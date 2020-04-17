Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce

 
 
27/04/2020    10:00 GMT+7

Vietnamese food inspired on COVID-19 has been praised by international media.

More than 36 million results can be found for the key word ‘banh my thanh long’ (dragon fruit bread) on an internet search, showing the great success of the owner of ABC Bakery Kao Sieu Luc.

VN food companies make innovative products from excess farm produce


The bread made of dragon fruit was developed when Luc wanted to help farmers sell excess fruit caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

At first, Luc made only 300 sandwiches, which sold out in an hour. Over VND2.4 billion were brought within 20 days. 

The Covid-19 pandemic has been in the minds of many people and has been leading search results for information, so this is a good time to introduce new products.

An analyst commented that it was still unclear about the profit, but the ‘media value’ is undeniably high as the dragon fruit bread became well known and has been mentioned in media with compliments.

Foreign newswires such as Business Insider and NextShark have also written about it.

Duy Anh Import/Export is another success story about how a company can do business well during the pandemic.

The company specializes in making products from rice and farm produce, such as rice noodles, vermicelli and rice papers.

 

Le Duy Toan, director of Duy Anh, said the company has been making the products for many years. However, since the day the company introduced new products made of dragon fruit and watermelon, two products in oversupply in Covid-19, the number of orders has increased sharply.


In 2019, Duy Anh exported four to five containers of products to 30 countries each month. During the 2020 epidemic, it exports three to four containers each week.

Duy Anh’s products have become better known in the domestic market. “Rice noodles, vermicelli and rice papers made of dragon fruit have sold better in Vietnam,” Toan said.

Unique products made of Vietnamese agricultural products continue to attract the attention of customers.

Luc recently sent video clips about making dragon fruit sandwiches to the International Sandwich Association and received encouragement. He said he is going to take part in international competitions.

ABC Bakery is a sandwich supplier of many fast food companies in Vietnam. Luc said he has sent dragon fruit sandwiches to the companies and hopes the sandwiches will be available at their chains one day.

Clāra Ly-Le, managing director of EloQ Communications, said the Covid-19 pandemic has been in the minds of many people and has been leading search results for information, so this is a good time to introduce new products.

Linh Ha 

Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19

Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19

Vietnamese enterprises shipped around 500 tonnes of goods, including coffee, instant noodles, sweet potato, cabbage, pineapple, watermelon, and dragon fruit, to Singapore in March, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Singapore.  

Farm produce sales fall, but rice exports soar

Farm produce sales fall, but rice exports soar

While many agricultural and aquatic products remain unsold because of decreased demand during Covid-19, rice sales have been satisfactory.

 
 

.
