Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/04/2020 19:06:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

More than 200 airplanes of Vietnamese airlines left idle due to Covid-19

 
 
03/04/2020    19:01 GMT+7

Up to more than 200 airplanes have been left unused at Vietnamese airports as local airlines have had to restrict flights due to the worsening Covid-19 epidemic.


Following the Ministry of Transport’s request, from April 1, all local and foreign airlines had to halt their international flights to the country for Covid-19 prevention.

Each local airline will provide only one flight per day on Hanoi-HCM City/ Danang/Phu Quoc and HCM City-Danang/Phu Quoc routes. Airlines have to halt all remaining flights from and to HCM City.

  Vietnam Airlines' airplanes left unused due to Covid-19

 


This means that except for some airports such as Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Danang and Phu Quoc, others including Van Don, will almost close temporarily.

Previously, the Hanoi-HCM City air route had around 1,000 flights. However, now, the situation is totally different. Each day, there are only eight flights on the route. On March 31, Noi Bai International Airport welcomed just 1,000 passengers compared up to 20,000 earlier.

Despite the flight restriction, airlines still have to spend hundreds of billions of VND per month or even more for airplane maintenance, salary payment for their staff and other costs per month.

For instance, national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has 108 airplanes, including 15 Boeing 787 and 14 Airbus 350. Every month, the firm has to spend nearly USD30 million for its fleet.

Meanwhile, budget carrier VietJet needs to spend USD20 million per month for its fleet which consists of 75 airplanes of Airbus 320 and Airbus 321.

It costs Vietnam Airlines VND6 billion (USD260,869) to rent the parking area for its fleet per month; while the figure for VietJet is VND3.6 billion and Bamboo Airways is VND1.24 billion.

Speaking to DTiNews, Head of Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam Dinh Viet Thang, said currently, domestic flights have been restricted, adding more challenges to airlines.

“It is impossible to guess about the Vietnamese aviation market’s growth this year as it is uncertain that when Covid-19 will end. We worry about airline bankruptcy,” Thang added.

Never before the aviation sector witnessed such a difficult situation, he emphassised.

According to Thang, “Despite numerous difficulties for airlines, Covid-19 prevention and control is still the top priority.” Dtinews

Airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam from April 1

Airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam from April 1

The Ministry of Transport has asked airlines to stop carrying passengers to Vietnam as from 00:00 of April 1 until the end of April 15 as part of measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Airlines’ profit predicted to drop due to COVID-19 outbreak

Vietnam Airlines’ profit predicted to drop due to COVID-19 outbreak

The profit of Vietnam Airlines Corporation will be strongly affected by the spread of COVID-19 in countries around the world, according to the preliminary report of the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC).  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam Airlines expects VND50trn losses
Vietnam Airlines expects VND50trn losses
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines will lose some VND50trn (USD2.1bn) in revenues while 10,000 staff are without work due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Virus and strict laws hurt beer sales
Virus and strict laws hurt beer sales
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Brewery companies have lowered their profit targets due to a severe drop in sales consumption caused by COVID-19 and strict new penalties for drink drivers.

Trade Ministry proposes exporting 400,000 tonnes of rice in April
Trade Ministry proposes exporting 400,000 tonnes of rice in April
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed to resume rice exports from April, with a volume of 400,000 tonnes, after the ministry has...

Da Nang debuts Hi-Tech Park administrative centre
Da Nang debuts Hi-Tech Park administrative centre
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

 The Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones management board has put into operation the central building offering one-door administrative procedures and support to investors at the park from April 1.

The US business community in Vietnam concerned on impact of corona virus
The US business community in Vietnam concerned on impact of corona virus
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

 About 80 per cent of responding members are very concerned about the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, according to a survey conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ha Noi (AmCham).

Traditional markets and convenience stores compete for buyers
Traditional markets and convenience stores compete for buyers
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Modern retail channels have been invading the domain of traditional markets.

COCVID-19, price decline hit Vietnam’s oil industry
COCVID-19, price decline hit Vietnam’s oil industry
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s crude oil and natural gas production face downside risks, in light of a double-whammy of global oil price collapse and sluggish demand due...

Vietnamese economy to grow despite COVID-19: ADB
Vietnamese economy to grow despite COVID-19: ADB
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s economic growth rate is expected to slow sharply to 4.8 per cent this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report released on Thursday.

VN customs authority reaffirms standard for mask export
VN customs authority reaffirms standard for mask export
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam Customs has reaffirmed it only handles procedures for exporting medical face masks with the State’s permission.

Businesses seize opportunities amid Covid-19
Businesses seize opportunities amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic forces many businesses to halt operation, there are opportunities for business development, particular in supplying equipment needed to work from home.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 3
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 3
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnamese confectionery firms get their act together

Nissan Vietnam ceases operation in response to COVID-19
Nissan Vietnam ceases operation in response to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Automaker Nissan Vietnam has declared a temporary shutdown as from April 5 amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN wood industry facing losses due to COVID-19
VN wood industry facing losses due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

 The wood industry was facing a ‘disaster’ with many businesses left without orders from now until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Vietnam Timber and Forest Product Association (VTFPA).

Foreign banks returning to Vietnam
Foreign banks returning to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietcombank’s completion of the sale of shares to foreign investors in early 2019 and BIDV’s action in late 2019 are expected to help attract foreign banks to Vietnam.

Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19
Room for Vietnamese farm produce exports to Singapore amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Vietnamese enterprises shipped around 500 tonnes of goods, including coffee, instant noodles, sweet potato, cabbage, pineapple, watermelon, and dragon fruit, to Singapore in March, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Singapore.

Vietnam’s manufacturing drops to record low in March due to pandemic
Vietnam’s manufacturing drops to record low in March due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell sharply to 41.9 in March from 49.0 in February, a survey by IHS Markit and Nikkei released on April 1 showed.

Many firms optimistic about business in Q2
Many firms optimistic about business in Q2
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Many enterprises in the manufacturing and processing industry are optimistic about the outlook for the second quarter of 2020, according to a survey conducted by the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Some SOEs seek to restore state governing policy
Some SOEs seek to restore state governing policy
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Many state-owned corporations (SOEs) have asked to be put under the management of ministries as they were in the past. The proposal has been described by VCCI chair Vu Tien Loc as a "step back in the reform process".

Floundering service sector threatens mass unemployment
Floundering service sector threatens mass unemployment
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

With restaurant and café chains struggling amid COVID-19, thousands of employees in the service sector could lose their jobs. 

Government considers $2.6 billion support package for Vietnamese hit by COVID-19
Government considers $2.6 billion support package for Vietnamese hit by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  02/04/2020 

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung submitted a relief package worth US$2.6 billion to help those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at the meeting of permanent Government members on April 1.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 