04/08/2020 09:09:55 (GMT +7)
Manufacturers rush to assemble cars to enjoy 50% registration tax cut

04/08/2020    08:01 GMT+7

The automobile market has become bustling with more and more car models, mostly domestically assembled, introduced.

Two Japanese automobile manufacturers have launched two of their best sellers – CR-V and Mitsubishi Xpander. Both of them are assembled in Vietnam.

Manufacturers rush to assemble cars to enjoy 50% registration tax cut



Honda CR-V is Honda’s strategic product with five generations since its first launch in the world in 2016. More than 26,000 products have been sold in Vietnam since 2017.

At the Mitsubishi Xpander 2020 launching ceremony at its factory in Binh Duong, managers of Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam (MMV) said the assembling of the best selling model in Vietnam shows the manufacturer’s efforts to scale up its production here and contribute to the development of Vietnam’s autonomy.

The Japanese manufacturer affirmed that there is no quality difference between Mitsubishi Xpander 2020 assembled in Vietnam and imports and that they meet Japanese quality.

Xpander joined the Vietnamese market two years ago and 27,000 products had been sold by June 2020.

In 2017, Toyota unexpectedly decided to import Fortuner, also a prevalent model, to sell domestically rather than assemble Fortuner in Vietnam. But in 2019, the manufacturer decided to assemble Fortuner in Vietnam again to enjoy the preferences offered by the Vietnamese government in an effort to develop the domestic automobile industry.

Rapid-fire news about the assembling and launching of new car models has come since the second half of July after the first quiet half of the year. More than 10 new car models have been introduced so far.

CEO of Ford Vietnam Pham Van Dung said the manufacturer has just expanded its factory in Hai Duong in preparation to increase production capacity and assemble some new models for the domestic market.

 


Rapid-fire news about the assembling and launching of new car models has come since the second half of July after the first quiet half of the year. More than 10 new car models have been introduced so far.

Nissan Navara Black Edition was launched on July 15 with considerable improvements in design and technology. The first pick-up model launched in Vietnam so far this year has the retail price of VND845 million.

Thaco Kia has surprised people when launching the small-size crossover Seltos without any notice in advance. Four versions of Seltos have prices between VND589 million and VND719 million.

The prices are a little bit higher than Ford EcoSport (VND545-689 million), lower than Hyundai Kona (VND636-750 million) and Honda HR-V (VND786-866 million).

The Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) reported that the total sales as of the end of June had decreased by 31 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to Pham Thanh Le, administrator of otofun forum, the demand in Vietnam is never low, and if automobile manufacturers apply reasonable pricing policies, the market would be bustling towards the end of the year. 

Linh Ha

Inconsistent policies burden VN automobile industry

Car sales dropped sharply by 40 percent in Q1 2020 as several industries cannot reach agreement on solutions to develop the automobile industry.

With tax and fee decreases, automobiles will be cheaper than ever

If the government agrees to slash taxes and fees for domestically assembled cars, this will be a ‘doping dose’ for domestic automobile manufacturers and consumers.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam economic outlook remains positive despite Covid-19 resurgence: HSBC
Vietnam economic outlook remains positive despite Covid-19 resurgence: HSBC
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

HSBC economists forecast GDP expansion of 3% in 2020 for Vietnam, the only ASEAN country they expect to have positive growth this year.

Sky-high livestock prices may breach competition law
Sky-high livestock prices may breach competition law
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Although many livestock companies could face an inspection to ensure they follow through on commitments to cut their prices, the market outlook still looks dreary in spite of the government’s call to stabilise the selling cost of live pigs.

Aligning with trade remedy principles
Aligning with trade remedy principles
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Agreement (EVFTA) is a giant leap for Vietnam in international integration.

Ministry seeks to further open petroleum retail market
Ministry seeks to further open petroleum retail market
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for allowing all foreign investors to further participate in the petroleum retail market.

F&amp;B firms prepare for possible second round of social distancing
F&B firms prepare for possible second round of social distancing
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Though local F&B businesses don't want social distancing to return in August, the experiences they had in April are helping them prepare.

Vietnam factory activity dips in July as Covid-19 impacts grow
Vietnam factory activity dips in July as Covid-19 impacts grow
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Despite a drop in output in July, firms remained confident in the 12-month outlook for production.

Vietnamese startups bag millions of US dollars despite COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnamese startups bag millions of US dollars despite COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

A slew of Vietnamese startups managed to secure millions of US dollars even in the midst of the rapidly escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

Electricity of Vietnam suggests not to extend deadline for wind farm FiT
Electricity of Vietnam suggests not to extend deadline for wind farm FiT
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

In order to ensure transparency and stability in the selling price of wind power, EVN opposes the Ministry of Industry and Trade's proposal to extend the deadline on the current feed-in tariff (FiT) scheme for wind power projects

An electricity competitive retail market for Vietnam? It’s still far away
An electricity competitive retail market for Vietnam? It’s still far away
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

With the Party Politburo’s Resolution No 55 on the national power development strategy by 2030, Vietnamese hoped there would be a competitive electricity market.

Vietnam fulfills international commitments as EVFTA takes effect
Vietnam fulfills international commitments as EVFTA takes effect
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam will continue to fulfill its international commitments so that it can take full advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and recover its economy amid a resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietjet reports loss of over VND2.1 trillion for H1
Vietjet reports loss of over VND2.1 trillion for H1
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has reported a loss of over VND2.11 trillion (approx. US$90.5 million) in air transportation business in the first half of this year.

Shares to correct on worries of virus surge
Shares to correct on worries of virus surge
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

 Vietnamese shares may continue to fall this week as a spike in fresh coronavirus cases fuelled concerns that the path to economic recovery could be hindered.

VN businesses seek low-cost capital to develop infrastructure
VN businesses seek low-cost capital to develop infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to consolidate the capital market and banking system to seek capital, including foreign capital, at reasonable costs needed for infrastructure development, experts say.

Vietnam Airlines, ACV suffer heavy losses due to COVID-19
Vietnam Airlines, ACV suffer heavy losses due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely dragged down revenues of the Vietnam Airlines Corporation (Vietnam Airlines) and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) in the second quarter of this year.

Economic growth projected to reach about 7 percent in 2021
Economic growth projected to reach about 7 percent in 2021
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on the building of plans for socio-economic development and State budget estimate for 2021, with a target of about 7 percent of economic growth for the year.

Covid-19 holding Vietnam’s economic growth back
Covid-19 holding Vietnam’s economic growth back
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Asian economies in general, including Vietnam’s, won’t see high growth rates if other economies continue to struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic, experts have said.

Enterprises in industrial parks urged to use hi-tech equipment
Enterprises in industrial parks urged to use hi-tech equipment
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

 Enterprises in export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs) should use high technologies to better manage manufacturing processes and improve product quality.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 3
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 3
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City listens to EU businesses

Vietnam emerges as popular industrial property destination: CBRE
Vietnam emerges as popular industrial property destination: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

Vietnam has emerged as a popular destination for industrial property projects as increased labour costs, trade disputes and COVID-19 prompt global manufacturers to vary their supply chains throughout Asia, according to CBRE.

Ministry of Construction eyes building low-cost housing
Ministry of Construction eyes building low-cost housing
BUSINESSicon  03/08/2020 

 The Ministry of Construction (MoC) is completing a draft resolution to encourage the development of low-cost commercial apartments to submit to the Government in the third quarter of this year.

Latest news

