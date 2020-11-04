Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Emerging after one decade of hiding, tycoon gets a shock

09/11/2020    14:00 GMT+7

The enterprise of Dang Thanh Tam, who was once the richest businessman in Vietnam, has reported bad news as it did nearly a decade ago.

The Kinh Bac City Development Corporation (KBC) has reported a loss for Q3 2020, the first loss since Q3 2013.

Dang Thanh Tam, Chair of Kinh Bac City Development Corporation

KBC reported a sharp fall of 80 percent in revenue compared with the same period last year, while the pure profit was not high enough to cover the loan interest and business management costs.

Explaining the unsatisfactory business result, KBC said the Covid-19 pandemic which broke out at the beginning of the year led to a decrease in sales and increase in capital costs.

The information about the loss reminded people of the difficult period that Tam’s enterprise faced nearly a decade ago. At that time, the business also took a loss, while Tam’s elder sister, Dang Thi Hoang Yen, temporarily left.

However, despite the reported loss, the price of KBC has not decreased and it is still at a 3-year level.

Vinatex Tan Tao Investment JSC, the company where Tam is chair of the board of directors, has spent VND140 billion to acquire 10 million KBC shares, raising the ownership ratio to 21 million shares, or 4.47 percent of capital. Tam is also president of Kinh Bac City Development.

Tam is a big shareholder, owning 85.25 million shares (18.15 percent). Prior to that, in the latest move, Vinatex Tan Tao bought 5 million KBC in the months from mid-June to early July 2020.

 

KBC is a well known industrial real estate developer in the northern market. This is also the most important business for Tam, together with Itaco and SaigonTel.

KBC has recently issued bonds to mobilize capital for a series of real estate projects under implementation. Most of the projects are industrial zones (IZ), such as Quang Chau, Nam Son Hap Linh and Tan Phu Trung, and large urban areas such as Phuc Ninh in Bac Ninh province and Trang Due in Hai Phong City.

Tam’s enterprise is also developing housing and urban real estate in Bac Ninh and Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

Tam recently received good news that his SaigonTel – SSC – KBC and family members have been shortlisted as the investor to implement the Nam Vung Tau new urban area project.

The project was first assigned to Petroland which planned to start construction in 2010. However, the investor did not implement the project as promised and the project was taken back by provincial authorities in 2010.

The project covers an area of 69.46 hectares in wards 10 and 11 in Vung Tau City and has investment capital of VND4.62 trillion. 

V. Ha

Commercial banks are facing challenges, including an increase in bad debts because of Covid-19 and pressure that has forced them to increase charter capital. But bank shares remain attractive to investors.

Many large corporations, valued at billions of dollars, do not intend to list their shares on the bourse.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The increasing demand and the drying up of land banks in industrial zones has bumped up rental prices in first-tier property markets in Vietnam.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The VN-Index edged up 2% month-on-month in October to finish at 925.47 and was among the best-performers in the world.

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

It is now easier than ever to borrow money through apps, but paying back the debts can be difficult since interest rates can be 700-1,400 percent per annum.

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The rate is even higher than the 7.1% year-on-year growth from a pre-Covid-19 environment in 2019.

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The M&A market is forecast to see big changes since January 1, 2021 as the pandemic-induced slowdown wanes and the policy framework is radically improved.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to weigh on socio-economic development and State budget in 2021 and the years that follow, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung said.

BUSINESSicon  08/11/2020 

Provinces and cities are gearing up for the coming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday to ensure an adequate supply of essential goods with the COVID-19 pandemic still developing globally.

FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

A handmade paper postcard is priced at VND20,000 in Vietnam, but it can be sold for a price 10 times higher on Amazon. Putting Vietnam’s products on sale on marketplaces is the way to penetrate the US market quickly.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Following a report about unsatisfactory business results, the business of Nguyen Thanh Phuong, a well-known businesswoman, is mobilizing capital for new business plans.

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Plenty of local firms have weathered the COVID-19 crisis by selecting niche markets and diversify products to enhance their competitiveness and gain access to the EU market.

BUSINESSicon  08/11/2020 

Vietnam is emerging as one of the top picks for international investors in their strategy for diversifying production facilities. 

BUSINESSicon  08/11/2020 

VN's largest rice producer expands advanced farming models

BUSINESSicon  08/11/2020 

Export turnover of leather and footwear is likely to rise again in the fourth quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

BUSINESSicon  08/11/2020 

Vietnamese shrimp is among the most-favoured agricultural products in overseas markets. However, with increasing exports also come more complications as domestic producers must comply with high standards set forth

BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

Although the market has not fully recovered, footwear and handbags export turnover is expected to return to growth in the fourth quarter of this year during the year-end shopping rush in European and American countries.

BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

Many banks have gained significant profit increases from foreign exchange (forex) trading this year, figures show.

BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

Although the market has not fully recovered, footwear and handbags export turnover is expected to return to growth in the fourth quarter of this year during the year-end shopping rush in European and American countries.

BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

FTAs, e-commerce offer prime opportunities to local economy

BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

The value of the Vietnamese renewable energy sector may reach US$714 billion and it may keep developing for at least 25 years, Vietinbank Securities JSC said in a report.

BUSINESSicon  07/11/2020 

With great advantages and potential, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to spur the digital economy and digital transformation in Vietnam.

