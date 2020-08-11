Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/08/2020 19:43:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam considers bidding on solar power prices

12/08/2020    18:30 GMT+7

A policy allowing investors to bid on solar power prices is being developed by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT). It is expected to be submitted to the Prime Minister this August and applied this year.

The projects to attend bids must be ones listed in the power development program approved by appropriate agencies and which enter commercial operation prior to June 30, 2022 and have the capability of releasing capacity at the COD (commercial operate date), according to VnExpress.

Vietnam considers bidding on solar power prices



After chosen, investors will have to follow procedures for the bidding, including site clearance, design and other professional agreements.

The bidding will be organized separately for two different types of solar power projects – ground-mounted and floating solar power.

The maximum total capacity of the projects of one investor must not be higher than 20 percent of total capacity of projects to attend bids.

A bid will be considered valid if at least five investors attend the bid and observe legal procedures for bidding.

At present, under Decision 13/2020, the solar projects licensed prior to November 23, 2019 and put into commercial operation prior to December 31, 2020 will still enjoy the FIT (feed in tariff) mechanism. Other projects will obtain electricity sale contracts through bidding.

As for the projects in Ninh Thuan province, listed in the power development program, and to be put into commercial operation prior to January 1, 2021, they have the price of 9.35 cent per kwh (VND2,086). The price doesn’t include VAT and will be applied for 20 years.

At present, under Decision 13/2020, the solar projects licensed prior to November 23, 2019 and put into commercial operation prior to December 31, 2020 will still enjoy the FIT (feed in tariff) mechanism. Other projects will obtain electricity sale contracts through bidding.
 

Prior to that, in a document to the government last April, MOIT suggested three bidding solutions: bidding in accordance with projects; bidding at transformer stations; and bidding to choose investors for specific projects with the large scale of over 100 MW.

The ministry believed that the first solution was the best. The projects to be chosen are the ones which can satisfy technical requirements, and offer competitive prices (from low to high until EVN can mobilize the total capacity of 1,000 MW).

The ceiling prices are 7.69 cent per kwh for floating solar power and 7.09 cent per kwh for ground mounted solar power.

Tran Viet Ngai, chair of the Vietnam Energy Association (VEA), believes that bidding for solar power prices is necessary to prevent solar power projects from developing uncontrollably as seen currently.

Many solar power investors have expressed concern that they may fail to put solar power plants into operation by the end of this year to be able to enjoy the FIT because of Covid-19 which has affected the import of equipment and the use of labor force.

Translated by Kim Chi 

Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive

Solar power plants accelerate connection to grid to enjoy incentive

Many solar power plants have managed to get hooked to the power grid early to enjoy the high electricity prices, thus overloading the grid.  

Experts warn of scorching-hot growth of solar power in Vietnam

Experts warn of scorching-hot growth of solar power in Vietnam

The total capacity of solar power projects registered by investors has become nearly 10 times higher than the targeted level.

 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi retailers told to increase stocks threefold amid pandemic
Hanoi retailers told to increase stocks threefold amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Retailers in Hanoi were told to increase stocks of essential goods by three-fold over average levels to ensure price stability amid the complex development of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domestic gold prices suffer huge drop to VND51 million per tael
Domestic gold prices suffer huge drop to VND51 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The price of gold in local and global markets continued to suffer a sharp decrease on August 12 following an announcement on Russia's progress in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine.

HCM City readies land to expand infrastructure at IPs and EPZs, attract investment
HCM City readies land to expand infrastructure at IPs and EPZs, attract investment
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

HCMC authorities promise to offer competitive land rentals and other incentives at industrial parks (IPs) and export processing zones (EPZs) besides improving the business environment and simplifying administrative procedures to attract investment.

HCM City: supermarkets slash food prices amid Covid-19
HCM City: supermarkets slash food prices amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Many supermarkets in HCM City have reduced prices of essential goods to share with customers during the pandemic.

VN firms fail to take up tax payment postponement policy
VN firms fail to take up tax payment postponement policy
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Government’s policy of a five-month extension for tax payment deadlines did not attract a large number of firms.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 12
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 12
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Foreign firms to gain greater footing in petrol retail market

Old brands change image after takeovers by corporations
Old brands change image after takeovers by corporations
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Many once-famous brands, which were experiencing bad business performance, have revived shortly after being bought by large corporations, reported Saigon Times.

PM approves implementation plan for EVFTA
PM approves implementation plan for EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has approved a plan to implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Auto firms urged to have suitable business plans amid COVID-19
Auto firms urged to have suitable business plans amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Automobile producers are observing the complex changes of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to adjust their businesses.

Vietnam's real estate market prospects uncertain
Vietnam's real estate market prospects uncertain
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The new outbreak of Covid-19 and the heavy fluctuations of financial investment channels are creating big challenges for the real estate market.

Latest drops see gold prices plunge to VND56 million per tael
Latest drops see gold prices plunge to VND56 million per tael
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The opening trading session of August 11 saw the price of domestic gold endure a sharp fall and is now hovering around VND56 million per tael following a series of consecutive increases over the past few days.

Transportation transaction floor should offer more services
Transportation transaction floor should offer more services
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Phan Thi Thu Hien, deputy director of the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam, spoke on the transport transaction floor in Vietnam.

Vietnamese private enterprises increase investments abroad
Vietnamese private enterprises increase investments abroad
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

While private enterprises have made more outward investments, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been gradually reducing their investments, reported Bizlive.

Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years
Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Economists have predicted the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic could leave Vietnam facing its lowest level of economic growth in 35 years.

Export turnover of Vietnam's main agricultural products down significantly
Export turnover of Vietnam's main agricultural products down significantly
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

The export of many agricultural products, especially industrial crops such as pepper, rubber, tea, and cashew nuts, fell remarkably from January to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Airlines projects loss of over US$650 million this year
Vietnam Airlines projects loss of over US$650 million this year
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has forecast a consolidated pre-tax loss for 2020 of nearly 15.18 trillion VND (over 650 million USD) due to COVID-19.

No new FDI in 12 provinces in first seven months of the year
No new FDI in 12 provinces in first seven months of the year
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

As many as 12 cities/provinces have not seen new FDI projects this year, reported Saigon Times.

Vietnamese banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms
Vietnamese banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has asked banks to further reduce operating costs in the remaining months of the year in order to continue lowering interest rates to support COVID-19 affected firms and individuals.

Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses
Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a resolution to promote the development of support industries with the aim of having 2,000 enterprises capable of directly supplying parts for multinational corporations in ten years.

Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses
Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Some economists have suggested pumping 1-2 percent of GDP, or $2.5-5 billion, into 28 SME credit guarantee funds to help businesses overcome current difficulties.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 