15/06/2020 15:26:21 (GMT +7)
Imex Pan Pacific Group wins bid for VND6.83-trillion project on Phu Quoc

 
 
15/06/2020    15:22 GMT+7

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen’s Imex Pan Pacific Group has won the bid to invest in a VND6.83 trillion (US$293 million) duty-free zone on Phu Quoc Island off the coast of Kien Giang Province, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported.

An aerial view of Phu Quoc Island. IPPG has won the bid to invest in a duty-free zone on the island – PHOTO: VGP

With 12 major components, the project will cover 100 hectares in Bai Vong Hamlet, Ham Ninh Commune, Phu Quoc District, and is scheduled for completion five years after it begins construction.

The duty-free zone is expected to diversify tourism services on Phu Quoc. SGT

Phu Quoc Island likely to welcome foreign tourists back

Phu Quoc Island likely to welcome foreign tourists back

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has said it has been working on a pilot plan to bring international tourists to select islands, with Phu Quoc among those considered.

 
Guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on Phu Quoc

Guests enjoy wonderful tourism experience on Phu Quoc

As one of the nation’s most popular tourist destinations, Phu Quoc island is being considered as a destination to trial a pilot scheme as the country plots a roadmap to reopen for international tourists.

 
 

Vietnam's veggie, fruit exports exceed US$1.5 billion in H1
Vietnam's veggie, fruit exports exceed US$1.5 billion in H1
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Exports of vegetable and fruits fetched more than 1.5 billion USD in the first six months of the year, a year-on-year decline of 14.5 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 15
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 15
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen wants to invest in Bac Van Phong

Vietnam to encourage construction of cheap apartments
Vietnam to encourage construction of cheap apartments
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The State of Vietnam will employ policies to encourage the development of cheap commercial houses to remove difficulties for the real estate market and enterprises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More investors join Vietnamese stock market, cash flows in
More investors join Vietnamese stock market, cash flows in
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

As many as 102,000 trading accounts opened in the last months, showing the attractiveness of the stock market.

Vietnam's resort property market to remain stagnant in H2
Vietnam's resort property market to remain stagnant in H2
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The luxury resort real estate business is expected to continue sliding in the coming months because the number of foreign travelers to Vietnam has yet to recover.

Vietnamese big firms adjust business plans because of Covid-19
Vietnamese big firms adjust business plans because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Under pressure from investors, annual business plans are rarely changed at large enterprises. But things may be different this year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 14
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 14
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

SBV eyes tightening non-bank credit in corporate bonds, property

Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing
Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The sales of automobile surged 62 percent month-on-month in May following the end of social distancing measures, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

PV Power to build four new LNG-fired plants
PV Power to build four new LNG-fired plants
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), has completed plans for the construction of four liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power plants.

Vietnam gears up to export cars
Vietnam gears up to export cars
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnamese manufacturers are taking steps to become the ‘new Detroit of Asia’.

Employee recruitment in Vietnam to pick up strongly post-COVID
Employee recruitment in Vietnam to pick up strongly post-COVID
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Worker demand is expected to soar after COVID-19. Businesses will expand recruitment activities as they need workers to revive production and grab opportunities from investors' relocation moves.

Banking transactions, mobile payments grow sharply in Vietnam in first four months
Banking transactions, mobile payments grow sharply in Vietnam in first four months
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Non-cash payments continue to boom in Vietnam this year as the country has seen a surge in banking transactions and mobile payments in the first four months of the year, according to an official from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Earnings key for Vietnamese firms to enjoy tax cut: deputies
Earnings key for Vietnamese firms to enjoy tax cut: deputies
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The new proposal on tax cuts for local firms should focus on changes of earnings, not personnel, so it benefits the worst-hit companies during COVID-19, National Assembly (NA) deputies said on Thursday.

Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation aims to disburse annual investment up to US$690mil.
Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation aims to disburse annual investment up to US$690mil.
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has targeted disbursing investment of VND13-16 trillion (US$561-690 million) annually to focus capital on key industries and sectors to promote economic growth.

Vietnamese manufacturers urged to take advantage of online platforms to reach global buyers
Vietnamese manufacturers urged to take advantage of online platforms to reach global buyers
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnamese manufacturers must enhance their online platforms to increase their adaptability to disruptions and gain access to buyers in both traditional and new markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said.

VN shares post biggest loss in two months
VN shares post biggest loss in two months
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

Vietnamese shares posted the biggest loss in seven weeks as investors oversold on the pessimism of the US central bank about global economic prospects.

Climbing the value chain to maximise investment
Climbing the value chain to maximise investment
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

In general, foreign investors are seeking safe, stable investment environments with established real estate market practices, rule of law, and structured land ownership, with available financial support from banks.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 13
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 13
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

Huge potential for developing resort property market

East Ho Chi Minh City entices new investors
East Ho Chi Minh City entices new investors
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

The recent green light for HCM City People’s Committee to set up an innovative hub in the east would make the so-called Vietnam Silicon Valley come to life and attract further investment into the city’s real estate market.

Economists warn of stagflation because of COVID-19
Economists warn of stagflation because of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam needs to keep inflation and interest rates at low levels, stabilize the exchange rate, accelerate public investments, and improve the investment environment, economists say.

