Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/06/2020 14:11:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Fees and charges make up growing shares in Vietnam state budget revenue

 
 
18/06/2020    14:06 GMT+7

Such increases have created a burden on the citizens, while multinationals are taking advantage of Vietnam’s incentive policies to avoid taxes.

While the total tax revenue substantially decreased during 2009-2011, the proportion of fees and charges in the total state budget revenue tended to grow again during 2012-2019, according to a report by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR).

In the last three years, revenues gained from fees and charges increased robustly, with the average growth rate reaching 21% per annum, stated VEPR in its latest annual economic report.

Such increases have added a burden on the citizens, the report added.

Additionally, revenues gained from non-refundable ODA only represented 1.15% of non-tax revenue in 2019. This shows that Vietnam’s current budget revenue closely depends on indirect tax, especially value-added tax, VEPR stated, warning this tax is highly regressive.

In terms of tax structure, the proportion of indirect tax in the total tax revenue has increased substantially up to more than 60% while the direct tax accounts for less than 40%. This has made Vietnam’s taxation system less progressive, VEPR said.

In comparison with other nations of the ASEAN-5 (Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam) and OECD, the percentage of tax revenue to GDP in Vietnam was lower than that of OECD countries but higher than that of the ASEAN-5 countries.

However, the share of direct tax in Vietnam was much lower than countries of the OECD but ranked second among the ASEAN-5. By contrast, the share of indirect tax to GDP in Vietnam was higher than that of the OECD nations and ranked number two in the ASEAN-5 group.

“Every proposal on increasing consumption tax, fees, charges, needs to be taken into careful consideration due to its influence on the fairness in consumption,” the report noted.

Pham The Anh, VEPR Chief Economist, said one of the factors that greatly affect the tax revenue in Vietnam is tax incentives, especially ones related to the corporate income tax (CIT).

“Many multinational corporations that invested in Vietnam could be imposed with a 10% corporate income tax which was as low as half the common tax rate of 20%,” he said.

The incentives are prone to be taken advantage of by multinational corporations to evade tax. This kind of tax evasion has been rampant for a long time but been closely controlled since 2010.

Legal documents on the tax incentives were publicly announced but  the budget revenue loss  due to tax incentive has not been  publicly reported, Anh stated. 

Tax expenditure a major component of budget losses

 

VEPR’s report also pointed to the fact that tax expenditure, along with tax evasion and tax avoidance, is major components of budget losses.

Overall, tax expenditures are tax incentives for a specific group of taxpayers which are outside the benchmark tax system. Thanks to these treatments or incentives, the aforementioned group can be levied a lower tax rate than the average tax rate or taxable income threshold is set lower than one applied averagely. In another word, tax expenditure is the tax revenue loss due to the application of special terms or mechanisms.

The tax expenditure was nearly doubled from VND34 trillion (US$1.45 billion) in 2012 and 2014 to VND64 trillion in 2016, which was equal to 7% of the total state budget revenues, 30% of corporate income tax (CIT) tax revenue, 5% of the total state budget expenditures, and even higher than health expenditure.

Notably, the highest tax expenditure group is foreign-invested and industry, especially those in manufacturing. The effective tax rate of manufacturing enterprises was about one fifth of the general tax rate.

Based on VEPR calculation, the elimination of tax expenditure for CIT will have adverse effect on the high-income household groups, who receive the remarkable amount of benefit of tax incentives. If the government uses this incremental budget revenue to allocate into development projects or to tackle the poverty, the abolition might bring significant benefits to low-income households.

Tax offenses growing more complex

In Vietnam, tax offenses in recent years have occurred not only in CIT but also in other taxes. The businesses with breaking tax regulations are not only multinational but also state owned and private. The act of tax fraud is becoming more and more complex, the scope is wider, the scale is bigger and the tricks are increasingly sophisticated.

On average, in the period of 2013 - 2017, the estimated tax revenue loss due to tax avoidance and evasion each year ranged from VND13.3 trillion to VND20.7 trillion (US$573.42 – 892.64 million), equivalent to 6.4-9.9% of the total CIT revenue. These figures were about 3-4 times larger than the number detected annually by regulatory agencies.

In particular, the estimated annual tax revenue loss from the FDI sector can reach VND8 - 9 trillion (US$344 – 387 million or 4 - 4.5% of CIT revenue), while the corresponding number of the non-state sector is up to VND10.5 trillion (US$452.9 million or 5% of CIT revenue).

To address this issue, Vietnam should continue to maintain and improve existing policies, and study and develop new policies that are widely applied and recommended by developed countries and international organizations, it concluded. Hanoitimes

Nguyen Tung

Vietnam budget transparency score in 2019 significantly improved: OBS 2019

Vietnam budget transparency score in 2019 significantly improved: OBS 2019

Overall, Vietnam is ranked 77 out of 117 countries and territories, up 14 places against 2017.

Four-month State budget revenue posts drop as Gov’t offers tax relief

Four-month State budget revenue posts drop as Gov’t offers tax relief

The State budget revenue in January – April was estimated to total VND491.38 trillion (US$21.18 billion), representing a drop of 5.9 per cent against...

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 18
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Pork imports rise nearly 300 pct in five months

Consortium buys 6% stake in Vinhomes for US$650 million
Consortium buys 6% stake in Vinhomes for US$650 million
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

A KKR-led consortium has acquired a 6 per cent stake in the residential property developer Vinhomes JSC for US$650 million

US-China trade war takes toll on their global competitiveness
US-China trade war takes toll on their global competitiveness
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The world's two biggest economies have become less competitive due to their ongoing trade war, which seems to have no short-term resolution in sight.

Vietnam’s food products used by famous foreign brands
Vietnam’s food products used by famous foreign brands
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s food materials have been used to make excellent products of famous brands that are consumed all over the world.

Vietnamese cement producers urged to be flexible
Vietnamese cement producers urged to be flexible
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Vietnam’s cement sector is facing oversupply and firms need flexible business strategies to overcome the difficulties.

Even with EVFTA, Vietnamese fruit still relies on Chinese market
Even with EVFTA, Vietnamese fruit still relies on Chinese market
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnamese fruit exporters have been trying to stop their reliance on China, but no progress has been made in finding new markets.

Vietnam's Finance Ministry to consider 5% VAT on fertiliser
Vietnam's Finance Ministry to consider 5% VAT on fertiliser
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

The Ministry of Finance will consider a value-added tax (VAT) rate of 5 per cent on fertiliser products which are now free of VAT in response to domestic producers’ claim that the zero VAT policy made it harder for them to compete.

Covid-19 starting to hit Vietnamese enterprises as workers are laid off
Covid-19 starting to hit Vietnamese enterprises as workers are laid off
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Now is the time when enterprises are feeling the ‘brutality’ of the Covid-19 epidemic. They have had to lay off many workers as they cannot maintain production and have received no orders.

NA deputies debate tax exemption for Vietnamese SMEs
NA deputies debate tax exemption for Vietnamese SMEs
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

A policy that may grant up to 30 percent tax exemption for small-to-medium-sized business (SMEs) to mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19 was discussed on Tuesday by National Assembly deputies during a meeting in Hanoi.

Vietnamese banking system sees big changes
Vietnamese banking system sees big changes
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Private banks that can satisfy the requirements on capital adequacy ratio (CAR) now have great opportunities to obtain bigger market share.

Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
Ministry plans to support enterprises with related party transactions
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

The interest expense deduction limit may be raised from the current 20% to 30% to support businesses, according to a draft decree on tax management for enterprises with related party transactions

Vietnamese optimism believed to help economy recover quickly
Vietnamese optimism believed to help economy recover quickly
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Restaurants and eateries have been crowded recently, following the social distancing period. Analysts believe this indicates a rapid recovery of the economy after the epidemic.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 17
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Vietnam's aquatic exports drop 6 percent in five months

COVID-19 pushes businesses online
COVID-19 pushes businesses online
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses have seen the benefits of trading online.  Dang Hoang Hai, director of the Việt Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, talks about the issue.

UPCoM-traded firms seek ways for bourse switch
UPCoM-traded firms seek ways for bourse switch
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Unlisted public companies are planning to move to the Ho Chi Minh and Ha Noi stock exchanges to increase share liquidity and capital.

Vietnamese fear loss of strong local brands
Vietnamese fear loss of strong local brands
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Businesspeople have called on the government to take measures to control foreign capital and prevent foreign investors from acquiring local strong brands and Vietnamese enterprises in important business fields.

Rice exports set to jump, renewable energy in high demand: Vietnamese trade minister
Rice exports set to jump, renewable energy in high demand: Vietnamese trade minister
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam may take a global lead in rice exports in 2020, a trade report to the National Assembly on Monday showed. 

Vietnamese export goods face 12 trade remedy cases in H1
Vietnamese export goods face 12 trade remedy cases in H1
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam announced that 12 trade remedy cases were initiated by foreign countries and territories for Vietnamese goods in the first six months of this year.

Many Vietnamese trapped by Chinese lending apps
Many Vietnamese trapped by Chinese lending apps
BUSINESSicon  17/06/2020 

Chinese apps in Vietnam are luring borrowers who have to pay back debt at high interest rates within a short period of time.

Domestic pork prices fall as pigs imported in large volume
Domestic pork prices fall as pigs imported in large volume
BUSINESSicon  16/06/2020 

The price of pork in the domestic market has been experiencing a downward trajectory in recent days after the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) granted permission to local firms to import live pigs from Thailand.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 