but there are too few businesses which can do business well to stimulate the market development.

The Covid-19 pandemic has created opportunities for businesses to gather more strength in the business field.

In Japan, Aeon, the well known supermarket chain and fresh food retailer, in late 2019 joined hands with Ocado, which proclaims itself as the world’s largest online supermarket with robots and high technologies.

Experts believe that the cooperation model can also be implemented in Vietnam to optimize the quality of service.

Mai Lan 

Vietnamese food: Com Tam - Broken rice

Vietnamese food: Com Tam - Broken rice

If you take a trip to HCM City, you must try broken rice. And don't be fooled by its name, there's nothing whatsoever about this dish that needs fixing.

Street food vendors required to wear face masks

Street food vendors required to wear face masks

Street food vendors will have to wear face masks from now on while preparing food and drinks for customers and maintain a distance of at least one metre from customers, Hanoi’s Department of Health has said.

 
 

Other News

.
Commitment level of tariffs in new-generation FTAs comes under scrutiny
Commitment level of tariffs in new-generation FTAs comes under scrutiny
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Up to 99% of tariff lines with partner countries are poised to be eliminated over the course of the 10-year roadmap set out in new-generation trade pacts 

Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound
Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Resort real estate is one of the segments expected to see the fastest pace of recovery in the post-pandemic times.

Vietnam’s economy likely to have V-shaped recovery after Covid-19: SSI
Vietnam’s economy likely to have V-shaped recovery after Covid-19: SSI
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Saigon Securities Incorporated (SSI) believes that the highest probability for Vietnam's economy is a V-shaped recovery.

Fate of five of 12 loss-making projects uncertain with EPC contractors out of reach
Fate of five of 12 loss-making projects uncertain with EPC contractors out of reach
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The fate of five of the 12 notorious loss-making projects remain uncertain because the Chinese contractors cannot be taken to court.

Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery
Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

If the Vietnamese economy is able to successfully enjoy a rapid economic recovery following the conclusion of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the retail industry will be one of the driving factors in this revival process.

Vietnam in favourable position in new int’l economic order thanks to EVFTA: expert
Vietnam in favourable position in new int’l economic order thanks to EVFTA: expert
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Associate Professor, Dr. Chu Hoang Long from the Australian National University (ANU) on May 23 expressed his belief that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), once effective, will boost two-way trade thanks to eased tax barriers.

Vietnam told to prepare for new foreign investment wave
Vietnam told to prepare for new foreign investment wave
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam will have to compete with many rivals to attract foreign investors who are considering relocating their production bases out of China.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 24
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 24
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Pork prices reach record high

Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s first information technology museum was established by Doctor Nguyen Chi Cong, former Head of the Department of Science and Technology under the Vietnam Information Technology Association.

Real estate firms gear up for the race after pandemic
Real estate firms gear up for the race after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

 Property firms are gearing up to tap opportunities from the post-pandemic recovery of the real estate market, which was predicted to soon get back on its feet.

Vietnam Railway reports VND600bn in losses
Vietnam Railway reports VND600bn in losses
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

The Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) is facing losses of over VND600bn (USD26m) in 2020 because of Covid-19.

Unable to find new markets, garment companies lower business targets
Unable to find new markets, garment companies lower business targets
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Garment companies have been told to find new alternative markets as the US and EU are busy fighting against Covid-19.

Four-month earnings slow but firms hope for better months ahead
Four-month earnings slow but firms hope for better months ahead
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

A number of listed companies have announced lower earnings in April after closing for half of the month.

Time to bank on industrial parks and industrial property firms
Time to bank on industrial parks and industrial property firms
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Following the prediction about a new strong FDI wave, real estate shares have been sought by investors.

Enterprises in supporting industries busy with orders during COVID-19
Enterprises in supporting industries busy with orders during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

While other industries complain about the lack of jobs, enterprises in supporting industries have been operating at full capacity to satisfy a high number of orders.

BOT toll fee hike to increase costs for VN logistics firms
BOT toll fee hike to increase costs for VN logistics firms
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport’s (MOT) proposal to increase the BOT toll fees has faced strong opposition from logistics firms.

Demand for ready-built factories and warehouses increasing: CBRE
Demand for ready-built factories and warehouses increasing: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

The development of e-commerce together with delays to import and export activities due to disrupted logistics services has accelerated demand for ready-built factories and warehouses during the COVID-19 outbreak in Viet Nam.

Vietnam ready for new investment influx
Vietnam ready for new investment influx
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

Foreign investors are speeding up the restructuring and reallocation of their production networks globally, with Vietnam considered a bright candidate for investment given its location within the world’s most dynamically-developing region.

S&amp;P maintains stable outlook for Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating
S&P maintains stable outlook for Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

S&P Global Ratings has announced it has retained Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating at BB, with a stable outlook, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Covid-19 resets operational mode of VN retail market
Covid-19 resets operational mode of VN retail market
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

Revenue from e-commerce has increased rapidly during Covid-19, but many traditional retailers have had to give back business premises to landlords.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 