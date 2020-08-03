Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/08/2020 20:02:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

E-wallet firms battle for slice of cashless payment pie

04/08/2020    18:47 GMT+7

E-wallets firms are battling for a piece of the cashless payment market amid rapid growth in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

E-wallets were gearing up the race for shares in cashless payment and eyeing rapid growth in the context of COVID-19 pandemic. — File Photo

Mobile wallet and digital payment app MoMo this week announced a deal with Be Group to provide cashless payment services on the ride-hailing platform which only accepted credit card payments previously.

SmartPay wallet also expects to see rapid growth after launching online saving services two weeks ago, which it worked on with Viet Capital Bank.

Lu Duy Nguyen, head of SmartPay’s Product Development, said the e-wallet firm hoped to have four million users and one million acceptance points. SmartPay entered the market since May 2019 and now has 1.7 million users, 65 per cent of them verified.

Airpay has launched several promotions, including free shipping and cash refunds for users of platforms within its ecosystem, including online game and social platform Garena, restaurant management app Ocha, food and restaurant review platform Foody, on-demand food delivery app NowFood and e-commerce platform Shopee.

This year has seen the speeding up of digital payments, Tran Tuan Anh, CEO of Shopee Viet Nam. When Viet Nam imposed social distancing, the platform saw digital payment demand soar in, Tuan Anh said, forecasting that the trend would continue growing.

Shopee’s statistics showed Ha Noi, Da Nang and Thua Thien Hue had the highest percentages of cashless payment. About 80 per cent of cashless payments were conduced by users aged from 18 to 34.

 

Viet Capital Bank said online saving transactions in the first half of this year were six times higher than in the same period last year.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, many banks worked with fintech companies to promote cashless transactions, not only in payment but also in digitalisation of financial transactions, Do Thanh Nam, e-banking director of Viet Capital Bank said.

A study of Boston Consulting Group (BCG) published in May showed e-wallets are used by only 13 per cent of Southeast Asia’s “unbanked” urban population segment, which includes nearly half of Indonesian and two-thirds of Vietnamese adults. However, the study indicated e-wallet penetration among the region’s unbanked would surge to 58 per cent by 2025.

There was very strong interest among consumers to use e-wallets to pay for products everywhere, from hawker stands and food courts to grocery stores, BCG said.

More than a third of Southeast Asian consumers surveyed were willing to shift some of their banking activity, including credit cards and loans, to non-bank digital players, the study said, pointing out that up to 10 per cent of deposits and up to 12 per cent of credit card business in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Viet Nam could move to non-bank digital players.

According to market research company Asia Plus, there are more than 20 e-wallets in operation in Viet Nam, with 94 per cent of the market share in the hands of MoMo, ViettelPay, Moca, Airpay and ZaloPay. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Big rearers win big
Big rearers win big
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Many animal husbandry enterprises are leveraging the pork supply shortage to sell at high prices, earning huge profits

Corporate income tax reduction comes into effect
Corporate income tax reduction comes into effect
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Resolution 116/2020/QH14 granting a reduction of 30 per cent on corporate income tax (CIT) for eligible enterprises officially came into effect on Monday.

VN businesses slow in preparing to enjoy preferential tariffs in EVFTA
VN businesses slow in preparing to enjoy preferential tariffs in EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

 Experts have raised concerns that Vietnamese businesses are slow in preparing conditions to enjoy preferential tariffs in the Viet Nam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Vietnam prepares to receive investors from Japan, the US, EU
Vietnam prepares to receive investors from Japan, the US, EU
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Japanese businesses have begun relocating factories to Vietnam, and it is expected that American and European businesses will also come soon.

Probe into Tenma Vietnam’s alleged bribery underway: police official
Probe into Tenma Vietnam’s alleged bribery underway: police official
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The investigation into the Japanese-invested Tenma Vietnam company’s allegation of bribing civil servants and tax and customs officers of northern Bac Ninh province is still ongoing, according to a police official.

VN textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic: official
VN textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic: official
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Textile and electronics have been the two export-oriented sectors mostly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, an official has said.

Enticing legal changes lure in foreign investors
Enticing legal changes lure in foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Foreign investors are making new investments moves into Vietnam on the back of supporting policies and new rules. However, as some legal concerns remain, the development of the next steps still requires some preparation. 

VN Civil Aviation Authority's plans for new Quang Tri Airport face opposition
VN Civil Aviation Authority's plans for new Quang Tri Airport face opposition
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) plans to build Quang Tri Airport in Quang Tri province, but experts disagree with the idea.

Outlining the preferential mechanisms for new PPP projects
Outlining the preferential mechanisms for new PPP projects
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Public-private investment projects play a significant role in developing infrastructure and have the potential to accelerate large-scale construction works across the country.

Summary of new points of amended Law on Investment 2020
Summary of new points of amended Law on Investment 2020
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

After more than six years in effect, the Law on Investment has been officially amended with a number of new articles to improve the country’s appeal to higher-quality foreign investment flows.

Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak
Capital inflows to Southeast Asian startups up 91 percent despite outbreak
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Southeast Asian startups, especially e-commerce and fintech companies, have witnessed a significant increase in investment between April and June.

Manufacturers rush to assemble cars to enjoy 50% registration tax cut
Manufacturers rush to assemble cars to enjoy 50% registration tax cut
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The automobile market has become bustling with more and more car models, mostly domestically assembled, introduced.

Vietnam economic outlook remains positive despite Covid-19 resurgence: HSBC
Vietnam economic outlook remains positive despite Covid-19 resurgence: HSBC
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

HSBC economists forecast GDP expansion of 3% in 2020 for Vietnam, the only ASEAN country they expect to have positive growth this year.

Sky-high livestock prices may breach competition law
Sky-high livestock prices may breach competition law
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

Although many livestock companies could face an inspection to ensure they follow through on commitments to cut their prices, the market outlook still looks dreary in spite of the government’s call to stabilise the selling cost of live pigs.

Aligning with trade remedy principles
Aligning with trade remedy principles
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

The EU-Vietnam Free Agreement (EVFTA) is a giant leap for Vietnam in international integration.

Ministry seeks to further open petroleum retail market
Ministry seeks to further open petroleum retail market
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for allowing all foreign investors to further participate in the petroleum retail market.

F&amp;B firms prepare for possible second round of social distancing
F&B firms prepare for possible second round of social distancing
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

Though local F&B businesses don't want social distancing to return in August, the experiences they had in April are helping them prepare.

Vietnam factory activity dips in July as Covid-19 impacts grow
Vietnam factory activity dips in July as Covid-19 impacts grow
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

Despite a drop in output in July, firms remained confident in the 12-month outlook for production.

Vietnamese startups bag millions of US dollars despite COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese startups bag millions of US dollars despite COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

A slew of Vietnamese startups managed to secure millions of US dollars even in the midst of the rapidly escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

Electricity of Vietnam suggests not to extend deadline for wind farm FiT
Electricity of Vietnam suggests not to extend deadline for wind farm FiT
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

In order to ensure transparency and stability in the selling price of wind power, EVN opposes the Ministry of Industry and Trade's proposal to extend the deadline on the current feed-in tariff (FiT) scheme for wind power projects

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 