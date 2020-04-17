Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:09:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Online payments become more popular in Vietnam

 
 
19/04/2020    15:00 GMT+7

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung says that Covid-19 has brought great challenges, but that challenges are often associated with opportunities.

A report found that since the outbreak, the total number of non-cash payment transactions via the State Bank’s finance switching system increased by 76 percent compared with the same period last year.

Online payments become more popular in Vietnam



Of this, the number of transactions with small value (below VND500,000) increased from 21 percent of total transactions to 25 percent. Meanwhile, the total transaction value increased by 124 percent. This shows the growing trend of using online transactions and non-cash payment tools.

Analysts said non-cash payment value has increased because Vietnamese now use contactless payment to avoid the spread of the virus.

They said this is a ‘golden opportunity’ for Vietnam to popularize non-cash payments.

Under the national financial inclusion strategy by 2025 approved by the Prime Minister in January, businesses will be allowed to join the finance switching and electronic clearing market.
 

Under the national financial inclusion strategy by 2025 approved by the Prime Minister in January, businesses will be allowed to join the finance switching and electronic clearing market.


This is a solution to end monopolies, creating competition, reducing costs, and accelerating the cashless payment process.

According to lawyer Truong Thanh Duc from Basico Law Firm, in finance switching with electronic clearing, NAPAS (The National Payment Corporation of Vietnam) is the only unit that provides payment infrastructure to dozens of Vietnamese and foreign banks.

The tendency for non-cash payment is growing rapidly. Therefore, it will be difficult to speed up transaction processing and accelerate comprehensive financial universalization across the country. The appearance of more service providers in the market is necessary.

Non-cash payment account for 20 percent of total transactions in Vietnam. The current electronic payment system can satisfy a part of the demand in urban areas, while it is nearly absent in rural areas.

The thin coverage of service provision points and high costs are the barrierd that prevent low-income earners from accessing official financial services.

Experts believe that the State Bank of Vietnam should grant licenses to technology and telecommunication firms to join the market to promote new types of payment.

The Ministry of Information and Communications has proposed that the government and state management agencies quickly make decisions on issues on non-cash payment and mobile money which are still under consideration.

When cashless payments grow, all people and businesses will get benefits, including the people living in rural areas, remote areas; poor, low-income earners; and small and medium enterprises and business households. 

Luong Bang

Cashless payments become popular amid COVID-19

Cashless payments become popular amid COVID-19

Money can spread germs and bacteria, and amid the complicated developments of the novel corona virus Sars-CoV-2, many people have switched to cashless payments to protect them from unnecessary contact with contaminated money.

VN central bank delays foreign ownership cap in payment services industry

VN central bank delays foreign ownership cap in payment services industry

The State Bank of Vietnam has said it will not cap foreign ownership of companies in the payment services industry in its draft decree to replace Decree No.101.

 
 

Other News

.
COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
COVID-19 yet to affect HCM City office space market
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has cast a shadow over the global economy, the HCM City office space market has not been badly affected this year,...

Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 more airplanes despite difficulties
Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 more airplanes despite difficulties
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines wants to buy 50 additional airplanes despite numerous difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

FDI enterprises in Vietnam preparing for life after pandemic
FDI enterprises in Vietnam preparing for life after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam have been maintaining production despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak while preparing plans to recover after the pandemic ends.

Vietnam export targets still attainable under certain conditions
Vietnam export targets still attainable under certain conditions
BUSINESSicon  19/04/2020 

If Covid-19 is contained by Q2, exports will bounce back and the 7-8 percent export growth rate in 2020 will be within reach.

Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact
Vietnamese banks' rating outlooks lowered on COVID-19 impact
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on the long-term issuer default ratings (IDRs) of two State-owned banks and a wholly foreign-owned bank in Vietnam to Stable from Positive,

Vietnam accelerates process to put EU trade deal into operation
Vietnam accelerates process to put EU trade deal into operation
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The European Union (EU) – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will officially take effect for both the EU and Vietnam after the National Assembly ratifies and the two sides complete the notification procedures under the agreement.

Transport Ministry tries to save Vietnam Airlines, experts cite legal constraints
Transport Ministry tries to save Vietnam Airlines, experts cite legal constraints
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

If enterprises are treated unequally, Vietnam will suffer immeasurable consequences, said lzwyer Truong Thanh Duc from Basico Law Firm.

VN's industrial realty still grows during pandemic
VN's industrial realty still grows during pandemic
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

While many realty segments have suffered losses from the pandemic, industrial realty business have kept growing in Vietnam.

Firms demand tax incentives to fight economic downturn
Firms demand tax incentives to fight economic downturn
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Capital city-based businesses on Thursday asked for specific tax policies from local authorities as they struggle with the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.

Vietnamese, Chinese officials discuss maintaining trade
Vietnamese, Chinese officials discuss maintaining trade
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh held phone talks with Director of China’s General Administration of Customs Ni Yuefeng and Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan on April 17

VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenue
VN Finance Ministry to support businesses to ensure budget revenue
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance will focus on improving the business climate and creating favourable conditions for businesses to accelerate growth, which is important to ensure State budget revenue amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aviation policies fair and equal for all airlines, says transport ministry
Aviation policies fair and equal for all airlines, says transport ministry
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport said it did not assign the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam to study a protection policy dedicated to Vietnam Airlines, which recently reported a loss of VND20 trillion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Securities Commission to launch one-stop information disclosure system
State Securities Commission to launch one-stop information disclosure system
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The State Securities Commission (SSC) will soon launch an electronic one-stop information disclosure system for the stock market, news site tinnhanhchungkhoan reported on Thursday.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 18
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 18
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Q2 growth likely to suffer from pandemic

Pandemic presents opportunity for Vietnamese enterprise restructuring
Pandemic presents opportunity for Vietnamese enterprise restructuring
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The fact that nearly 35,000 enterprises have now withdrawn from the market three months after the COVID-19 outbreak first appeared in Vietnam reveals the huge impact it has had on business and production.

Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU
Little promise in outlook for Vietnam's Q2 exports to US, EU
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has already made it quite difficult for Vietnamese goods to enter the US and EU markets and the outlook for the second quarter is also gloomy, according to Cong Thuong (Industry & Trade) newspaper.

Will the Jetstar Pacific brandname be eliminated?
Will the Jetstar Pacific brandname be eliminated?
BUSINESSicon  18/04/2020 

Jetstar Pacific Airlines (JPA), the low-cost Vietnamese air carrier, is moving ahead with the third restructuring, expected to be carried out after the epidemic ends.

Vietnamese Finance Ministry proposes tax exemption
Vietnamese Finance Ministry proposes tax exemption
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance recently has added non-woven fabrics, which are used to produce protective clothing, into the list of import tax exemption.

Vietnam Food Association demands priority clearance for rice stuck at ports
Vietnam Food Association demands priority clearance for rice stuck at ports
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Vietnam Food Association has petitioned authorities to prioritise customs clearance of consignments of rice exports stuck at ports.

Twelve products face risk of being investigated for trade defence measures
Twelve products face risk of being investigated for trade defence measures
BUSINESSicon  17/04/2020 

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has announced the list of 12 products which are at risk of being investigated for trade defence measures or origin fraud and illegal conveyance.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 