26/06/2020 09:07:45 (GMT +7)
Vietnam's digital economy speeds up during pandemic

 
 
26/06/2020    08:00 GMT+7

The pandemic has created big changes in society as people shop, gather and learn online, and use smartphones and TVs for entertainment more regularly.

“When the new habits and behaviors help consumers discover positive things, they will be retained even when the pandemic is over,” said Truong Van Quy, CEO of EQVN, a digital marketing expert.

Vietnam's digital economy speeds up during pandemic



Elsa, a startup which provides an app to teach English pronunciation, has launched a free 3-month service package, while Amanotes, the distributor of music games on mobile devices in Vietnam, has provided free upgraded version for high-end service, granting the right to access all songs.

According to InsightAsia and Vero, Vietnamese want to try services for free, which is the decisive factor for the development of technological services. Applicability, and easy use and payment also play an important role.



With the apps from scheduling meetings to providing food, technology firms promoted their strength to connect people. In the Covid-19 crisis, services have become the platform for people’s new reality, according to Barkha Narula from InsightAsia Thailand.

 


The multi-service platforms emerging from ride-hailing have also restarted very quickly. BeGroup, which owns the "be" ride-hailing app, said it used the social distancing time for research and development. It has recently introduced many new features of the app, which allows many destinations and changes in destination.

Meanwhile, Grab has announced a program to help increase interaction among small businesses in Southeast Asia. The program aims to expand Grab's network of partners by encouraging more units to do business on their platform.

Hooi Ling Tan, co-founder of Grab, commented that Covid-19 encouraged changes. “We realized that demand for online services soared overnight,” she said.

Vietnam Tech Consumer Report 2020, a survey on technology product consumers in Hanoi and HCM City conducted by InsightAsia and Vero, found that Vietnamese consumers now desire technological products and services.

At least 65 percent of polled people said technology has positive impact on their lives. Eighty-four percent of people said technology helps them perform better in their work and 66 percent said technology improves their relations with others.

Sixty-six percent of Vietnamese say technology is a big part in their lives, while the figures were 39 percent in Thailand and 52 percent in Myanmar.

The positive effects of technology include improvement of working performance, relationships, and relaxation, and stress relief. The biggest negative effect that most people mentioned was that technology can lead to insomnia.

Thanh Mai 

Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030

Vietnam aims to become a digital society by 2030

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved to a national digital transformation programme that will run until 2025, with a vision extending to 2030, 

Covid-19 gives push to digital transformation process in Vietnam

Covid-19 gives push to digital transformation process in Vietnam

The concept of digital transformation has become clearer during the Covid-19 crisis.

 
 

.
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

In the first months of 2020, the office segment remained resilient in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City admit the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

In general, foreign investors are seeking safe, stable investment environments with established real estate market practices, rule of law, and structured land ownership, with available financial support from banks.

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the suspension of a master plan to develop the Bac Van Phong special economic zone in Khanh Hoa Province until the National Assembly agrees to pass the law on special administrative and economic zones.

FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

The National Assembly has passed the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, ushering in a new economic, trade, and investment co-operation outlook for both Vietnam and the EU.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietinbank (CTG) has approved a plan to sell 50 percent of its holdings in the bank’s financial arm Vietinbank Leasing Company Limited.

BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Instead of reducing taxes and fees, the State needs to set reasonable policies to develop automobile supporting industries, experts say.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has signed Circular 11/2020/TT-BCT about rules of origin in the European Union – Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

With the current upheaval taking place around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, how can geopolitical frictions between the major powers impact nations like Vietnam that are looking to attract top investment?

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The opening of the domestic market as committed in the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will lead to the strong penetration of foreign businesses to expand their retail chains in the country.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Biomass has the potential to be a critical portion of Vietnam’s renewable change. 

BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has asked for permission to become involved in the restructuring of Vietnam Airlines after Covid-19 and become a shareholder of the corporation.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam will, for the first time, apply revenue risk allocation for public-private partnership initiatives from early 2021, but the application will be restricted to certain projects to ensure bankability.

BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

Vietnam has reached new heights in renewable development over the years thanks to feed-in tariffs, however, it now faces challenges in spurring on clean energy for sustainable development.

BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

Vietnam ICTComm 2020 slated for September

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The completion of M&A deals with Thai investors has been followed by a succession of tough days in Vietnam, reported Nhip Cau Dau Tu.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

With demand decreasing sharply, the textile and garment industry is expected to continue facing difficulties in Q2.

BUSINESSicon  25/06/2020 

Despite massive difficulties hitting the economy, the National Assembly has decided not to adjust socio-economic goals for 2020, especially the growth rate, saying efforts would be made to attempt to realise them.

BUSINESSicon  24/06/2020 

Lang Son People’s Committee has submitted the construction plan of Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway to the Ministry of Planning and Investment

BUSINESSicon  24/06/2020 

Deals among airlines, travel companies and hotels are expected to help boost tourism as the sector deals with the ravages of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  24/06/2020 

More food products have been bought online since the COVID-19 outbreak, online sellers have said.

