Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/05/2020 13:23:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Demand for ready-built factories and warehouses increasing: CBRE

 
 
23/05/2020    13:19 GMT+7

The development of e-commerce together with delays to import and export activities due to disrupted logistics services has accelerated demand for ready-built factories and warehouses during the COVID-19 outbreak in Viet Nam.

Kim Dong Industrial Zone in the northern province of Hung Yen. The number of leasing enquiries of other industrial properties dropped due to the travel ban and social distancing. 

In contrast, the number of leasing inquiries for other industrial properties has fallen due to travel bans and social distancing.

“After the pandemic is contained, the average asking rent for warehouses will increase by 4-11 per cent y-o-y,” Pham Ngoc Thien Thanh, associate director at CBRE Research & Consulting, said at an online conference on ready-built factory development on Thursday in HCM City.

Over the last two years, Viet Nam's ready-built factory and warehouse market had grown with strong supply and stable performance, according to CBRE Viet Nam Ltd, Co.

“It is expected that by the end of 2020, the total supply of ready-built factory and warehouses in the North will reach 2 million sq.m, up 25.3 per cent y-o-y. Ready-built factories in the South will reach 2.7 million sq.m, up 28.2 per cent y-o-y,” Thanh said.

“Viet Nam's ready-built factory and warehouse market is expected to continue to gather momentum in the coming years. Demand for warehouses has been mainly driven by e-commerce companies who are expanding their storage space and distribution networks,” said Le Trong Hieu, director of CBRE Industrial Leasing Services. “In addition, more investors/developers are actively seeking sites to develop logistics facilities.”

 

Niche industrial and logistic assets will also benefit in the long term, with growing consumption and distribution of groceries and fresh foods set to accelerate occupier demand for temperature-controlled storage (cold or cool storage warehouses), according to Hieu.

In the context of limited industrial land supply, high-rise warehouses had been introduced to create bigger storage space for the needs of e-commerce companies.

The pandemic had added impetus on manufacturers and governments to plan to reduce supply chain dependency on China (and potentially any other single market). This would form part of the overarching theme of a move away from centralised supply and towards greater diversification – a trend likely to benefit Vietnam, according to CBRE Viet Nam.

During this difficult period, developers of industrial parks and ready-built factories have offered support policies, including reductions of rents and infrastructure maintenance fees (from 10 per cent to 30 per cent), restructuring payment terms and exempting rent for new businesses setting up factories during the outbreak.

It is time for a critical makeover of Viet Nam's industrial property market. Ready-built warehouses and factories are evolving quickly to take advantage of this golden opportunity. Robust demand for ready-built factories include new factory set-ups and expansion. More recently, developers have been constructing ready-built factories and warehouses to maximise the efficiency of land use and cater to the full spectrum of demand.

The modern generation of ready-built factories, so-called "Ready-built factory 4.0", integrated 4.0 technologies to bring more convenience to occupiers in the process of leasing, manufacturing and operating, and was emerging as a new trend, according to CBRE Viet Nam. Ready-built factories 4.0 apply virtual reality technology to bring factory spaces to clients at any time and anywhere. —VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam ready for new investment influx
Vietnam ready for new investment influx
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Foreign investors are speeding up the restructuring and reallocation of their production networks globally, with Vietnam considered a bright candidate for investment given its location within the world’s most dynamically-developing region.

S&amp;P maintains stable outlook for Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating
S&P maintains stable outlook for Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

S&P Global Ratings has announced it has retained Vietnam’s sovereign credit rating at BB, with a stable outlook, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Covid-19 resets operational mode of VN retail market
Covid-19 resets operational mode of VN retail market
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Revenue from e-commerce has increased rapidly during Covid-19, but many traditional retailers have had to give back business premises to landlords.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 23
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 23
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Hanoi drafts FDI attraction strategy in next decade to boost productivity

Weak growth outlook to spur further monetary easing in Vietnam: Fitch Solutions
Weak growth outlook to spur further monetary easing in Vietnam: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Given the weak economic outlook in Vietnam, Fitch Solutions expects further easing measures to be applied over the rest of 2020 as the country is still targeting real gross domestic product (GDP) growth above 5%.

Many hotels in HCMC priced too high for sale
Many hotels in HCMC priced too high for sale
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Many hotel owners in HCMC are putting their properties on sale due to the tourism decline inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic but at very high prices.

Agribusinesses rocked by twin negative impacts
Agribusinesses rocked by twin negative impacts
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

In spite of several highlights, the agricultural picture remains gloomy due to twin blows of climate change and coronavirus.

EVFTA offers opportunities to Vietnam to diversify markets
EVFTA offers opportunities to Vietnam to diversify markets
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Analysts say that Vietnam will be able to ease reliance on some trade partners because of the EVFTA.

Online food purchases predicted to rule the roost post-pandemic
Online food purchases predicted to rule the roost post-pandemic
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The online food and grocery delivery segment has gained remarkable momentum after multiple platforms launched services for those stuck at home during social distancing.

Vietnam set to become shelter for foreign real estate investment post-COVID-19
Vietnam set to become shelter for foreign real estate investment post-COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Big companies like Apple, Nintendo, and Samsung and their supplier have switched out to limit damage.

Telecom industry expects high growth in the next five years
Telecom industry expects high growth in the next five years
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Five sectors of telecoms, information and technology, clean agriculture, clean technologies, retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals have potential for high growth in the next three years.

Repatriated citizens: high-quality human resources for post-Covid-19
Repatriated citizens: high-quality human resources for post-Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The number of repatriated citizens in the post-Covid-19 period is expected to increase, which will put pressure on the labor force and social security.

Outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects amount VND21 trillion
Outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects amount VND21 trillion
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The outstanding loans of twelve inefficient projects under the Ministry of Industry and Trade totalled US$905 million as of the end of 2019, most were overdue, according to the Government’s report to the National Assembly.

Panasonic to move Thai-based production to Vietnam
Panasonic to move Thai-based production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Japanese appliance-maker Panasonic on May 21 said that next year it will move its Thai-based production of refrigerators and washing machines to Vietnam, laying off some 800 workers.

Local air-conditioner brands join race for market share
Local air-conditioner brands join race for market share
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Vietnamese air conditioner manufacturers are increasingly using sophisticated technologies as they jostle for market share in a competitive market.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 22
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 22
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Casinos still lack popularity in Vietnam

Shrimp exporters see bright future despite Covid-19
Shrimp exporters see bright future despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Vietnam’s shrimp exportsin Q1 had export turnover of $660 million, a 2 percent increase compared with the same period last year, according to the General Department of Customs (GDC).

Vietnamese businesses ready to be connected with “avenue” EVFTA
Vietnamese businesses ready to be connected with “avenue” EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

Economic cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) is about to turn a new page in history as the Vietnamese National Assembly is moving very close to ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Optimising the recovery route ahead for Vietnam as a whole
Optimising the recovery route ahead for Vietnam as a whole
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

As the old saying goes, “What does not break you makes you stronger.” This is so true for Vietnam, not only throughout its rich history but also in the current context.

A repeat of the 2011-2013 real estate crisis?
A repeat of the 2011-2013 real estate crisis?
BUSINESSicon  22/05/2020 

With purchasing power dropping dramatically and liquidity becoming alarminging weak, the real estate market is witnessing a repeat of the 2011-2013 crisis.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 