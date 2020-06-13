Imex Pan Pacific Group wins bid for VND6.83-trillion project on Phu Quoc

An aerial view of Phu Quoc Island. IPPG has won the bid to invest in a duty-free zone on the island – PHOTO: VGP

With 12 major components, the project will cover 100 hectares in Bai Vong Hamlet, Ham Ninh Commune, Phu Quoc District, and is scheduled for completion five years after it begins construction.

The duty-free zone is expected to diversify tourism services on Phu Quoc. SGT