Imex Pan Pacific Group wins bid for VND6.83-trillion project on Phu Quoc

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen’s Imex Pan Pacific Group has won the bid to invest in a VND6.83 trillion (US$293 million) duty-free zone on Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Kien Giang Province, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported.
With 12 major components, the project will cover 100 hectares in Bai Vong Hamlet, Ham Ninh Commune, Phu Quoc District, and is scheduled for completion five years after it begins construction.
The duty-free zone is expected to diversify tourism services on Phu Quoc. SGT
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has said it has been working on a pilot plan to bring international tourists to select islands, with Phu Quoc among those considered.
As one of the nation's most popular tourist destinations, Phu Quoc island is being considered as a destination to trial a pilot scheme as the country plots a roadmap to reopen for international tourists.
