22/06/2020 17:53:08 (GMT +7)
BUSINESS
 
 
Having no orders, companies downsize workforce

 
 
22/06/2020    16:41 GMT+7

Thousands of workers in the garment and footwear industries will be laid off soon as companies still cannot receive new orders.

PouYuen Vietnam, located in Binh Tan district, HCM City, is a large company with 60,000 workers. Cu Phat Nghiep, chair of the Trade Union, said the orders have been on the decline since March.

Having no orders, companies downsize workforce

The number of orders for June dropped by 50 percent and the decreases are higher for July, August and September. No new order for the fourth quarter has come.

“About 6,000 workers will be laid off. We are considering the list of workers to lay off and we plan to make them public on June 20,” Nghiep said, adding that the 6,000 workers are those in divisions which do not receive orders. The layoff would be implemented within three months, from June 20 to August.

A survey by VietnamWorks on 400 businesses and 3,400 job seekers during the epidemic and after the social distancing period found that nearly 60 percent businesses are capable of either maintaining or continuing to develop their business.

Hue Phong Footwear in Go Vap district has sent a document to the HCMC Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs about the plan to scale down the operation because of Covid-19.

 


The company has to lay off 2,222 workers from June 16 and relocate its production base to Tra Vinh province.

Not only garment and footwear companies, businesses in the manufacturing industry and service sector are also considering cutting the workforce.

The representative of a game firm in HCM City said revenue had dropped seriously. He has to cut 50 percent of the staff, while the remaining workers would receive 75-80 percent of their salaries.

A survey by VietnamWorks on 400 businesses and 3,400 job seekers during the epidemic and after the social distancing period found that nearly 60 percent businesses are capable of either maintaining or continuing to develop their business.

The businesses that suffered from Covid-19 accounted for 40 percent. Of these, 30 percent of businesses decided to downsize the staff to survive the crisis, while 10 percent decided to reduce the workforce as well as salaries.

Truong Van Cam, deputy chair of Vitas said Vietnam’s garment industry relies on exports. When export markets closed their doors because of the epidemic, the number of orders for products for export decreased by 25 percent in April and 30 percent in May.

The lack of input materials also forced textile and garment companies to scale down production.

A report from the General Statistics Office (GSO) found that foreign-invested enterprises are lacking materials the most, at 39.6 percent. If counting import companies only, the figure would be 56.9 percent. Garment and footwear companies haf the biggest impact, 70.3 percent and 71 percent, respectively.

Le Ha 

State organisations propose to send workers abroad

State organisations propose to send workers abroad

Member of the National Assembly’s Committee for Legal Affairs Pham Van Hoa talks about the added regulation that allows public non-business units run by provincial and municipal People’s Committees to send workers abroad.

Auto manufacturers manage to retain workers

Auto manufacturers manage to retain workers

While automobile manufacturers in the world have laid off workers in large quantities to reduce operation costs during the Covid-19 crisis, automobile joint ventures in Vietnam have retained their workforce.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
Vietnamese, Japanese businesses enhance cooperation through online platform
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the SME Support Japan organisation introduced J-GoodTech, a Japanese online business matching platform, to Vietnamese enterprises on June 19.

Money oversupply: sign of weak growth
Money oversupply: sign of weak growth
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Last week, interbank liquidity was in excess and the interest rate dropped to a record low, signs showing that capital has become ‘stagnant’.

Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
Vietnam gov’t seeks to nearly triple wind power capacity to 12,000MW
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Provincial authorities are responsible for choosing investors and implementing the newly added projects.

AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
AirPods maker in Vietnam speeds up production with massive recruitment
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Luxshare ICT announced they are still hiring 300 workers per day from June 18 to 20 for production expansion in North Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 22
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Development strategy for building material sector to be devised

COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA
COVID-19 affects Vietnamese businesses in benefiting from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

Although the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is great news for Vietnamese businesses, they should not expect too much as the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging in Europe.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 21
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 21
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

Decree drafted to empower SSC to halt market trading

Big players enter Vietnamese stock market
Big players enter Vietnamese stock market
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

A large amount of cash released in quantitative easing packages by central banks will be an abundant source of capital for the domestic stock market in the near future.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 20
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 20
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

Social housing expected to fuel Vietnam's property market

Resolutions on highway projects, corporate income tax cut approved
Resolutions on highway projects, corporate income tax cut approved
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly on Friday approved a resolution that will turn three public private partnership (PPP) sub-projects of the North-South Highway to public-invested.

Insurers keep cash bonus, but rates get lower in 2020
Insurers keep cash bonus, but rates get lower in 2020
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

Non-life insurers have cut back cash dividend rates for 2020 by maximum five percentage points as they prepare for a global economic downturn.

M&amp;As are restructuring Vietnam's e-commerce field
M&As are restructuring Vietnam's e-commerce field
BUSINESSicon  21/06/2020 

After Tiki and Sendo complete their merger, the e-commerce market will be controlled by three big players – Tiki-Sendo, Lazada and Shopee.

FDI into electronics should promote local companies
FDI into electronics should promote local companies
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

The electronic industry of Vietnam is heavily dependent on FDI.

Vietnamese PM asks to manage solar power projects for national security
Vietnamese PM asks to manage solar power projects for national security
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

The Prime Minister has requested the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) propose suitable management solutions for solar power projects.

Legislature adopts resolution on reducing corporate income tax
Legislature adopts resolution on reducing corporate income tax
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly on June 19 passed a resolution on reducing corporate income tax in 2020 for enterprises, cooperatives, public non-production agencies and other organisations, with 91.1 percent of votes.

Guest workers scheduled to work abroad stuck at home
Guest workers scheduled to work abroad stuck at home
BUSINESSicon  20/06/2020 

Nguyen Canh Viet, 29, from Ha Tinh province, still cannot leave fir Japan to work despite the scheduled departure in early May.

NA passes EVIPA, Public-Private Partnership Law
NA passes EVIPA, Public-Private Partnership Law
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly passed the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) Thursday morning in Ha Noi.

Enterprises need legal counsel on 'force majeure' during COVID-19
Enterprises need legal counsel on 'force majeure' during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

Enterprises should carefully study the “force majeure” clauses in contracts and consult experts in assessing their rights and obligations pertaining to the clauses to resolve any disputes on contract performance obligations

Vietnam's “lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
Vietnam's “lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
FEATUREicon  20/06/2020 

Thieu lychee, a specialty fruit of Luc Ngan district in northern Bac Giang province, are expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world, Japan, 

More News
. Latest news

