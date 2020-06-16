Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
16/06/2020 11:22:32 (GMT +7)
Mekong Delta leads in provincial competitive index

 
 
16/06/2020    11:18 GMT+7

The Mekong Delta has topped six economic regions nationwide in terms of provincial competitive index (PCI) over the past five years,

Dubbed the country’s largest rice granary, the Mekong Delta comprises 12 provinces and one centrally-run city. 

Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Vo Tan Thanh reported at a seminar held in Vinh Long province on June 15.

He assessed that the region has made considerable efforts over the years with many localities leading economic management quality across the country.

In the 2015-2019 period, the regional PCI increased by 10 percent, equivalent to 5.95 points, from 59 points in 2015 to 64.99 points last year.

Among the top 20 provinces and cites leading the national PCI rankings, the Mekong Delta currently has five, namely Dong Thap, Vinh Long, Ben Tre, Long An and Can Tho.

 

Of which, Dong Thap has maintained its second position amongst 63 provinces and cities nationwide for three consecutive years.

An Giang is the province with the highest rise in both rankings and scores in the delta in 2019, while Vinh Long is a great climber in the rankings and now amongst the Top 5.

Mekong Delta in 50-100 years will be radically different

Mekong Delta in 50-100 years will be radically different

Scientists predict that in 50-100 years, the Mekong Delta may be one meter below the sea water level because of climate change.

Mekong Delta pins hopes on domestic tourism to fuel recovery

Mekong Delta pins hopes on domestic tourism to fuel recovery

Tourism authorities in the Mekong Delta are stepping up efforts to attract domestic visitors, with a focus on regaining trust so that they feel safe about going to tourist destinations and lodgings there.

 
 

