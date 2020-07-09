Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching VND50.4 million per tael

09/07/2020    14:26 GMT+7

Domestic gold prices soared to a record nine-year high on the morning of July 9 after climbing to VND50.4 million per tael for the first time.

gold prices hit nine-year high after reaching vnd50.4 million per tael hinh 0

This comes after the Saigon Gold, Silver and Gemstone joint stock company quoted its SJC gold price this morning at VND50 million per tael for selling and VND50.4 million per tael for buying, therefore representing increases of VND50,000 each in comparison with prices seen a day earlier.

Elsewhere, DOJI Gold and Gems Group moved to raise the buying price by VND90,000 to VND50.13 million per tael, whilst simultaneously boosting the selling price by over VND150,000 to reach an overall figure of VND50.36 million per tael.

 

The surge can largely be put down to rises in global gold prices, at one point increasing by US$10 per ounce to US$1,808 per ounce on international markets on the morning of July 9, according to Vietnam time, their highest point so far.

With the number of novel coronavirus cases continuing to rise globally, financiers are increasingly seeing gold as a safe investment, with this being the main factor behind the recent number of sharp increases seen in the price of the precious metal.

In relation to the forex market, the VND/USD exchange rate stood at VND23,170 per US$1 for buying and VND23,200 per US$1 for selling on July 9, marking a slight decline of VND20 in comparison with the previous day. VOV

 
 

2019 Provincial Open Budget Index released
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research and the Centre for Development and Integration on July 8 released the 2019 Provincial Open Budget Index (POBI), 

Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees reinvested to help infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Around $108.7 million sourced from the State budget, private donors and Ha Long Bay’s entrance fees will be invested this year in building 57 new pieces of infrastructure in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh.

M&amp;A set for a bustling second half
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

M&A deal-making will probably increase at a steady pace in the second half of 2020, led by the upcoming mega deal of Vietnam’s leading brewer Sabeco.

Vietnam considers allowing foreigners to buy tourism property
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has asked to amend the 2014 Housing Law and Real Estate Business Law, allowing foreign institutions and individuals to buy tourism properties in Vietnam.

Stronger actions needed for economic rebound
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The local economy is confronted with multiple hardships, and to beef up development and quickly rebound, faster and stronger actions become an urgent need.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 9
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

ACV targets nearly 487 million USD in revenue amid COVID-19

Pharmaceutical groups yearn for end to VAT tangle
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Amidst lingering complaints from businesses on VAT for imported medical devices, the Ministry of Finance has broken its silence by announcing the ongoing revision of prevailing rules, 

Complicated administrative procedures hinder development of industrial property in VN
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Problems in land access and administrative procedures continue to exist, making it difficult for industrial real estate to develop over the long term, experts say.

State audit on the right track to realise Moscow Declaration
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV), Nguyen Tuan Anh, talks about his office’s contributions in strengthening independent external oversight on the achievement of nationally agreed goals.

VN customs watchdog to focus on origin frauds
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The General Department of Customs will focus on cracking down origin frauds and illegal transhipment as violations are becoming more rampant and complex as Viet Nam integrates more deeply into the global economy.

Da Lat - hub of flower exports
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Da Lat, known as the city of flowers, is set to become a fresh flower export hub in Southeast Asia. 

Vietnam activates new wave of reform to lure foreign investors
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Preferential tariffs and incentives for land access are not enough to woo investors looking to move operations out of China, experts say.

Car sales rocket after registration fee cut
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

After the Government’s move to lower car registration fees by half took effect more than a week ago, the domestic car market has picked up.

Vietnamese enterprises: The evidence of inefficiency
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

While the 2020 White Book on Vietnamese businesses offers only data which can be used for reference, this report points out that the majority of Vietnamese enterprises are very small, and their business efficiency seems to be also extremely low.

Higher labor productivity: pay rise
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Business owners should be authorized to decide whether minimum wages are raised or not in the year that follows because it is only they who are able to determine whether labor productivity

Bank accounts of local advertisers to be drained for Facebook and Google tax arrears
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Dozens of thousands of local advertisers of Facebook and Google are on edge since the Law on Tax Administration has come into force on July 1.

Hanoi emphasising its investment advantages
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

While Hanoi is making further improvements to call for fresh investment in development of industrial zones to pick up a new possible wave of investment shifts, the problem of how to efficiently absorb the capital must be taken into consideration.

Fashion rivals continuing to suffer in coronavirus fallout
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Thousands of dismissed labourers at suppliers in Vietnam has exacerbated the floundering performance of major garment and footwear brands across the globe like Adidas, Nike, and Zara.

Experts warn of scorching-hot growth of solar power in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The total capacity of solar power projects registered by investors has become nearly 10 times higher than the targeted level.

Vietnam to increase rice exports to EU under EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  08/07/2020 

Rice quotas for Vietnam under the EVFTA are expected to push Vietnam’s rice exports up from the second half of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

