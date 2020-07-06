Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Experts warn of scorching-hot growth of solar power in Vietnam

08/07/2020    18:00 GMT+7

The total capacity of solar power projects registered by investors has become nearly 10 times higher than the targeted level.

The solar power market began exploding in November 2017, when the Prime Minister signed Decision 11, setting the highest ever FIT (feed in tariff) of 9.35 cent per kwh, or VND2,086 for solar power. The electricity purchase price is applied for 20 years to power projects that became operational prior to June 31, 2019.

The decision triggered a wave of hundreds of businesses pouring hundreds of trillions of dong into solar power projects.

Preliminary studies by the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (4E), a project implemented by GIZ, the German organization for cooperation and development, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Electricity and Renewable Energy found that the total economic potential of solar ground mounted power would be 7GW at least by 2020, which is by far higher than the national target of 0.8 GW by 2020.

It is easy to call for investments in solar power projects and renewable energy projects in general when the government sets a high FIT (feed in tariff) price. However, it is difficult to program solar power development.

Hoang Tien Dung, director of the department, said that 92 solar power projects with the total capacity of 4,693 MW have been put into commercial operation.

Also, 135 projects with the total capacity of 13,000 MWp (10,000 MW) have been added to the national electricity development strategy.

 


Experts warn that solar power is in ‘overly hot development’ with the list of cities and provinces having solar power projects comprising over 30 names.

The hot development of solar power plants has put a burden on the electricity transmission system.

State management agencies say they have not been informed about the locations of projects, so they find it difficult to program the transmission network throughout the regions.

In Binh Thuan alone, there are 100 solar power projects with the total capacity of 4,000 MW, 10 times more than wind power capacity and much higher than the capacity mentioned in the seventh national electricity development strategy.

It is the lack of synchronization in the development of power generation and transmission line which has caused the serious overloading to the transmission system.

Ninh Thuan is also the choice of many solar power developers as it is sunny and hot all year round. The Prime Minister and Ministry of Industry and Trade have licensed 30 projects so far with total capacity of 1,817 MW and investment capital of VND50 trillion, a report said. Meanwhile, 26 other projects are being considered. 

Thanh Mai

The 45-MW Phuoc Ninh solar power plant was officially inaugurated in Thuan Nam district in south-central Ninh Thuan province on June 22.

HCM City aims to have 1,000 MWp of rooftop solar power capacity installed by 2024 in its industrial parks, export processing zones and high-tech parks, up from 700MWp now.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Rice quotas for Vietnam under the EVFTA are expected to push Vietnam’s rice exports up from the second half of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

After the Government’s move to lower car registration fees by half took effect more than a week ago, the domestic car market has picked up.

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Kanye West's apparel brand, Jared Kushner's family and Donald Trump's lawyer were among the recipients.

BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The total State budget revenue was estimated to be at VND668,700 billion, equaling 44.2% of the anticipated amount by the end of June, marking a 10.5% drop over the same period last year and the lowest levels since 2013.

BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and FTAs have brought more job opportunities to workers but also challenges as Vietnamese workers will have to compete with international staff in the home market.

BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

International expos postponed due to COVID-19

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

“Covid-19 has given e-commerce a push,” said Nguyen Thuy Anh from the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy.

BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

State financial support for companies hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, regardless of the level they are yet, and subject to the Government’s consideration in terms of budget range and macroeconomic stability, 

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The authority of Quang Nam Province has proposed that private investors be allowed to participate in the construction, management and operation of Chu Lai airport, similar to the investment model adopted for Van Don airport in Quang Ninh Province.

BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

If large businesses cannot pay their debts, they may put pressure on banks to lower requirements for loans.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

According to Fitch Ratings, Vietnam is positioned to stand out among Asia’s frontier and emerging markets this year as a result of its economic resilience and success in bringing the novel coronavirus pandemic under control.

BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Commercial banks have six months to fulfill procedures to list their shares on the bourse, as requested by the Prime Minister.

BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

The local currency (LCY) bond market in Vietnam posted the highest growth in the emerging East Asia region, as authorities took fiscal and monetary policy actions to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

The Vietnamese National Assembly has adopted the new Law on Investment, with new rules in favour of foreign investment, including from the US, which is expected to surge in Vietnam in the time to come.

BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

China has invested in 29 plywood projects worth over US$150 million in Vietnam, becoming the country’s largest plywood investor, according to Ngo Sy Hoai, vice chairman of the Vietnam Timber and Forest Products Association.

BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

Country of origin fraud cases, wherein Chinese products bear Made-in-Vietnam labels, are on the rise, with Vietnam’s customs authority recently inspecting 76 cases

BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

The move aims to take advantage of low interest rates to build projects with a quick return on investment.

BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

The new regulations of the MIC may affect the policies and assets of private businesses and foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam.

BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

The new wave of foreign investment triggered by COVID-19 and US-China trade tensions is becoming more visible as outstanding overseas ventures are expanded.

BUSINESSicon  07/07/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam could increase credit growth limits for credit institutions this year or even launch stronger monetary policies to aid the country’s post-pandemic growth, Governor Le Minh Hung has said.

