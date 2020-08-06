Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/08/2020    15:31 GMT+7

The low-cost market segment is a strategy for luxury brands to offset revenue decreases and diversify sources of revenue.

Ong Bau, a coffee chain established by a group of businessmen, had opened 100 shops in 15 cities and provinces as of early July.

High-end brands target mid, low-end market to offset revenue losses

The three founders of the chain said they have 600 applications for franchising and hope to have 10,000 shops by 2022.

The outstanding feature of the chain is the strategy in competing with rivals in pricing. One cup of iced milk coffee costs VND18,000, lower than the prices of any other chains.

At Highlands Coffee, Guta Café, My Life Coffee, Coffee House and Passio, a similar cup of coffee is sold at VND29,000-39,000.

Meanwhile, the coffee chains in higher-end market segment such as Trung Nguyen, Starbucks, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Paris Baguette, the price is around VND75,000. At luxury Runam, a cup of coffee is sold at VND115,000 or higher.

The appearance of Ong Bau, with shops on streets, is a ‘wake-up call’ for high-end coffee chains.

The chains, in an effort to seek new sources of revenue, have tried to approach middle and low income earners. The number of such chains increased after social distancing in April and May.

According to Euromonitor, tea and coffee chains in Vietnam have revenue of $1 billion a year, but mid- and high-end chains only make up 15-20 percent.
 

According to Euromonitor, tea and coffee chains in Vietnam have revenue of $1 billion a year, but mid- and high-end chains only make up 15-20 percent.

The remaining is reserved for many different service providers, from street vendors to coffee booths to cafés on pavements.

On the streets of Nguyen Oanh in Go Vap district and Truong Son in Tan Binh and crowded streets in the central area of HCM City, street vendors appear at 7-9 am every day. Tens of cups of take-away coffee are sold during the two hours at VND29,000 per cup.

On Tran Huy Lieu street in Phu Nhuan district, coffee from Vinacafe’s vendor sells at VND12,000-14,000 per cup.

“The appearance of street coffee chains is arousing businesspeople,” said Nguyen Ba Ngoc from NBN Media, a consultancy firm. "As the mid- and high-end market segments have become narrow, the low-cost market segment appears very attractive."

“The market is very large, easy to please and doesn’t require high investment capital,” he said, explaining why it deserves investment.

“As income has decreased, consumers have tightened their purse strings. That is what F&B chains have learned,” he said, adding that it would be unwise to ignore the low-cost market segment.

Le Ha 

Vietnamese peppercorn containers stuck in Nepal eligible to return home
Vietnamese peppercorn containers stuck in Nepal eligible to return home
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The customs of Nepal has issued a "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) allowing Vietnamese exporters' peppercorn containers that have been stuck in the country for several months to return home, 

Facebook and MPI launch “Vitality of Vietnam” programme
Facebook and MPI launch “Vitality of Vietnam” programme
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment and Facebook on Friday launched the "Vitality of Vietnam" programme, aiming to promote national image, encourage investment, and develop human resources for businesses

Vietnamese consumers became the most avid savers globally
Vietnamese consumers became the most avid savers globally
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam topped the world in terms of having the most avid savers with 72 per cent, followed by Hong Kong (68 percent) and Singapore (65 percent), according to the Conference Board Global Consumer Confidence Survey released this week.

Vietnam becomes second most optimistic country in Q2 2020: Nielsen
Vietnam becomes second most optimistic country in Q2 2020: Nielsen
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

After one year, Job security overtook Health to become No.1 concern of Vietnamese consumers.

Pork supply and demand to be in balance by year-end: official
Pork supply and demand to be in balance by year-end: official
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The domestic short supply of pork is expected to be offset by imports, but it is difficult to import pork now because of a decline of 12 percent in global supply of pigs, mostly caused by Asian Swine Fever (ASF).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 8
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 8
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

Industrial production declines in HCM City in seven months

Vietnamese startups encountering challenges in IPO process
Vietnamese startups encountering challenges in IPO process
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

After a successful funding round to prove its strengths, a startup usually aims at the initial public offering (IPO) in order to expand its activities and increase its value. 

IZs outside major cities becoming popular investment
IZs outside major cities becoming popular investment
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Instead of projects with a small scale, realtors are now developing large projects in areas away from the city center.

Higher unemployment rate: the dark side of the economy
Higher unemployment rate: the dark side of the economy
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

More businesses have had to suspend their operations or shut down, bringing about a high unemployment rate.

Vietnam may see negative GDP growth rate this year
Vietnam may see negative GDP growth rate this year
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

Economists have predicted that Vietnam’s GDP may be negative this year as the possibility of a second outbreak exists.

Vietnamese consumers become the most avid savers globally
Vietnamese consumers become the most avid savers globally
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Vietnam topped the world in terms of having the most avid savers with 72 percent, followed by Hong Kong (68 percent) and Singapore (65 percent), according to the Conference Board Global Consumer Confidence Survey released this week.

Singaporean imprint in the Vietnamese property market
Singaporean imprint in the Vietnamese property market
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Singaporean property developers are maintaining consistency with their ventures in Vietnam, based on generally healthy economic growth and an emerging middle class.

VN firms export products to Japan via retail channel
VN firms export products to Japan via retail channel
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

As demand is very weak now in the world market, Vietnam needs to respect every new opportunity to boost exports.

Getting legal framework up to speed with EVFTA
Getting legal framework up to speed with EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

With the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement coming into force, Vietnam’s investment and trade ties with the European Union are expected to receive a new boost.

Industrial property proves most resilient to COVID-19
Industrial property proves most resilient to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

It has been a tough year so far for property investors, but one segment is weathering the storm better than most: industrial property.

Nikkei Asian Review: Samsung Electronics looks to shift production to VN
Nikkei Asian Review: Samsung Electronics looks to shift production to VN
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Samsung Electronics will end personal computer production in China as it looks to shift production to Viet Nam to cut costs and remain competitive in the PC business, according to the Nikkei Asian Review. 

Southeast Asian companies to accelerate IPO plans
Southeast Asian companies to accelerate IPO plans
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Southeast Asian tech and consumer durables companies are mulling over applying for IPO in 2020 while startups in Vietnam are looking at choppy waters.

Vietnam’s proptech startups favored by investors despite Covid-19
Vietnam’s proptech startups favored by investors despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Many Vietnam’s startups have died young during Covid-19, but startups in the real estate sector, or proptech, appear to have been unhurt by the epidemic.

Banks struggle to raise capital amid Covid-19
Banks struggle to raise capital amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

In light of the unpredictable developments relating to the Covid-19 pandemic, many banks in Vietnam are attempting to raise capital but most of their plans have been delayed,

Record high gold prices see citizens keen to cash in
Record high gold prices see citizens keen to cash in
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Masses of people nationwide have been flocking to jewellery shops in order to sell the precious metal to cash in on the increasing trend of gold prices reaching an all-time high of VND62 million per tael.

