Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 04:58:29 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Mekong Delta catfish farmers worry about lower prices

 
 
19/04/2020    18:17 GMT+7

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predicts that the total catfish output in the world will reach 3 million tons in 2020, of which 50 percent is from Vietnam.

Mekong Delta’s farmers, however, are worried as catfish prices have been sliding. Catfish is sold at VND17,000-18,000 per kilogram, lower than the production cost of VND24,000-25,000 per kilogram.

Mekong Delta catfish farmers worry about lower prices



Chung Van Tuoi, from Tan Chau commune of An Giang province, who has been farming catfish for 30 years, said he has never incurred such a big loss.

“I have taken a loss of VND300 million selling 50 tons of catfish,” he said. “The pandemic has caused Chinese demand todecrease."

“Farmers have been put into a dilemma. If they sell catfish now, they will incur big losses. But if they don’t, they will incur a bigger loss,” he said.

The Vietnam Pangasius Association confirmed that catfish prices have decreased by 30-40 percent since December 2019 because of the export decreases.

The localities which are suffering most from the price decreases include An Phu, Chau Phu and Chau Thanh districts in An Giang province, Hong Ngu district in Dong Thap, Nga Bay City in Hau Giang, Vinh Thanh and Thoi Lai districts in Can Tho, and Tan Thanh and Moc Hoa in Long An.

The localities which are suffering most from the price decreases include An Phu, Chau Phu and Chau Thanh districts in An Giang province, Hong Ngu district in Dong Thap, Nga Bay City in Hau Giang, Vinh Thanh and Thoi Lai districts in Can Tho, and Tan Thanh and Moc Hoa in Long An.

 

The catfish export turnover to ASEAN decreased by 20 percent on average, of which the value of exports to Thailand decreased by 11 percent and Singapore by 34 percent.

Catfish breeders have also seen prices dropping dramatically.

Ha Thi Tuyen in Can Tho City said in previous years, she made a profit of VND200 million from every three months of farming catfish for breeders on 2 hectares of water surface. But Tuyen cannot sell breeders these days though the price has decreased by 20 percent.

A farmer said the production cost per kilogram of breeder is VND29,000-31,000 per kilogram, while the selling price is no more than VND25,000 per kilogram.

According to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), since mid-March, Chinese importers have begun placing orders with Vietnamese exporters as the country has better controlled the epidemic. Exports to the Chinese and Hong Kong markets may become stable in April.

Meanwhile, exports to the US market in February brought turnover of $20.6 million, up by 67 percent compared with the same period last year.

However, VASEP has warned that challenges still exist.

Linh Ha

After Covid-19 epidemic peak, Chinese market opens again to Vietnam’s catfish

After Covid-19 epidemic peak, Chinese market opens again to Vietnam’s catfish

Catfish exporters hope that orders from China will increase again as this country has passed the Covid-19 epidemic peak.

VN catfish sellers try to conquer home market

VN catfish sellers try to conquer home market

Seafood companies have vowed to bring catfish to Vietnamese dining tables after their success in the world market.

 
 

Other News

.
Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020
Extra efforts made to sign RCEP in Vietnam in late 2020
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) dialogue partners are advancing the review of legal texts, with an expectation of the process finishing in July so the pact can be signed at the ASEAN Summit in Vietnam later this year as scheduled.

Online payments become more popular in Vietnam
Online payments become more popular in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung says that Covid-19 has brought great challenges, but that challenges are often associated with opportunities.

COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over the global economy, the HCM City office space market has not been badly affected this year,...

Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 more airplanes despite difficulties
Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 more airplanes despite difficulties
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 additional airplanes despite numerous difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

FDI enterprises in Vietnam preparing for life after pandemic
FDI enterprises in Vietnam preparing for life after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam have been maintaining production despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak while preparing plans to recover after the pandemic ends.

Vietnam export targets still attainable under certain conditions
Vietnam export targets still attainable under certain conditions
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

If Covid-19 is contained by Q2, exports will bounce back and the 7-8 percent export growth rate in 2020 will be within reach.

Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact
Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on the long-term issuer default ratings (IDRs) of two State-owned banks and a wholly foreign-owned bank in Vietnam to Stable from Positive,

Vietnam accelerates process to put EU trade deal into operation
Vietnam accelerates process to put EU trade deal into operation
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The European Union (EU) – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will officially take effect for both the EU and Vietnam after the National Assembly ratifies and the two sides complete the notification procedures under the agreement.

Transport Ministry tries to save Vietnam Airlines, experts cite legal constraints
Transport Ministry tries to save Vietnam Airlines, experts cite legal constraints
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

If enterprises are treated unequally, Vietnam will suffer immeasurable consequences, said lzwyer Truong Thanh Duc from Basico Law Firm.

VN's industrial realty still grows during pandemic
VN's industrial realty still grows during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

While many realty segments have suffered losses from the pandemic, industrial realty business have kept growing in Vietnam.

Firms demand tax incentives to fight economic downturn
Firms demand tax incentives to fight economic downturn
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Capital city-based businesses on Thursday asked for specific tax policies from local authorities as they struggle with the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

Vietnamese, Chinese officials discuss maintaining trade
Vietnamese, Chinese officials discuss maintaining trade
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh held phone talks with Director of China’s General Administration of Customs Ni Yuefeng and Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan on April 17

VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenue
VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenue
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance will focus on improving the business climate and creating favourable conditions for businesses to accelerate growth, which is important to ensure State budget revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aviation policies fair and equal for all airlines, says transport ministry
Aviation policies fair and equal for all airlines, says transport ministry
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport said it did not assign the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to study a protection policy dedicated to Vietnam Airlines, which recently reported a loss of VND20 trillion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Securities Commission to launch one-stop information disclosure system
State Securities Commission to launch one-stop information disclosure system
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The State Securities Commission (SSC) will soon launch an electronic one-stop information disclosure system for the stock market, news site tinnhanhchungkhoan reported on Thursday.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 18
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 18
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Q2 growth likely to suffer from pandemic

Pandemic presents opportunity for Vietnamese enterprise restructuring
Pandemic presents opportunity for Vietnamese enterprise restructuring
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The fact that nearly 35,000 enterprises have now withdrawn from the market three months after the COVID-19 outbreak first appeared in Vietnam reveals the huge impact it has had on business and production.

Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU
Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has already made it quite difficult for Vietnamese goods to enter the US and EU markets and the outlook for the second quarter is also gloomy, according to Cong Thuong (Industry & Trade) newspaper.

Will the Jetstar Pacific brandname be eliminated?
Will the Jetstar Pacific brandname be eliminated?
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Jetstar Pacific Airlines (JPA), the low-cost Vietnamese air carrier, is moving ahead with the third restructuring, expected to be carried out after the epidemic ends.

Vietnamese Finance Ministry proposes tax exemption
Vietnamese Finance Ministry proposes tax exemption
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance recently has added non-woven fabrics, which are used to produce protective clothing, into the list of import tax exemption.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 