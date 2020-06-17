Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
18/06/2020 17:20:31 (GMT +7)
BUSINESS
 
 
Industrial real estate to be a highlight in Vietnam: Analysts

 
 
18/06/2020    15:48 GMT+7

Industrial real estate is expected to be a highlight in Vietnam, especially after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement comes into being, analysts have said.

Industrial real estate to be a highlight: Analysts hinh anh 1

FDI in real estate fell sharply in the first quarter of this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak and made up only 3.08 percent of the total.

However, analysts said, the decline is temporary as, in fact, many foreign investors are awaiting business opportunities in the country.

Savills Vietnam Deputy Managing Director Troy Griffiths said the EVFTA demonstrates the Vietnamese Government’s commitment to turning Vietnam into a leading destination in Asia’s manufacturing industry.

Bilateral trade is likely to be enhanced, triggering increases in FDI, jobs, and opportunities in all property segments, especially industrial real estate, he said.

John Campbell, Manager of Industrial Services at Savills Vietnam, said orders from EU clients rose in anticipation of the signing of the agreement.

He explained that the EVFTA will facilitate the application of cutting-edge production technologies as well as personnel training, stressing that the Vietnamese Government has gradually removed business’s concerns over feasibility, workforce shortages, and extra costs.

 

Industrial real estate has attracted the attention of foreign investors in Vietnam over the last three years, analysts said, due to the country’s economic stability and rapid urbanisation.

Vietnam is one of only a few countries worldwide to have successfully contained the COVID-19 pandemic, and investors view the country an ideal destination and have sought opportunities at local industrial parks and processing centres.

According to Su Ngoc Khuong, Senior Director of Savills Vietnam, many investors are seeking land plots with areas from 500 to 1,000 ha for industrial parks, while many producers want to expand their factories.

Given this, Hanoi, HCM City, and Long An, Binh Duong, and Dong Nai provinces in the south are favourable for FDI attraction, he said.

CBRE also confirmed there is a scarcity of industrial land for lease amid increasing demand, which has made rentals soar in Hanoi and HCM City since the beginning of this year./.VNA

Latest news

