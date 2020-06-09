Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/06/2020
More Vietnamese use livestream, says e-commerce company

 
 
09/06/2020

Vietnamese consumers, across ages, are tending to use livestream as a way to connect with sellers and gather information about products while shopping from home, e-commerce giant Shopee said in a report.

A livestream on Shopee. More and more Vietnamese consumers are using livestreaming to contact sellers. 

“There has been growing demand for livestreaming in recent months as Vietnamese consumers live, work and shop from home more often.”

Tran Tuan Anh, managing director of Shopee Vietnam, said: “With Vietnamese spending most of their time at home in recent months, live streaming has transformed how we access our everyday needs. Livestreaming is now an important source of entertainment and interaction for online shoppers, who use it to connect with others and discover new products online.”

The e-commerce platform identified three popular trends in livestream activities in recent months.

Firstly, it found that consumers seek interaction and information via livestreaming.

It offers consumers an immersive shopping experience as they are able to see the products and discover the latest trending products, especially fashion accessories such as clothes, shoes and watches and health and beauty products .

Brands and sellers are tapping Shopee Live as a key tool to meet evolving needs and promote their products more effectively, and there was a 70 per cent increase in the total duration of Shopee Livestream in April from February.

The second trend is that more leisure time is spent on live streaming.

 

With Vietnamese shopping online more often in recent months they are tuning in to livestream most often on Sunday, indicating that consumers are spending free time over the weekend watching and shopping online.

Besides, 9-10pm is also prime time for livestreaming in line with a preference to shop before going to sleep.

Lastly, Vietnamese across age groups have become familiar with livestreaming.

While users aged 18 to 34 are most active on Shopee Live, the company has observed growth in viewership among shoppers aged 34 to 50.

The widening appeal of Shopee Live reflects the importance of livestreaming as a new way to bring people together, even as Vietnamese spend more time apart and at home. — VNS

E-commerce a positive for retail sector

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retail market in Vietnam in the first quarter of this year still recorded positive results from e-commerce, online shopping and delivery services.

Dual lightning strikes to turn Vietnam’s e-commerce equilibrium upside down

The e-commerce market is looking at two high-calibre developments with the merger of Tiki and Sendo and the entry of heavyweight competitor Facebook. 

 
 

