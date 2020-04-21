Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
23/04/2020 00:57:30 (GMT +7)
BUSINESS
 
 
VN government cautious about exporting rice despite plentiful supply

 
 
22/04/2020    08:00 GMT+7

The Vietnamese government has decided to resume rice exports, but the debate continues about whether the country should continue to do so.

The General Department of Customs (GDC) reported that Vietnam exported 929,000 tons of rice in the first two months of the year, worth $430 million, an increase of 40 percent in both volume and value compared with the same period last year.

Of this amount, the Philippines consumed 357,000 tons ($155 million) and Iraq 90,000 tons ($48 million). Exports to some markets increased sharply, including France (increasing by 554 percent), Taiwan (215 percent) and Russia (218 percent).

China alone bought 66,000 tons of rice, worth $37 million, from Vietnam. The country also increased the imports from Cambodia, 101,345 tons, which accounted for 44 percent of Cambodia’s total exports.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh on March 25 said at a meeting with the local press that countries have increased purchases of rice to hoard up. The exports to one market soared by 7 times.

China has to import rice in large quantities because its rice output is estimated to decrease by 1.8 million tons this year to 146.7 million.

“If Vietnam continues to export rice with the sharp increase seen in the first two months of the year, it may face a shortage of rice for domestic consumption,” he said.

 


The Straits Times reported that Cambodian PM Hun Sen has requested stopping rice exports commencing on April 5 to ensure domestic food security in the pandemic.

Therefore, the decision by the government of Vietnam to resume exports has raised worries, though only 800,000 tons will be exported in April and May.

A petty merchant at Vuon Chuoi Market said the amount of rice hesold in the last two weeks increased sharply. Previously, one person bought 10-20 kilograms, but now buys VND50-100 kilograms.

Experts and businesses continue to argue about whether to continue exporting rice.

Vo Tong Xuan, the leading rice expert in Vietnam, said China rushed to buy rice from Vietnam in the first months of the year because the country bargained the stockpile away last year.

“If the government doesn’t allow Vietnam’s enterprises to export rice, importers may sign contracts with Thai exporters. If so, the opportunity will be missed,” Xuan said.

Nguyen Lam Vien, chair of Vinamit, also thinks it would be better to allow enterprises to export rice, because the rice supply will be supplemented in 3-4 months.

He said that natural calamities such as drought and saline intrusion have not had a big impact on rice production, because the stricken areas are not strategic rice growing areas, which only make up 2 percent of total area. 

Kim Chi

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung requested to provide 100,000 tonnes rice from the May quota to rice exporters that have goods stuck at ports.

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on April 20 ordered advancing the export quota of 100,000 tonnes of rice from that set for May in order to ease difficulties for firms that have rice stuck at ports but are unable to submit customs declarations.

 
 

The plants are Loc Ninh 1, Loc Ninh 2, Loc Ninh 3 and Loc Ninh 4 with a total installed capacity of 750 megawatts.

The transaction volume on the domestic real estate market dropped to a four-year low for Q1 due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many real estate trading floors have temporarily closed.

Vietnam is a strong candidate among the alternative investment destinations as Japanese enterprises are moving away from China due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hirai Shinji, the Chief Representative of of JETRO in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam needed to invest in the digital economy and seize the opportunities it provided to improve labour productivity.

The Ministry of Transport’s Railway Project Management Board has invited bids for the upgrade of six dilapidated bridges along the North – South railway in central Da Nang city and Quang Nam province.

The Government has submitted a proposal to the National Assembly to extend the agricultural land tax exemption policy to the end of 2025 to support farmers and encourage the development of agriculture.

The HCM City Real Estate Association (HoREA) has asked for corporate bond regulations to be loosened to help businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic, local media have reported.

The petrol price has decreased by VND5,000 per liter after seven adjustments, but the prices of other goods remain unchanged.

The initial losses caused by flight reductions for Vietnam’s air carriers and land management agencies may total VND10 trillion.

Many businesses have been forced to implement social distancing rules due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the retail sector has been hit hard.

CP Vietnam, the largest animal husbandry company, says that animal feed supply could run out by the end of May.

Shrimp exporters look forward to H2 comeback

 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday requested the Government Inspectorate inspect rice exports in recent times.

Coronavirus downturn has put major pressure on oil prices with demand slumping and storage running out.

A new wave of mergers and acquisitions in the hotel segment may reach the shores of Vietnam’s coastal and central cities even as the hospitality sector struggles with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite going through a quiet period due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, investors and real estate businesses in Danang and the central region are striving to remove difficulties to maintain stable operations and adapt to a new direction.

Vietnamese brands are expected to shine in the global supply chain, said Minister of Industry and Trade (MoIT) Tran Tuan Anh in a letter of congratulations to the country’s business community on Vietnam Brand Day.

Economists believe that real estate will remain a safe shelter for investors, and will still bring attractive profits in the post-Covid-19 period.

The southernmost provinces of Ca Mau and Bac Lieu have recently emerged as Vietnam’s largest shrimp exporters, helping Vietnamese shrimp secure a foothold on the world seafood market.

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on April 20 ordered advancing the export quota of 100,000 tonnes of rice from that set for May in order to ease difficulties for firms that have rice stuck at ports but are unable to submit customs declarations.

