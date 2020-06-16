Mekong Delta leads in provincial competitive index

The Mekong Delta has topped six economic regions nationwide in terms of provincial competitive index (PCI) over the past five years,

Dubbed the country’s largest rice granary, the Mekong Delta comprises 12 provinces and one centrally-run city.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vo Tan Thanh reported at a seminar held in Vinh Long province on June 15.

He assessed that the region has made considerable efforts over the years with many localities leading economic management quality across the country.

In the 2015-2019 period, the regional PCI increased by 10 percent, equivalent to 5.95 points, from 59 points in 2015 to 64.99 points last year.

Among the top 20 provinces and cites leading the national PCI rankings, the Mekong Delta currently has five, namely Dong Thap, Vinh Long, Ben Tre, Long An and Can Tho.

Of which, Dong Thap has maintained its second position amongst 63 provinces and cities nationwide for three consecutive years.

An Giang is the province with the highest rise in both rankings and scores in the delta in 2019, while Vinh Long is a great climber in the rankings and now amongst the Top 5.

