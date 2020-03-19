Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:13:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN digital payment market reshaped because of new rules

 
 
21/03/2020    14:30 GMT+7

A new payments market will be created with the presence of more players, including commercial banks, fintechs, telcos and foreign investors.

The draft of a decree on non-cash payment to replace Decree 101 issued in 2012 is expected to be submitted to the Government by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) in June.

VN digital payment market reshaped because of new rules



Under the Decree, there will not be any limit on the foreign ownership ratio in Vietnam’s intermediary payment service providers.

SBV once wanted to set a rule that foreign investors must not own more than 49 percent of shares in Vietnamese payment service companies. However, it finally decided to give up the intention.

An analyst commented that with the draft, SBV strives to open the market to attract more resources to develop a digital payment infrastructure. SBV agrees that intermediary payment is a new type of service based on technological achievements, so foreign investment plays an important role in its development.

The report by Standard Chartered released in 2019 showed that 64 percent of financial institutions in ASEAN plan to modernize their payment infrastructure within two years. Vietnam will need huge capital to develop modern payment infrastructure in a plan to cut down the cash payment value to below 10 percent.

The report by Standard Chartered released in 2019 showed that 64 percent of financial institutions in ASEAN plan to modernize their payment infrastructure within two years. Vietnam will need huge capital to develop modern payment infrastructure in a plan to cut down the cash payment value to below 10 percent.

 

A payment agent is a new concept mentioned in the draft decree, which, as commented by analysts, will pave the way for bringing mobile money into life.

Banks can assign agents to provide a part of payment services such as cash paying or withdrawing in and out of accounts, payment for goods and service bills.

The new policy will help popularize financial services by offering them to people who still don’t have bank accounts and find it difficult to access such services, especially those in remote areas.

The regulation also helps banks access clients without having to expand their network of branches and transaction offices, thus saving costs and improving business efficiency.

Once the market is open to more players, it will be bustling. However, strict rules need to be set to ensure the fairness and safety of the market.

According to Can Van Luc, chief economist of BIDV, the presence of mobile network operators in the payment market will create an unavoidable competition for payment service providers.

However, this is fair competition and it will help involved parties complement each other. The people who don’t have bank accounts, but are mobile subscribers will be the target of mobile money.

The digital economy in ASEAN generates $150 billion worth of annual revenue and is expected to be one of the world’s leading digital economies by 2025, according to Standard Chartered.

Mai Lan 

Big capital still being invested in e-commerce despite difficulties

Big capital still being invested in e-commerce despite difficulties

With an annual growth rate of 30 percent, Vietnam’s e-commerce market is expected to have value of $15 billion by 2020.

Further fee reductions to promote cashless payments amid COVID-19

Further fee reductions to promote cashless payments amid COVID-19

The fees for fast interbank fund transfers will be cut for the second time this year to promote cashless payments amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) announced on March 16.

 
 

Other News

.
Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market
Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has cut the fees of nine securities services and exempted fees for six others as from March 19 as part of efforts to support the stock market amid the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big money
Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big money
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

A source close to Dassault Falcon confirmed that two businessmen with Vietnamese nationality own private helicopters created by the company.

How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?
How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

While tourism, transportation and F&B sectors are suffering heavily from Covid-19, the impact on other business fields has been less severe.

Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving
Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Industrial real estate is believed to be the only segment which can continue to prosper in the current real estate market.

Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions
Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

A number of local firms in supporting industries have been receiving more orders from foreign partners due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting supply chains in China.

Office-for-lease market welcomes new players
Office-for-lease market welcomes new players
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Businesses that previously focused on developing housing projects have begun to lease offices

Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam jumped 23 places from last year to reach 58.8 points, ranking 105th place in the economic freedom index this year.

VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19
VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The aviation and transport sector are facing a range of challenges in the time ahead caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, with many being in need of urgent assistance from the government in order to restore production and business.

Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19
Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The domestic car market is gloomy as people are not making purchases despite the sharp price falls.

Visa suspension to cause economic losses
Visa suspension to cause economic losses
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The temporary suspension of visas for foreign arrivals to the country is anticipated to have a significant impact on the Vietnamese economy in general, with the aviation industry being particularly damaged, according to economic insiders.

EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: official
EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: official
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The European Union (EU)’s border closure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has not yet had a significant impact on goods circulation, said an official from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

ECB launches emergency €750bn coronavirus package
ECB launches emergency €750bn coronavirus package
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde: "There are no limits to our commitment to the euro".

CNN: Vietnamese coffee wakes up the world
CNN: Vietnamese coffee wakes up the world
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The US Cable News Network (CNN) published an article on March 17, explaining why the world is waking up to Vietnamese coffee.

Experts optimistic about industrial property prospects
Experts optimistic about industrial property prospects
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

 Experts are optimistic about industrial property development prospects in Vietnam, given the country’s rapid integration and improving investment climate.

High vulnerability rate of businesses in Covid-19 expected
High vulnerability rate of businesses in Covid-19 expected
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The human mortality rate due to Covid-19 is 3.4 percent worldwide. For businesses, the vulnerability rate is believed to be much higher.

Digital transformation expected to boost export of forestry products
Digital transformation expected to boost export of forestry products
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam's export value of wood and wood products reached US$1.53 billion in the first two months of this year, marking a year-on-year increase of 10.1 per cent, according to a report by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Improving productivity is shortest way to economic development
Improving productivity is shortest way to economic development
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Director General of General Statistic Office of Việt Nam (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam talks about the importance of improving labour productivity for the country’s development.

Exporters advised to use digital platforms
Exporters advised to use digital platforms
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The E-commerce Index Report shows that Vietnam has over 500,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), but only 32 percent of businesses have joined global trade through digital channels.

Delay forecast for banks’ capital hike plans
Delay forecast for banks’ capital hike plans
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

The Government’s plans to increase capital for large State-owned commercial banks in the first quarter of this year could be delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, analysts predicted.

VN banks, insurers and firms work together to protect the community
VN banks, insurers and firms work together to protect the community
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some local banks, insurers and firms have worked together to help further protect the community with different anti-coronavirus packages.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 