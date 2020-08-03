Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/08/2020
BUSINESS
 
 
F&B firms prepare for possible second round of social distancing

03/08/2020

Though local F&B businesses don't want social distancing to return in August, the experiences they had in April are helping them prepare.

Owner of Tuong An Coffee earns from selling rice online.

Phung Ngoc Bich, owner of Tuong An Coffee on Hanoi's Doi Can Street, used to pay 20 million VND (857 USD) per month to rent two shops to sell coffee and juice. The pandemic meant she was receiving fewer and fewer customers, making the rent unaffordable, so Bich scaled back and let go of the bigger premises and kept the smaller one of less than 10sq.m.

Bich started selling rice and food via delivery during the first wave of the pandemic and it became a huge success.

She told Vietnam News: “I sell about more than 100 dishes per day, mostly at lunchtime. As for the smaller space and fewer customers due to the pandemic, I turned my shop to a takeaway. I save on both rent and staff.”

Though the pandemic and social distancing brought Bich a new kind of business, she is not looking forward to the possible return of social distancing after the resurgence of the virus.

Her feelings are shared throughout the F&B business community, which has been plunged into uncertainty in recent days.

89's Presso, a beverage and snack shop in District 1, HCM City, has just recovered to half of its business before the new outbreak.

Talking to the local media, an 89's Presso representative said: "We are quite worried because the business activities have just been reopened shortly."

Hoang Tung, CEO of Pizza Home, who gained a reputation for selling special items for the pandemic such as pink pizza to support dragon fruit growers, said: “It is likely that this industry will face the next crisis due to the new wave of COVID-19,” however, the CEO saw positive sides.

Tung said as purchasing power and trust in the Government's anti-pandemic efforts were strong, the economy recovered quickly, adding: "I think the businesses that have survived up to now have good strength and accumulation. The difficulties that the F&B industry has overcome will help firms find ways to overcome the next storm.”

 

According to the CEO, he plans to cut ineffective selling points, reduce production costs and rent rates, and increase sales through applications and new products, tailored to people's needs.

Similar models are being used across the sector.

Nam Khuat, owner of Kin Dee - Thai Gastropub in District 1, HCM City told local media: “If the social distancing resumes, we will renegotiate the rent, reduce the number of full-time staff and reduce the number of part-time employees and move to a delivery model with menus to fit new needs and ensure quality takeaway."

"Both employees and customers are accustomed to the pandemic so it's easier for the attitude of shopping from home. With a new situation, we will activate the preventive steps immediately," he said.

Besides finding ways to get by, many F&B owners said they needed the support of management authorities.

Nguyen Thanh Hang, owner of Hang Coffee on the capital's Quan Thanh Street told Vietnam News: “They should announce the social distancing, if any, early so that we can prepare our business schedule.”

Since the first wave of the virus, Hang has been serving more online customers. She said: “I opened the café as I love meeting people and talking to my customers but now there is no other choice.”

Like most other F&B business owners, Hang knew the risk of spreading the virus is huge with direct contact. “I will try my best to serve my customers with distancing and waiting for the virus to be controlled.”/.VNA

Vietnam’s food materials have been used to make excellent products of famous brands that are consumed all over the world.

Social distancing and compulsory lockdowns are throwing a wrench in beverage chains' market expansion plans this year adding insult to injury for these already unhealthy firms.

 
 

.
3 giờ trước 

Despite a drop in output in July, firms remained confident in the 12-month outlook for production.

4 giờ trước 

A slew of Vietnamese startups managed to secure millions of US dollars even in the midst of the rapidly escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

4 giờ trước 

In order to ensure transparency and stability in the selling price of wind power, EVN opposes the Ministry of Industry and Trade's proposal to extend the deadline on the current feed-in tariff (FiT) scheme for wind power projects

2 giờ trước 

With the Party Politburo’s Resolution No 55 on the national power development strategy by 2030, Vietnamese hoped there would be a competitive electricity market.

5 giờ trước 

Vietnam will continue to fulfill its international commitments so that it can take full advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and recover its economy amid a resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic.

6 giờ trước 

Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has reported a loss of over VND2.11 trillion (approx. US$90.5 million) in air transportation business in the first half of this year.

7 giờ trước 

 Vietnamese shares may continue to fall this week as a spike in fresh coronavirus cases fuelled concerns that the path to economic recovery could be hindered.

5 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to consolidate the capital market and banking system to seek capital, including foreign capital, at reasonable costs needed for infrastructure development, experts say.

7 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely dragged down revenues of the Vietnam Airlines Corporation (Vietnam Airlines) and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) in the second quarter of this year.

8 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on the building of plans for socio-economic development and State budget estimate for 2021, with a target of about 7 percent of economic growth for the year.

6 giờ trước 

Asian economies in general, including Vietnam’s, won’t see high growth rates if other economies continue to struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic, experts have said.

8 giờ trước 

 Enterprises in export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs) should use high technologies to better manage manufacturing processes and improve product quality.

9 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City listens to EU businesses

10 giờ trước 

Vietnam has emerged as a popular destination for industrial property projects as increased labour costs, trade disputes and COVID-19 prompt global manufacturers to vary their supply chains throughout Asia, according to CBRE.

11 giờ trước 

 The Ministry of Construction (MoC) is completing a draft resolution to encourage the development of low-cost commercial apartments to submit to the Government in the third quarter of this year.

8 giờ trước 

While billionaires have been expanding their business fields, other businesspeople have scaled down their operations and sold some subsidiaries.

02/08/2020 

 The condotel market has faced a gloomy period due to low absorption rate while inventory has been on the rise, experts said.

02/08/2020 

The media have recently featured industrial properties, especially industrial land, as a potential area to attract investment.

10 giờ trước 

A number of startups have had to shut down because of Covid-19, but many others are growing well after successfully calling for capital.

02/08/2020 

The Hanoi People's Committee has moved to require all shops throughout Hanoi’s Old Quarter to close as of midnight on August 1 due to fears regarding recent developments relating to COVID-19 epidemic.

